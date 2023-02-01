Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Driver arrested, vehicle impounded after 120 mph chase with police
(KTXL) — The driver of an Infiniti was arrested and had their car impounded after driving more than 120 miles per hour during a police pursuit in West Sacramento on Monday night. While on West Sacramento patrol officers spotted a black Infiniti driving on the wrong side of the road at a “high rate of […]
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Sacramento County, CHP says
(KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a train near North Sacramento on Tuesday, according to the North Sacramento California Highway Patrol. — Video Above: Sam’s Hof Brau restaurant in Arden Arcade catches fire The pedestrian was found dead after the collision, according to North Sacramento CHP. CHP said that the incident occurred near Roseville […]
2 suspects seen running from stolen vehicle arrested in Elk Grove; 3rd suspect at large
ELK GROVE - Two suspects have been arrested after they were seen leaving a stolen vehicle in Elk Grove, police say.Just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, Elk Grove police tweeted that they set up a perimeter in the area of E. Stockton Boulevard near Bond Road after three suspects were seen running from a stolen vehicle. Police were eventually able to catch two of the suspects, they say, but the third suspect is still at large. Although the third suspect left before police arrived, they were able to see the suspect on surveillance video.A gun was also found in the vehicle, say police.No further information about the incident has been released.
Driver suspected of DUI injures 3 in Yuba City, sheriff’s office says
(KTXL) — A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into three people who were walking near a school in Yuba City on Monday afternoon. The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Walton Avenue and Camino De Flores, which is near Andros Karperos School. […]
KCRA.com
2 separate DUI crashes, 12 hours apart in the same intersection: Sutter County officials investigate
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Two separate crashes involving suspected DUI drivers happened on the same day in the same intersection in Yuba City. One of the crashes was deadly, the other injured four people, and both involved relatives. Both took place on the same corner of South Walton Avenue and Camino de Flores, near Andros Karparos Middle School.
KCRA.com
16-year-old teen arrested days after deadly Stockton shooting, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department on Monday said it arrested a teen in connection with a shooting that left another teen dead. The shooting was reported at 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 2 in the 6700 block of Plymouth Road, the police department said. Officers who went to the scene found a 19-year-old man who was shot. The victim later died after he was transported to a nearby hospital.
mymotherlode.com
Amador County Man Found With Guns In Vehicle Arrested
Amador County, CA – Shotgun shells scattered on the floor of a suspicious vehicle, leading to the discovery of a couple of firearms and the subsequent arrest of an Amador County man. A sheriff’s deputy was patrolling in the area of Highway 26 and Joyce Road in Pioneer recently...
16-year-old accused of shooting, killing Michael Cowley Jr. in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man in Stockton. The shooting dates back to Feb. 2. Stockton Police Department said it happened on the 6700 block of Plymouth Road. The 19-year-old victim was taken to the hospital but ultimately died.
KCRA.com
Man found dead after standoff, house fire in Sacramento County
ELVERTA, Calif. — A man was found dead Tuesday after a house fire in the Elverta area of Sacramento County, officials said. Earlier, a man was barricaded inside the home. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said its firefighters and deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office went to a home in the 2400 block of Covered Wagon Circle.
California Teen's Boyfriend Allegedly Stabbed Her To Death, Then Ran Over Her Body
Saraiah Acosta had been dating Devian Lewis on and off for the last two years. Police say he killed her last week, then led them on a high-speed chase before he was shot. A California teen was found stabbed to death and run over with a car, and police suspect her on-again, off-again boyfriend is responsible.
crimevoice.com
Yuba City Man Arrested in Connection to Alleged Hatchet Attack
A Yuba City man was recently arrested after a chaotic incident which included him allegedly attacking a grocery store employee with a hatchet. According to a Yuba City PD Facebook post, 44-year-old Larry Reed was identified as the suspect in an incident on the morning of Sunday, January 22. Police had received multiple 911 calls regarding a man allegedly using a hatchet to damage a vehicle in the Raley’s parking lot on West Onstott Frontage.
KCRA.com
Suspect crashes into apartment building in stolen vehicle, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Detectives are searching for a suspect who crashed into an apartment building in a stolen vehicle on Sunday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle crashed into an apartment on the 4100 block of Palm Avenue. No injuries were reported in...
"Frankie was full of life": Family remembers 10-year-old killed in Yuba County drive-by shooting
OLIVEHURST – A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday and the suspect facing a murder charge in his death is a known gang member. Frank Rosiles was identified to CBS13 by his aunt after his family created a GoFundMe with his photo. He hasn't been officially identified by law enforcement because of his age. Rosiles was inside a home on Alicia Avenue in Olivehurst when a bullet from a drive-by shooting hit him on Sunday. He was described by his aunt Maribel as "the most loving, sweetest, caring, funniest little boy," a 10-year-old who...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: 10-year-old shot, killed in Yuba County 'dispute among families'
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. 4:56 P.M. UPDATE - A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in Yuba County Sunday evening during a "dispute among families," according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the 5700 block of Alicia Avenue, south of Marysville, around 7:40 p.m. and...
crimevoice.com
Air Base Parkway Traffic Stop Leads to Firearm Arrest
On February 3, 2023, at around 11:45 pm, Officer Parodi was on duty performing traffic enforcement in the vicinity of Air Base Parkway and Dover Avenue. As he was carrying out his duties, he noticed a Kia Optima that was traveling eastbound on Air Base Parkway at an extremely high speed of approximately 85 mph. Given this violation of traffic laws, Officer Parodi decided to pull over the vehicle for a routine traffic stop.
KCRA.com
Police investigate death of 3-year-old in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child on Tuesday in Sacramento. Sacramento police have responded to the Motel 6 on 30th Street for the investigation. Crime scene tape blocked off the entrance to room 123. A spokesperson with the Sacramento Fire Department tells KCRA...
Woman reported missing in Sacramento found, police say
UPDATE Feb. 6 1:10 p.m.: One day after being reported missing, a woman has been ‘safely located,’ Sacramento Police said. The Sacramento Police Department announced on Feb. 5 that they were searching for a missing woman considered ‘at-risk’ who has been missing since Sunday, Feb. 5. •Video Above: 10-year-old dies after being shot in a […]
Stockton police open homicide investigation after Sunday shooting
STOCKTON — Stockton police have opened a homicide investigation after a Sunday morning shooting left one person dead.According to police, on Feb. 5, at 2:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1300 block of W. Fremont Street. When they arrived, officers spotted vehicles driving away from the scene. They followed one of the vehicles, which had a gunshot victim, to the hospital.Unfortunately, the victim, a man, died from his injuries.Three other men were transported to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.At this time, there is no motive or suspect information.
1 injured in Sacramento County shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. According to sheriff spokesman Amar Ghandi, deputies found one person with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Howe Avenue just after 2 p.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to local...
Sheriff: 10-year-old killed in Yuba County shooting that stemmed from dispute among families
YUBA COUNTY – An Olivehurst resident is under arrest after a 10-year-old boy was killed in a shooting that appears to have stemmed from a dispute among families, deputies say. The Yuba County Sheriff's Office says, Sunday night, deputies responded to the 5700 block of Alicia Avenue near Linda and Olivehurst to investigate a report of shots fired. At the scene, deputies found that a young boy had been shot. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation, but the sheriff's office characterizes the situation as a dispute among families. The boy was first rushed to Adventist...
