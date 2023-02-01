ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

Mother identifies son shot to death in Semmes store

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The mother of the man shot to death in front of a Semmes store has identified her son. WKRG News 5 spoke with the mom who said her son, ZyCorreyan Brown-Harris, 20, was the victim of the fatal shooting. Semmes Police Chief Todd Friend said the victim was shot inside K&J […]
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

Man injured in shooting Friday night on Ralston Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is recovering from a gunshot wound and Mobile Police say the man who allegedly shot him left this scene. This happened Friday night in midtown Mobile. Mobile Police say they responded to a call for a shooting at about 11 Friday night in the 2000 block of Ralston Road. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 dead in shooting at K&J Beauty Supply: Police Chief

UPDATE 3:30 AM 2/4/23: 20-year-old Daniel Holloway Jr. was booked into Mobile Metro Jail just before midnight Friday night. He was charged with murder. Jail records indicate he has no prior arrests in Mobile County as an adult. UPDATE (10:05 p.m.): Semmes Police confirmed a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and died at […]
SEMMES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes

UPDATE: Daniel Deshawn Holloway Jr. was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail just before midnight Friday night on a charge of murder in connection with a shooting at a beauty supply store in Semmes. His bond hearing is scheduled for Monday. The 20-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the...
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting suspect in custody: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE (2:35 p.m.): The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they have Eddie Ray Moffett in custody and is on his way to Metro Jail, according to a tweet. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for Eddie Ray Moffett who fled the scene of a shooting on Spotted Fawn […]
WILMER, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Murder suspect arrested while out on bond

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who is awaiting trial for a murder from May 2021 was arrested on Wednesday night for marijuana possession and attempting to elude, according to MPD. MPD said they initiated a traffic stop and the driver refused to stop initially before stopping and fleeing on...
MOBILE, AL
wdhn.com

Florida women charged for the death of two people

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Florida woman is behind bars in Escambia County, Florida after she is accused of killing two people in a 2022 car crash. Authorities arrested Sara Hudson, 19, of Pensacola, Florida, and charged her with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WPMI

Police: Man shot and killed at beauty supply store in Semmes

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Semmes Police Department, a man has been shot at the K&J Beauty Supply store on Moffet Road. It happened Friday evening; police say the incident began as an argument between two unidentified men. Police say one man then shot the other; the...
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrives at AltaPointe with gunshot wound: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a man showed up at AltaPointe Health with a gunshot wound. According to officials, the man’s wound was not life-threatening. The incident allegedly happened near Broad Street. This is an active investigation. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man allegedly shoots at ECSO SWAT team, arrested

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, according to the sheriff’s office. Kevin Alex Badgett, 30, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and firing deadly missiles. On Feb. 1, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WPMI

Drive-by shooting: Mobile Police say man shot by passing car while walking

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers responded to 2400 Gordon Smith Driver in reference to a male subject inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the incident occurred near the Broad...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Suspect in first Prichard homicide of 2023 booked in Mobile Metro

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of murdering another man in Prichard has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office jail log. Keenta Todd, 44, is accused by the Prichard Police Department of killing George Lavon Bush, 45, on Jan. 7 in Prichard. Around 2:30 a.m., on Jan. […]
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

The lie that could land you in an Alabama jail

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A change in Alabama law now means you can go to jail for telling a certain lie. Two men found that out the hard way after Mobile Police say they didn't tell officers they had guns. On January 9th during a traffic stop near Linwood...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating after finding wrecked vehicle hit by gunfire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after finding a crashed car that had been hit by gunfire. Officers responded to Jessie Street near Bank Avenue in reference to a shot fired call around 7:38 p.m. Tuesday and found an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire and hit a power pole, police said.
MOBILE, AL

