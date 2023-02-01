ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

77-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Naperville

By Alonzo Small
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpB5q_0kZM5h1x00

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A 77-year-old man was struck and killed while trying to cross a roadway in Naperville, police said Wednesday.

Just before 12:50 p.m., the pedestrian was attempting to cross Brom Drive at Martin Avenue when he was struck by a Chevrolet SUV.

SEE ALSO: Chicago man accused of robbing Naperville Portillo’s

Despite lif-saving efforts administered at the scene, the 77-year-old Naperville man was pronounced dead. The driver was not injured.

The identity of the pedestrian is pending next of kin notification.

Roadways in the area of Brom Drive at Martin Avenue were closed for the crash investigation but have since reopened.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

Anyone with information is asked to call Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (630) 420-8833.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Lake Villa head-on crash kills one, leaves another critically injured

LAKE VILLA, Ill. - One person was killed and another was critically injured in a head-on crash in Lake Villa Friday night. The Lake County Sheriff's office says a 74-year-old man driving a GMC Acadia northbound on Route 59 veered into the southbound lanes and stuck a Kia Sorento head-on just before 10 p.m.
LAKE VILLA, IL
WGN News

CPD: 15-year-old missing from near Loyola Park along lakefront

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy. William Nevinger was last seen on Jan. 27 around 10:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Farwell Avenue near Loyola Park along the Lakefront wearing a white tee shirt, black/white flannel shirt and a green puffy jacket. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD: Offenders setting fire to cars, garages in Lawndale

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out two separate community alerts concerning arsons being committed in the Lawndale neighborhood. The first alert gave notice to area residents of an unknown Black man damaging residential garages and trash cans with fire on several occasions. Police describe the man as wearing a black hoody and possibly […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

9 years for driver who killed physician while fleeing Chicago police traffic stop in River North

Chicago — Nearly six years after he fled from Chicago police in River North and crashed into a taxi, killing a Wisconsin doctor, Ammar Hussain has been sentenced to prison. In a deal with prosecutors that allowed the 32-year-old to avoid a first-degree murder conviction, Hussain pleaded guilty to reckless homicide before Judge James Obbish on January 26, according to court records. Obbish handed him a nine-year sentence.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chase Bank in Bloomingdale on fire after crash

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. — A driver told investigators she thought she was hitting the brake when she hit the gas pedal and crashed into a Chase Bank Friday evening in Bloomingdale. The driver also hit a gas line at the bank in the 100 block of East Lake Street. As of Friday evening, the gas company […]
BLOOMINGDALE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang

WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Second man charged with murdering restaurant manager during a robbery in the Loop

Chicago — Prosecutors on Friday charged a second man with murdering a restaurant manager in the Loop as the victim returned home from work in September. Prosecutors said Darnell Rawls, 25, fled to Kentucky after he and his cousin, Anthony, beat, stabbed, and robbed Michael Byrnes on September 6. Anthony Rawls was charged in the case last year.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Aurora man charged in fatal hit-and-run on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO - An Aurora man was charged in a fatal hit-and-run that happened on the Dan Ryan Expressway in 2021. Illinois State Police say Giovanni Adams, 32, was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a crash where someone was injured and killed. One person was killed and...
AURORA, IL
WGN News

Chicago police hold catalytic converter theft prevention event

CHICAGO — Members of City Council and the Chicago Police Department are working together to deter catalytic converter thefts in the city. This month, they are co-hosting catalytic converter stickering events at neighborhood auto shops On Saturday, drivers started lining up for an event hosted by the 12th police district and 25th Ward Ald. Byron […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

An 80-year-old recovering from surgery fought and shot a home invader on the Northwest Side, prosecutors say

Chicago — An 80-year-old man recovering from prostate surgery fought and shot a home invader who broke into his Chicago home this week, leaving the 13-time felon in critical condition, officials said. The tenacious octogenarian also fired a shot that left a graze wound on a second home invader’s head. Prosecutors said the victim did not know the offenders.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Pizza delivery driver shot, robbed on West Side

CHICAGO — A pizza delivery driver was shot and robbed on the city’s West Side. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of West Iowa. Police said the 40-year-old man was about to deliver food when another man approached him with a handgun and attempted to rob him. The 40-year-old fought […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy