ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zavala County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
cbp.gov

Eagle Pass CBP Officers Seize Hard Narcotics Worth Over $1.9M

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry recently seized hard narcotics that totaled over $1,900,000 in street value. “Once again, our frontline officers have demonstrated their true commitment towards the CBP mission of keeping dangerous drugs...
EAGLE PASS, TX
KSAT 12

1 killed, 2 injured in pipeline explosion in Pearsall

PEARSALL, Texas – An explosion in Pearsall has left one person dead and two others injured, a federal official said. According to an email from Juan J. Rodriguez of the US Department of Labor, the explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday but didn’t indicate where. The injured were...
PEARSALL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy