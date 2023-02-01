ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Parkway-Rockwood Community Ed's popular 'Summer Expo' happening today

Parkway-Rockwood Community Ed's popular summer expo is back. LIST: Cannabis dispensaries in the St. Louis region. Missouri's first round of recreational marijuana sales began Friday, nearly three months after voters approved to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis flower shops urge early orders for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, which means you better start planning on what you're going to do and what gifts you might give to that special someone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Disco-themed Polar Plunge held in Lake St. Louis

The annual Polar Plunge returned to Lake St. Louis on Saturday for its 20th year. Armed robberies staged at two St. Louis ATMs, one …. Police say armed men attempted to rob customers at two...
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Police wife shows support for officers shot in Soulard

Lowe said she remembers how urgent and scary that night felt, which is probably how the families of the two officers who were shot Thursday evening felt as well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Man found shot and killed in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon

A man was found shot and killed Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis. LIST: Cannabis dispensaries in the St. Louis region. Missouri's first round of recreational...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: The power of relationship

What makes a business successful? It's not done in a vacuum, it takes people. Disco-themed Polar Plunge held in Lake St. Louis. The annual Polar...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tourcounsel.com

Chesterfield Mall | Shopping mall in Missouri

Chesterfield Mall (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Chesterfield) is a soon-to-be-defunct shopping mall in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the intersection of Interstate 64/U.S. Routes 40-61 and Clarkson Road (Route 340). The mall opened in 1976, built by Richard Jacobs. Chesterfield Mall presently includes about 30 shops, three restaurants, and an AMC Megaplex theater. The mall's three anchor stores are all vacant, the last having closed in November 2022.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX2now.com

It’s a must-take class from Charcu in the Lou

ST. LOUIS — Grab your squad and make a night of it! Charcu in the Lou is having their Galentine’s Day Charcuterie and Flower Arranging Workshop. Learn step by step how to cut, fold and do all the wonderful things to make a Valentine’s Day charcuterie board, along with some floral arranging.
KIRKWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

Police using QR codes to help solve cold cases

Detectives are turning to technology to help find answers to unsolved homicides. Billboards, posters, and cards created by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department now feature QR codes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Murder charge announced in 2013 Madison County cold case

A Pontoon Beach, Illinois, man has been charged in connection with the death of an East St. Louis woman who disappeared in 2013.
MADISON COUNTY, IL

