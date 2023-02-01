Read full article on original website
15-year-old arrested after leading Texas DPS troopers on high-speed chase in Frio County
The teen and a 12-year-old passenger, who was a reported runway, are accused of human smuggling after their truck carrying a migrant crashed into an overpass.
cbp.gov
Eagle Pass CBP Officers Seize Hard Narcotics Worth Over $1.9M
EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry recently seized hard narcotics that totaled over $1,900,000 in street value. “Once again, our frontline officers have demonstrated their true commitment towards the CBP mission of keeping dangerous drugs...
KSAT 12
1 killed, 2 injured in pipeline explosion in Pearsall
PEARSALL, Texas – An explosion in Pearsall has left one person dead and two others injured, a federal official said. According to an email from Juan J. Rodriguez of the US Department of Labor, the explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday but didn’t indicate where. The injured were...
One killed, two hospitalized in pipeline explosion
PEARSALL, Texas — One person was killed and two more were injured after a pipeline explosion in Pearsall, southwest of San Antonio. The OSHA San Antonio area office is investigating the explosion in Pearsall that killed one employee and sent two more to the hospital. County Commissioner Raul Carrizales...
You Can Own a Hunter’s Paradise on 1,100 Acres in Pearsall, Texas
Owning a ranch and resort like this one currently for sale in Pearsall, Texas is truly what dreams are made of. I can promise you there are thousands if not millions of people that have dreamed about owning something like the G2 Ranch that is currently for sale, although many people can’t even dream this big.
