Bellevue, WA

Chronicle

Free ID Cards Now Available for Homeless People in Washington

Starting this year, the Washington Department of Licensing will offer a one-time original or renewed state ID card at no cost for those who are homeless and expected to live in Washington. For people who may not be homeless but are receiving public assistance, the DOL is offering cards at...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Electric ferry could be in service within 2 years

WASHINGTON STATE — It may take more than a decade for Washington state to faze out new gas-powered cars, but another form of transportation may be much closer to ditching diesel. The state could soon see the first electric ferry on the five-minute run from Guemes Island to Anacortes.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Washington state bills aim to improve wildfire preparation

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state has seen intense wildfires over the past few years, but last year Seattle was home to the world's worst air quality because of wildfires from not only the Evergreen State but also surrounding states. Several bills have been introduced to bring in funding to...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Cannabis sales drop in Washington state for 1st time since legalization

WASHINGTON STATE — For the first time since recreational marijuana was legalized in 2012, sales dipped over the entire fiscal year. According to numbers from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, total cannabis income from the 2022 fiscal year showed an 8% decline over 2021, translating to a drop of $44 million.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Expired Tab? Bill in Washington Legislature Would Prevent Police From Pulling You Over

OLYMPIA — Traffic stops for a broken taillight or expired tabs would be a thing of the past under a proposal in the Washington Legislature. A bill sponsored by Rep. Chipalo Street, D-Seattle, would further limit reasons law enforcement officers have for pulling over motorists. Officers would no longer stop or detain people for nonmoving violations, such as broken equipment, suspended licenses or misdemeanor warrants, unless it poses an immediate, serious threat to safety. An example of an immediate threat would be a shattered windshield that affects the driver's ability to see. Under the proposal, officers would need to receive written consent before searching a vehicle or a passenger.
WASHINGTON STATE
KHQ Right Now

Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
nwlaborpress.org

Fred Meyer: payroll problems are widespread

Kroger is facing at least four class action lawsuits for ongoing paycheck errors connected with the company’s new payroll software system, and details are beginning to emerge on the scope of the problems. In Washington state, the company said it’s possible every employee of Kroger subsidiary Fred Meyer who received a paycheck under the new system has been affected.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Tacoma Library installs Narcan vending machine

The Tacoma Needle Exchange and the Dave Purchase Project are setting up three vending machines with free naloxone, known as NARCAN, in the Tacoma Moore Library this February. “The pandemic increased overdose deaths significantly, and public services like the library see patrons struggling with addiction every day,” the library said in their announcement.
TACOMA, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle’s New Prosecuting Attorney Making Policy Changes

The new prosecuting attorney is Leesa Manion and she is ready to go with some policy changes. She was elected in November to replace Dan Satterberg. She recently laid out her policy and practice changes for her new administration. There will be the creation of a new division focused on gender-based violence. She will also put money into tackling economic crimes and wage theft.
SEATTLE, WA
generalaviationnews.com

Bill introduced in Washington state to ban 100LL

GA advocates have joined forces to oppose a bill introduced in the Washington state House of Representatives that would ban the sale of leaded aviation gas in that state. If it becomes law, the bill (WA HB1554) would begin a phased-in restriction on the “selling, distributing, or otherwise making available to consumers” leaded avgas in Washington state starting Jan. 1, 2024.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
ISSAQUAH, WA
seattlemedium.com

Attorney General Ferguson Recovers Another $9.3M In Stolen Unemployment Money

OLYMPIA — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson recently announced that his office recovered another $9.3 million stolen as part of a massive fraud perpetrated against states across the country. The money had been deposited by fraudsters into Bank of America accounts, and last week a King County Superior Court judge ordered Bank of America to return the stolen funds to Washington state.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Fire breaks out at Seattle encampment under I-5

SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters responded to an encampment fire under Interstate 5 Friday morning. The fire started inside an encampment at 10th Avenue South and South King Street in the Chinatown-International District area. A KOMO News photographer captured footage of the fire and smoke billowing up from the encampment.
SEATTLE, WA

