Shaping the Future of Transportation: GoTriangle Surveys Community on Greater Triangle Commuter RailJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
cbs17
Durham police look for man accused of making bomb threat
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who made a bomb threat. Police said on Thursday evening shortly before 7 p.m., an unknown suspect walked into two businesses in the 5400 block of New Hope Commons Drive.
cbs17
‘This product should not be consumed’: Health alert issued for food from Fayetteville company, USDA says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for a product at a Fayetteville food company. Officials said they are concerned some product may be in people’s refrigerators or freezers. The FSIS issued the alert...
cbs17
Pagans motorcycle gang leader sentenced in Raleigh to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking: USDOJ
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh-based national leader of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, recognized by law enforcement as an Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Christopher Lamar Baker, 49, was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Friday for a total of 17...
cbs17
Wake Tech to offer new courses focused on IT
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Students at Wake Tech’s RTP campus are learning what it takes to make it in the field of information technology. Interest in that field continues to grow, and that’s why the school is expanding its program to offer degree-plus programs. “These are really...
cbs17
Wake County school leaders, sheriff’s office address online school threats; parents frustrated, concerned
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Across Wake County, parents are frustrated and concerned. Parents picked their children up early Friday after at least one social media threat prompted code red lockdowns at East Millbrook Magnet Middle School and Zebulon Middle School. Parents confirmed to CBS 17 that Broughton High and...
cbs17
Man busted in Nash County with $1 million worth of heroin, deputies say
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County authorities say they busted a Maryland man with $1 million worth of heroin in his truck. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Miguel Aburto Canela, 39, of Baltimore, is charged with trafficking heroin and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purpose of narcotics.
cbs17
Man injured in Raleigh shooting, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital after he was shot Friday. Raleigh police were called at 11:36 a.m. to Crosslink Mart Groceries, at 1109 Crosslink Road, in reference to a shooting. Police said the man suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.
cbs17
Children learn about dental health on “Terrific Teeth Day” in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 1,000 watt smile isn’t just for the camera. How white and clean teeth appear can indicate how healthy someone is. On Saturday, about two hundred families went to the Poe Center in Raleigh for their annual “Terrific Teeth Day”. “How long...
cbs17
PHOTOS: SUV crashes into Louisburg Walmart
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV crashed into a Walmart in Louisburg on Thursday night, according to Franklin County Emergency Services. At about 8 p.m., Franklin County EMS, the Louisburg Police Department and the Louisburg Fire Department responded to the Walmart at 705 Retail Way. A red SUV plowed...
cbs17
1 arrested for shooting man several times early Saturday morning, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they’re investigating after a man was shot several times early Saturday morning. At about 2:24 a.m., officers said they were called to the 9900 block of Sweet Oak Drive in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they said they found...
cbs17
Police investigate gunfire and crash in North Raleigh near Wake Forest Road
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shots-fired investigation is underway in the North Raleigh area Friday night, police said. Officers were first called just before 6:50 p.m. to a Wingstop, which is located beside Walmart in the 1700 block of New Hope Church Road. Police were still at that scene as of 7:20 p.m.
cbs17
Wilson man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants. On Tuesday, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents and deputies received information from the United States Marshals Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina regarding the possible location of a suspect who was wanted for a child sexual assault by the Raleigh police Department.
cbs17
Durham man charged in August killing on South Roxboro Street
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged with murder in an August killing in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. Durham police said Thursday that 22-year-old Savon Lamonte Dunston was arrested Wednesday at Candlewood Suites in the 1800 block of N.C. 54. Officers responded to...
cbs17
‘I don’t want her to come back’: Parents react after school lockdowns throughout Wake County after social media threats
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Parents in Wake County are happy to have their children home safe with them Friday night after several schools went into lockdown this morning following threats made on social media. “We want you to know everybody is safe, nobody is hurt, we want to get...
cbs17
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area in Nash County, sheriff says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach. Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. Highway Patrol received calls that an autistic, nonverbal child had been taken and that the vehicle may be near the rest area on Interstate 95 in Nash County.
cbs17
Clayton native breathes new life into former family farm
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A development three times the size of the Fenton shopping center in Cary will soon start to take shape in Clayton. It’s another sign of growth for Johnston County. “Growth brings about its challenges but it brings a lot of opportunities,” Dean Penny, projects...
cbs17
Body-worn cameras going through final testing at Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A grant is allowing the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office to move forward with the possible implementation of body-worn cameras for all deputies. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office received a $700,000 grant from the Department of Justice/Office of Justice Programs in mid-December 2021 that was...
cbs17
3rd woman charged with trespassing on school bus in Cumberland County in less than a month
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman is the third person in less than a month to be charged with trespassing on a school bus in Cumberland County. Alexis Nideyah Beard, 22, was arrested and charged at 9:51 a.m. on Friday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Beard...
cbs17
Brace for at least another year with bumpy, rocky I-440 in Raleigh; no temp repairs planned along stretch that also floods
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bumpy and uneven stretch — that is also prone to flooding — of Interstate-440 between Six Forks Road and Glenwood Avenue has not been kind to drivers. In January, CBS 17 spoke to Andrea Martinez of Raleigh. She said her windshield was...
cbs17
Cary 4-car crash with fire causes traffic problems along Tryon Road near US 1
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A chain-reaction car wreck in Cary late Friday afternoon caused rush-hour traffic problems. The four-car wreck happened around 5:20 p.m. along Tryon Road at New Waverly Place, which is just east of the intersection with Kildaire Farm Road and near U.S. 1. One car had...
