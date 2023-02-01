ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Drivers should move over, slow down for crews restoring power: PEC

JOHNSON CITY, Texas - One Central Texas utility is reminding drivers to be safe and aware when driving near crews and utility vehicles in the area. Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) says its crews have made "significant progress" in restoring power and are prioritizing the hardest-hit areas to get the most of its members back online.
JOHNSON CITY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Few spotty showers in San Antonio as sunshine returns Thursday afternoon

SAN ANTONIO - The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until 10 a.m. Thursday for the Hill Country and the Interstate 35 corridor. For Bexar County and some nearby counties, we have been downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory that runs until 8 a.m. with patches of freezing rain and ice accumulation can still make for hazardous driving conditions. Please give yourself some extra time to get to work this morning and drive safely.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Why San Antonio didn't open warming centers this cold snap

SAN ANTONIO – The Trouble Shooters are finding out why the City of San Antonio did not open warming centers for this week’s cold snap. Warming centers were a big discussion after the deadly winter storm two years ago and having a warm place to go is critical for the chronic homeless. But new numbers the Trouble Shooters uncovered show warming centers have not been widely used by the public at large.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Axios

Ice knocks out power to thousands in San Antonio

As many as 45,000 CPS Energy customers lost power Wednesday before utility crews repaired lines downed by ice and falling tree limbs. Why it matters: This week's storm, which rolled in late Monday, was the latest test of the state's power grid and local utilities. Unlike the 2021 deadly freeze,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country

Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Free pet vaccinations and microchipping available

SAN ANTONIO — The Animal Defense League of Texas and Animal Care Services will be hosting free pet vaccination and microchipping events. The organizations hosted their first event Saturday and plan to have another on February 18th. Clinic services will be available for San Antonio residents only with proof...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County provides guidance regarding downed powerlines; offices up and running

Most Hays County offices are back up and running as of 8 a.m. Feb. 2 following inclement weather. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) As Central Texas emerges out of the National Weather Service's winter storm warning Feb. 2, Hays County is urging residents not to call 911 for a downed power line unless they are in an immediate danger. Freezing rain and accumulated ice have caused power outages throughout the region and even a boil water notice in New Braunfels.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Animal Care Services inundated with calls amid freezing temperatures

SAN ANTONIO – As temperatures drop, the number of calls regarding animal neglect or abuse cases has increased. On Tuesday, Animal Care Services responded to an animal rescue case involving 11 dogs found outside chained without access to shelter from the freezing temperatures. ACS Special Operations manager Lt. Bethany...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio fire crews battle East Side blaze

SAN ANTONIO – Fire fighters battled a blaze on the East Side of town early Saturday morning. Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Kenmar Dr. at around 10 a.m. According to fire crews, the blaze started in the bedroom. No one was inside the home when...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Habitat for Humanity begins building eight homes for families

SAN ANTONIO — Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio and Guadalupe Valley began the start of the construction of eight homes Saturday. The organization at the event was comprised of volunteers, sponsors, and Habitat homebuyers and started building around 9:30 a.m. The houses built will be for eight hardworking...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas ice storm

Four days after an ice storm left hundreds of thousands of Texans without power, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for seven counties impacted by the severe weather. Subfreezing temperatures combined with rain to produce a nasty storm that coated much of the Texas Hill Country in ice, toppling...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy