ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nuggets star Porter Jr.'s brother charged in fatal crash

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wBJuA_0kZM3MTY00

DENVER (AP) — University of Denver basketball player Coban Porter, the brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., was charged Wednesday with felony counts of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault stemming from a suspected drunken-driving crash that killed a 42-year-old woman.

Investigators say Porter, 21, smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred when he was arrested following the early morning crash that killed Katharina Rothman on Jan. 22. A 47-year-old passenger in Rothman’s vehicle was seriously injured.

According to a probable cause statement, Porter ran a red light going about 50 mph (80 kmph) and hit Rothman’s vehicle at an intersection near the university. When interviewed by police, Porter “displayed bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred and mumbling speech, and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath,” the statement said. He also was wearing a “BudLight” paper wristband.

Family members told KMGH-TV that Rothman, the mother of a 4-year-old boy, was driving for Uber at the time of the crash.

The formal charges against Porter include vehicular homicide–DUI, vehicular homicide–reckless driving, vehicular assault–DUI and vehicular assault–reckless driving. Court records do not indicate if he has hired an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The 6-foot-4 guard signed with the Denver Pioneers in 2021 after spending the previous season with Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver hit-and-run crash kills 1

A hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian in Denver late Thursday, according to the Denver Police Department on Twitter. Police responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the area of West 11th Avenue and Speer Boulevard, Denver Police Department tweeted at 9:41 p.m. Thursday. The pedestrian was seriously injured...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Man charged with overdose death of child

A man has received additional charges following the overdose death of a 14-year-old. A man has received additional charges following the overdose death of a 14-year-old. A pedestrian was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Speer Boulevard Thursday night. 1 hurt in Denver shooting on Girard Avenue. Police...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Driver arrested after returning to scene of deadly hit-and-run in Denver

A suspect was arrested after Denver police say a man was hit and killed while walking near W 11th Avenue and Speer Boulevard in Denver on Thursday night. Denver Police department confirmed the pedestrian died in an update on Friday morning, as well as an arrest being made. According to DPD, the victim was left with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene. DPD originally tweeted about the response at 9:41 p.m. on Thursday. In the Friday morning update, DPD confirmed the victim died at the hospital; meanwhile, the hit-and-run suspect returned to the scene and was arrested.The suspect was identified as a man, but was not immediately named. He faces a charge for Careless Driving Resulting in Death. RELATED: Denver police investigates hit-and-run incident in area of 11th Street and Speer Boulevard
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Driver who killed two people while fleeing police in stolen vehicle sentenced

A man who killed two people as tried to escape police in a stolen vehicle in 2021 was sentenced last week to 40 years in state prison. Nicholas Villarini, 28, was ordered by Adams County district court judge on Jan. 26 to serve 20 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for each of two counts of Vehicular Homicide-DUI. More than a year of that time (458 days, to be exact) was subtracted from those sentences, a credit for time Villarini has already spent behind bars in the county jail. But the judge added on a mandatory four years of parole...
BRIGHTON, CO
KDVR.com

Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified

The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified. The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Denver weather: Mild weekend before snow chance. Some of the stubborn snow has finally started to melt across the Front Range,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police search for driver after several cars smashed overnight

Police in Denver are investigating after several cars were smashed while parked in one neighborhood overnight. At least four parked cars were found damaged at 10th and Emerson on Friday morning. Many of the vehicle owners weren't aware that something had happened until they headed outside to get into their vehicle or answered the door to answer questions from police. No one was injured but there was a lot of damage. "Fortunately compared to some of these other cars, I was reality unscathed. The back bumper fell off the tail gates, it's smashed in but it's driveable," said car owner Wynn Jeffery. "This isn't something you really want to see first thing in the morning and you're trying to comprehend what happened here because I couldn't figure out why the car that was in the front was parked in front of a driveway. I thought, 'Did that car back into that car?' but when I got farther out I looked down and saw all these cars piled up into this tree," said vehicle owner Anthony Torres. Another neighbor said they heard the collisions and saw a tow truck strike the vehicles, back up and drive away. Officers are searching for that driver. 
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Officer in critical condition after falling off bridge

A Fountain officer fell from a bridge after trying to apprehend a suspect during a car chase. Vicente Arenas reports. Officer in critical condition after falling off bridge. A Fountain officer fell from a bridge after trying to apprehend a suspect during a car chase. Vicente Arenas reports. Denver weather:...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police investigates hit-and-run near 11th and Speer

The Denver Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident in the area of 11th Street and Speer Boulevard.Officers tweeted Thursday night, saying one person was reported seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle, while the driver left the scene.  Authorities are advising drivers to take additional routes and to expect delays in the area. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting and carjacking

A suspect has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a carjacking and shooting in Loveland that left an 18-year-old man dead.The suspect is a minor, and so police are not yet releasing their name or mugshot.A white dodge ram pickup believed to be used in the incident has also been recovered.This all happened on Jan. 20 at the Brookstone Apartments near North Denver Avenue and East 1st Street in Loveland.At least three people in the truck are accused of firing into the victim's car, killing him and then stealing that car.Another teenager was shot in the incident but he will survive.The investigation is ongoing.
LOVELAND, CO
The Associated Press

Nuggets beat Hawks 128-108, tie Boston for NBA's best record

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 41 points, Nikola Jokic had his 18th triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets won their third straight game, beating the Atlanta Hawks 128-108 on Saturday night. Jokic finished with 14 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists and recorded the 94th regular-season triple-double of his career. Michael Porter Jr. added 23 points for the Nuggets, who are 19-1 in their last 20 home games and moved into a tie with the Boston Celtics for the best record in the NBA at 37-16. With the Nuggets’ success, Murray said Denver has to be ready to deal with the best effort from opposing teams on a nightly basis. “We can’t underestimate any team. We’ve got to come prepared. We’ve got a target on our backs,” Murray said. “We’ve seen that, even today. They stuck in it for a while. We just had to lock in and we did that.”
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash

A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow chance. Denver's weather will continue to heat up into the weekend with dry conditions expected through Sunday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Private...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
634K+
Post
674M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy