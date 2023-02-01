Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial shows significant disease-free survival for patients diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer
New data from a Yale Cancer Center-led clinical trial shows improved rates of survival and reduced risk of recurrence in patients taking osimertinib, a targeted therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer, and for patients diagnosed with more advanced disease stages, cases tend to recur.
curetoday.com
Direct-to-Bladder Immunotherapy Drug to Be Studied in Bladder Cancer
The first patient was dosed with lerapolturev in a phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the drug in patients with bladder cancer and other solid tumors. The first patient with recurrent non-muscle invasive bladder cancer received treatment with lerapolturev in the phase 1/2 LUMINOS-103 clinical trial, according to Istari Oncology, the manufacturer of the novel drug.
targetedonc.com
Adjuvant Osimertinib Shows Long-Term DFS Benefit in Resected EGFR-Mutated NSCLC
Results from the final disease-free survival analysis of the phase 3 ADAURA trial confirm the benefit of osimertinib vs placebo for the treatment of EGFR-positive non–small cell lung cancer. The use of adjuvant osimertinib (Tagrisso) has demonstrated prolonged disease-free survival (DFS) in comparison with placebo, reduced the risk of...
2minutemedicine.com
Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement
1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
MedicalXpress
Chemotherapy in the afternoon dramatically improves treatment outcomes in female lymphoma patients: Study
Chemotherapy is a commonly used regimen for cancer treatment, but it is also a double-edged sword. While the drugs are highly effective at killing cancer cells, they are also notorious for killing healthy cells in the body. As such, minimizing the drug's damage to the patient's body is necessary to improve the prognosis of chemotherapy.
Medical News Today
Leukemia cutis: Symptoms and treatment
Leukemia cutis is a fairly rare form of leukemia that causes skin lesions. The appearance of the lesions varies significantly from person to person. Lesions may appear as small or large lumps, thickened, flat patches, or discolored dry skin. Because leukemia cutis can vary so much, people may mistake the...
Alka-Seltzer is no longer an antacid but is only a pain reliever thanks to a new way of thinking
If you have taken Alka-Seltzer within the last few years for acid indigestion and found it did not help there is a very good reason why. I purchased a box of this tried and true over-the-counter medication today to have on hand and when I read the box I noticed something shocking. All of my life this product was a combination of buffered aspirin and an antacid that worked for me when nasal drainage from sinus and allergies gave me a sour stomach. Imagine my surprise when I read that the "plop plop fizz fizz" no longer has the ingredient that gives relief from acid indigestion.
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Relationship Between Diabetes and Kidney Disease?
Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease in the United States and most industrialized countries. Diabetic kidney disease is caused by multiple factors, including changes in the kidneys caused by diabetes and hypertension-related vascular changes. Having high blood sugar levels can lead to kidney damage and failure. People...
Medical News Today
Is bile duct cancer curable?
Although bile duct cancer is curable if doctors diagnose it early, the goal for most people with the disease is remission. Healthcare professionals consider a cancer “cured” when no more cancerous cells remain in the body and they do not expect the disease to recur. Remission means that while signs of cancer have significantly decreased, there is still a risk of it returning.
hcplive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Associated with Poor Outcomes After Mechanical Thrombectomy for Stroke
Patients with AF experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, even with comparable, successful reperfusion outcomes. Individuals with atrial fibrillation (AF) treated with mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 10 studies. The...
Healthline
Stage 3 Cervical Cancer: Symptoms, Treatment, and Outlook
Stage 3 cervical cancer means cancer has spread to areas of the pelvis beyond the cervix. Symptoms include unusual vaginal bleeding and pelvic pain. Cervical cancer starts in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. Over 90% of cervical cancer cases are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), according to the.
Medical News Today
What is the timeline for end stage liver cancer?
People may experience certain symptoms that indicate end stage liver cancer. The timeline and life expectancy for end stage liver cancer may vary for each individual. Symptoms that may indicate end stage liver cancer include increased fatigue, abdominal pain, and jaundice, which is the yellowing of the skin and mucus membranes.
Healthline
Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips
Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
verywellhealth.com
Leg Swelling: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Many conditions can cause swelling (edema) in the legs. Some, like venous insufficiency or congestive heart failure are often chronic in nature, while a blood clot or injury can cause acute (sudden) swelling. This article will detail the most common causes of leg swelling, the symptoms that frequently accompany it,...
Medical News Today
Tips for sciatic nerve pain relief at night
There are several ways a person can help manage sciatic nerve pain at night, including adjusting sleep positions and trying pain relief remedies before bed. Sciatic nerve pain typically starts in the lower back or buttocks and radiates to the back of the thigh and legs or feet. When it occurs at night, it can affect a person’s sleep quality and duration.
Prescribing antidepressants for chronic pain lacks evidence, experts say
Researchers have warned there is a lack of evidence around prescribing antidepressants for chronic pain.Guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) in 2021 recommends that an antidepressant (amitriptyline, citalopram, duloxetine, fluoxetine, paroxetine or sertraline) can be considered for people aged 18 and over with pain lasting longer than three months which cannot be accounted for by another diagnosis.The guidance said the drugs may help with quality of life, pain, sleep and psychological distress, even in the patient is not suffering depression.A separate guideline on neuropathic (nerve) pain recommends offering a choice of treatments, including amitriptyline and...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Daprodustat for Anemia From Chronic Kidney Disease in Adult Dialysis Patients
Daprodustat (Jesduvroq, GSK) is the first oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor to gain approval in the United States. The FDA has approved daprodustat (Jesduvroq, GSK) for the once daily treatment of anemia caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults administered dialysis for at least 4 months. The oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI) is the first drug to gain approval for the treatment of anemia in more than 30 years and the only HIF-PHI approved in the United States.
Symptoms of Lung Cancer
Lung cancer can produce uncomfortable symptoms including chest pain, a worsening cough, and trouble breathing.
psychologytoday.com
Bell’s Palsy and Mental Health
Patients with facial paralysis have an impaired ability to communicate and express their emotions. Depression and anxiety have been found to be much more prevalent in this patient population. Prompt diagnosis and treatment can help mitigate the impact of long-standing disease. Bell’s palsy, or idiopathic facial paralysis, can have a...
12tomatoes.com
Drinking More Than Two Drinks Per Week Could Put Your Health At Risk
If you enjoy having a drink occasionally, you may want to pay attention to the news out of Canada. It seems as if they are responsible for a report that shows it could be dangerous if you have more than two drinks per week. The report comes from the Canadian...
