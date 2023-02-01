ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Subway adding meat slicers to every shop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Subway sandwich shops are making a big change! They are adding automatic meat slicers to every restaurant. Instead of using pre-sliced meats at its locations, the slicing will soon be done in front of customers. Subway CEO John Chidsey says he believes customers will have a...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Mortgage rates continue to decline this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to data released today by Freddie Mac, mortgage rates continued to decline this week for the fourth week in a row. The 30 year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.09% during the week ending today which is down from 6.13% last week. A year ago the 30...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia Fire Department investigating fires in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Fire Department is investigating two fires that occurred in the early morning. According to officials, Cola-Fire Battalion 4 crews responded to a mobile home on fire in Hopkins around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters say the fire started in the bedroom of the home, and no one...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast

The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Powerball jackpot reaches $700 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Powerball jackpot just keeps growing! During tomorrow night’s drawing $700 million is up for grabs. The cash prize for the drawing is valued at $375.7 million making it the sixth largest jackpot in the games history. If you haven’t gotten your ticket yet, you...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Happening Now: Go Red for Women at Columbia City Hall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s National Go Red for Women Day and the City of Columbia is hosting an event at City Hall to raise awareness of heart disease in women. The American Heart Association says heart disease is the number one cause of death for women in the U.S. and the Go Red for Women movement encourages awareness of this issue and action to help save lives.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

BHM: Midlands teen featured on Good Morning America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s salute to black history we want to congratulate a young Midlands girl who is making history. Columbia’s own Gabby Goodwin was featured on Good Morning America’s Steals and Deals yesterday. The 14 year-old started her Beret company “Confidence” after her mother...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia leaders hold community meeting on North Columbia area

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — City of Columbia's District One Councilwoman Tina Herbert held a community meeting on Thursday providing an update on a future master plan for a new community complex. The meeting worked to provide an update on a master plan for the Villages of North Columbia, a...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Serve and Connect donates $10,000 towards helping people in need

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Serve and Connect is getting some help in its effort to bridge the gap between law enforcement and communities they serve. Today the non-profit announced a $10,000 donation to its Compassionate Acts program by Heroes Home Advantage. Serve and Connect founder Kassy Alia says the donation will...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Additional school threats Friday in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday afternoon saw threats target A.C. Flora and Richland High School. Both schools were sent into lockdown but were reported to be operating normally by officials. Friday’s threats continued a string of school threats that struck the Midlands throughout the week. Thursday night a 15-year-old Spring...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Fires damage two homes in Richland County on Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say homes were damaged by separate fires that happened in Richland County on Saturday morning. The first of the fires happened around 1:30 a.m. on Park Shore Drive West north of Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the department, the house was heavily damaged but there were no injuries reported.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Columbia man charged with firing into Lexington home over money dispute

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Authorities say a Columbia man is facing numerous charges after allegedly opening fire on a home in Lexington on Thursday. The Lexington Police Department said that Darian Kristopher Riley was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center on Saturday after an investigation led to charges of assault and battery in the first degree and discharging a gun into a dwelling.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Richland County expands free seed program for residents

A program that provides free vegetable, herb and wildflower seeds to Richland County residents is re-launching with a second permanent location, thanks to funding from a Dominion Energy Environmental Education and Stewardship Grant. The program is run by the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District. The RSWCD’s Seed Sanctuary’s new...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands Military Matters: Three generations of soldiers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Four generations of a family have become Army soldiers after training at Ft. Jackson. Today, Chantz Husted graduated while Mom, Col. Robin Husted and Dad, Lt. Col. Patrick Husted watched with pride. Chantz’s Grandfather also trained at Ft. Jackson.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington District One schools return to normal schedule tomorrow

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County School District One released an update on tomorrow’s schedule following reports of a threat at Lexington High, Lexington Technology Center, White Knoll High and River Bluff High. Students and employees will be scheduled to report to school at their normal times tomorrow, Feb....
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police: No safety threat found at Meadow Glen Middle School

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department says there was no safety threat found at Meadow Glen Middle School after investigating an email threat earlier today. The secure status at Meadow Glen Middle/Elementary School and Northside Christian Academy School that were placed have been lifted. The Criminal Investigation Division...
LEXINGTON, SC

