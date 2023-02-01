Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
Make money offline in USA for high lifestyleBhawna AroraMobile, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
Related
Mother identifies son shot to death in Semmes store
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The mother of the man shot to death in front of a Semmes store has identified her son. WKRG News 5 spoke with the mom who said her son, ZyCorreyan Brown-Harris, 20, was the victim of the fatal shooting. Semmes Police Chief Todd Friend said the victim was shot inside K&J […]
Man injured in shooting Friday night on Ralston Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is recovering from a gunshot wound and Mobile Police say the man who allegedly shot him left this scene. This happened Friday night in midtown Mobile. Mobile Police say they responded to a call for a shooting at about 11 Friday night in the 2000 block of Ralston Road. […]
STILL UNSOLVED: Police seek information about 2022 death of Mississippi barber
Police are reaching out to the public to get information about the Aug. 2022 death of a Mississippi barber that remains unsolved. Officials with the Moss Point Police department are still seeking information related to the homicide of Eric Barnes, 52. Family members discovered Barnes deceased in his home at...
Man arrested in Lucedale for shooting in Wilmer: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man who is accused of a shooting that happened in Wilmer Friday morning. According to officials, Eddie Ray Moffett got into an argument with the victim over an ATV. Moffett then allegedly shot the victim in the leg. The […]
1 dead in shooting at K&J Beauty Supply: Police Chief
UPDATE 3:30 AM 2/4/23: 20-year-old Daniel Holloway Jr. was booked into Mobile Metro Jail just before midnight Friday night. He was charged with murder. Jail records indicate he has no prior arrests in Mobile County as an adult. UPDATE (10:05 p.m.): Semmes Police confirmed a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and died at […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes
UPDATE: Daniel Deshawn Holloway Jr. was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail just before midnight Friday night on a charge of murder in connection with a shooting at a beauty supply store in Semmes. His bond hearing is scheduled for Monday. The 20-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the...
Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
ECSO: Drive-by shots fired Thursday could be linked to earlier crimes this week
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - New developments in a string of violent crimes in Escambia County, Florida this week. Five were shot, and two are dead in five different crimes since Sunday. ECSO said shots were fired during a drive-by Thursday and could be linked to some of those cases. The...
Shooting suspect in custody: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE (2:35 p.m.): The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they have Eddie Ray Moffett in custody and is on his way to Metro Jail, according to a tweet. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for Eddie Ray Moffett who fled the scene of a shooting on Spotted Fawn […]
Mobile Police investigate after man shot at while walking down street
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a man was shot at while walking down the street Wednesday morning, according to a release from the MPD. WKRG originally reported a man showed up at AltaPointe Health with a gunshot wound. Police said the man was walking near the Broad and Kentucky Street intersection […]
Family and friends host ride in honor of motorcyclist who died on I-10 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends hope other witnesses come forward in the death of a man on a motorcycle. 29-year-old Christopher Means died on I-10 when police say he lost control of his motorcycle Monday morning and was hit by other vehicles on the road. A line of motorcycles filed out of a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Murder suspect arrested while out on bond
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who is awaiting trial for a murder from May 2021 was arrested on Wednesday night for marijuana possession and attempting to elude, according to MPD. MPD said they initiated a traffic stop and the driver refused to stop initially before stopping and fleeing on...
wdhn.com
Florida women charged for the death of two people
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Florida woman is behind bars in Escambia County, Florida after she is accused of killing two people in a 2022 car crash. Authorities arrested Sara Hudson, 19, of Pensacola, Florida, and charged her with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
WPMI
Police: Man shot and killed at beauty supply store in Semmes
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Semmes Police Department, a man has been shot at the K&J Beauty Supply store on Moffet Road. It happened Friday evening; police say the incident began as an argument between two unidentified men. Police say one man then shot the other; the...
Man arrives at AltaPointe with gunshot wound: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a man showed up at AltaPointe Health with a gunshot wound. According to officials, the man’s wound was not life-threatening. The incident allegedly happened near Broad Street. This is an active investigation. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We […]
Pensacola man allegedly shoots at ECSO SWAT team, arrested
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, according to the sheriff’s office. Kevin Alex Badgett, 30, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and firing deadly missiles. On Feb. 1, […]
WPMI
Drive-by shooting: Mobile Police say man shot by passing car while walking
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers responded to 2400 Gordon Smith Driver in reference to a male subject inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the incident occurred near the Broad...
Suspect in first Prichard homicide of 2023 booked in Mobile Metro
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of murdering another man in Prichard has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office jail log. Keenta Todd, 44, is accused by the Prichard Police Department of killing George Lavon Bush, 45, on Jan. 7 in Prichard. Around 2:30 a.m., on Jan. […]
WPMI
The lie that could land you in an Alabama jail
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A change in Alabama law now means you can go to jail for telling a certain lie. Two men found that out the hard way after Mobile Police say they didn't tell officers they had guns. On January 9th during a traffic stop near Linwood...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating after finding wrecked vehicle hit by gunfire
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after finding a crashed car that had been hit by gunfire. Officers responded to Jessie Street near Bank Avenue in reference to a shot fired call around 7:38 p.m. Tuesday and found an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire and hit a power pole, police said.
Comments / 0