KENS 5
The winter storm might have created perfect conditions for tree-killing fungus to thrive
SAN ANTONIO — "Oak wilt" is a general name for a fungus that kills oak trees. While it may not be on the radar of homeowners while cleaning up after the latest winter storm, arborist Mark Duff tells KENS 5 this is a perfect time for that fungus to get out of control.
Ice takes down Topgolf net amid San Antonio's winter weather
Winter ice strikes again.
'Over insulated' | Boerne family taking extra precaution covering pipes during winter weather after 2021 burst
BOERNE, Texas — Fear of pipes bursting is common during a winter blast. For one Boerne family, they know all too well the damage a broken water line can create. On Wednesday, Jaime Luna didn't take any chances. He covered and wrapped up his home's pipes. "They are absolutely,...
news4sanantonio.com
WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions
Winter Storm Warning continues in the Hill Country including Bexar County until 6am Thursday. Warnings is mainly for northern Bexar County where ice impacts linger and temperature could hover near freezing overnight in spots. SAN ANTONIO - The worst has pushed through the area, although, one last kick of patchy...
fox7austin.com
Drivers should move over, slow down for crews restoring power: PEC
JOHNSON CITY, Texas - One Central Texas utility is reminding drivers to be safe and aware when driving near crews and utility vehicles in the area. Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) says its crews have made "significant progress" in restoring power and are prioritizing the hardest-hit areas to get the most of its members back online.
news4sanantonio.com
Few spotty showers in San Antonio as sunshine returns Thursday afternoon
SAN ANTONIO - The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until 10 a.m. Thursday for the Hill Country and the Interstate 35 corridor. For Bexar County and some nearby counties, we have been downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory that runs until 8 a.m. with patches of freezing rain and ice accumulation can still make for hazardous driving conditions. Please give yourself some extra time to get to work this morning and drive safely.
foxsanantonio.com
Why San Antonio didn't open warming centers this cold snap
SAN ANTONIO – The Trouble Shooters are finding out why the City of San Antonio did not open warming centers for this week’s cold snap. Warming centers were a big discussion after the deadly winter storm two years ago and having a warm place to go is critical for the chronic homeless. But new numbers the Trouble Shooters uncovered show warming centers have not been widely used by the public at large.
Ice knocks out power to thousands in San Antonio
As many as 45,000 CPS Energy customers lost power Wednesday before utility crews repaired lines downed by ice and falling tree limbs. Why it matters: This week's storm, which rolled in late Monday, was the latest test of the state's power grid and local utilities. Unlike the 2021 deadly freeze,...
Next 24 hours: Ice and rain will continue to impact Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Get ready San Antonians for another round of winter weather. Many teachers, staff and students will enjoy the ice day on Wednesday with many San Antonio schools closed. Over the next 24 hours, San Antonians will see rounds of rainfall and even a wintry mix of...
KSAT 12
Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country
Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
foxsanantonio.com
Free pet vaccinations and microchipping available
SAN ANTONIO — The Animal Defense League of Texas and Animal Care Services will be hosting free pet vaccination and microchipping events. The organizations hosted their first event Saturday and plan to have another on February 18th. Clinic services will be available for San Antonio residents only with proof...
news4sanantonio.com
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: Districts delay classes on Thursday due to winter weather event
SAN ANTONIO - School districts around San Antonio have delayed and canceled classes for Thursday due to extremely icy and dangerous conditions in the morning. Districts that have canceled class for February 2:. Blanco ISD. Center Point ISD. Comal ISD. Comfort ISD. Doss School. Fredericksburg ISD. Hays CISD. Hunt ISD.
Hays County provides guidance regarding downed powerlines; offices up and running
Most Hays County offices are back up and running as of 8 a.m. Feb. 2 following inclement weather. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) As Central Texas emerges out of the National Weather Service's winter storm warning Feb. 2, Hays County is urging residents not to call 911 for a downed power line unless they are in an immediate danger. Freezing rain and accumulated ice have caused power outages throughout the region and even a boil water notice in New Braunfels.
KSAT 12
Animal Care Services inundated with calls amid freezing temperatures
SAN ANTONIO – As temperatures drop, the number of calls regarding animal neglect or abuse cases has increased. On Tuesday, Animal Care Services responded to an animal rescue case involving 11 dogs found outside chained without access to shelter from the freezing temperatures. ACS Special Operations manager Lt. Bethany...
KSAT 12
Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours
SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio fire crews battle East Side blaze
SAN ANTONIO – Fire fighters battled a blaze on the East Side of town early Saturday morning. Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Kenmar Dr. at around 10 a.m. According to fire crews, the blaze started in the bedroom. No one was inside the home when...
Two Comal ISD schools remain closed due to power outage
Campuses throughout Comal ISD have been closed since Jan. 31 due to hazardous weather conditions in the central Texas area. (Community Impact staff) After school closures since Jan. 31 due to winter weather sweeping over the region, Comal ISD opened all but two campuses at normal hours. Smithson Valley High...
foxsanantonio.com
Habitat for Humanity begins building eight homes for families
SAN ANTONIO — Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio and Guadalupe Valley began the start of the construction of eight homes Saturday. The organization at the event was comprised of volunteers, sponsors, and Habitat homebuyers and started building around 9:30 a.m. The houses built will be for eight hardworking...
foxsanantonio.com
Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas ice storm
Four days after an ice storm left hundreds of thousands of Texans without power, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for seven counties impacted by the severe weather. Subfreezing temperatures combined with rain to produce a nasty storm that coated much of the Texas Hill Country in ice, toppling...
