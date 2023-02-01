77-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A 77-year-old man was struck and killed while trying to cross a roadway in Naperville, police said Wednesday.

Just before 12:50 p.m., the pedestrian was attempting to cross Brom Drive at Martin Avenue when he was struck by a Chevrolet SUV.

Despite lif-saving efforts administered at the scene, the 77-year-old Naperville man was pronounced dead. The driver was not injured.

The identity of the pedestrian is pending next of kin notification.

Roadways in the area of Brom Drive at Martin Avenue were closed for the crash investigation but have since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (630) 420-8833.

