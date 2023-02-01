ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin teams up with American Heart Association for CPR challenge

By Jenn Brink
 3 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is teaming up with the American Heart Association (AHA) to promote CPR training.

Hamlin, 24, announced the partnership on social media Tuesday, citing how CPR saved his life earlier this month when he collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest .

“I want to thank everybody for their love and support over these past few weeks,” Hamlin said in the video. “As you know, CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field, and CPR could easily save your life or someone you love.”

The three steps are:

  1. Go to heart.org/3 and watch a video that teaches people how to administer hands-on CPR;
  2. Donate to the AHA to fund CPR education and training; and
  3. Share the challenge with three friends on social media by tagging them with the hashtag #3forHeart.

In his post, Hamlin tagged former first lady Michelle Obama, now retired quarterback Tom Brady, and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

