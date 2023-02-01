ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

CBS Sacramento

2 suspects seen running from stolen vehicle arrested in Elk Grove; 3rd suspect at large

ELK GROVE - Two suspects have been arrested after they were seen leaving a stolen vehicle in Elk Grove, police say.Just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, Elk Grove police tweeted that they set up a perimeter in the area of E. Stockton Boulevard near Bond Road after three suspects were seen running from a stolen vehicle. Police were eventually able to catch two of the suspects, they say, but the third suspect is still at large. Although the third suspect left before police arrived, they were able to see the suspect on surveillance video.A gun was also found in the vehicle, say police.No further information about the incident has been released. 
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Driver suspected of DUI injures 3 in Yuba City, sheriff’s office says

(KTXL) — A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into three people who were walking near a school in Yuba City on Monday afternoon. The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Walton Avenue and Camino De Flores, which is near Andros Karperos School. […]
YUBA CITY, CA
KCRA.com

16-year-old teen arrested days after deadly Stockton shooting, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department on Monday said it arrested a teen in connection with a shooting that left another teen dead. The shooting was reported at 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 2 in the 6700 block of Plymouth Road, the police department said. Officers who went to the scene found a 19-year-old man who was shot. The victim later died after he was transported to a nearby hospital.
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Amador County Man Found With Guns In Vehicle Arrested

Amador County, CA – Shotgun shells scattered on the floor of a suspicious vehicle, leading to the discovery of a couple of firearms and the subsequent arrest of an Amador County man. A sheriff’s deputy was patrolling in the area of Highway 26 and Joyce Road in Pioneer recently...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Man found dead after standoff, house fire in Sacramento County

ELVERTA, Calif. — A man was found dead Tuesday after a house fire in the Elverta area of Sacramento County, officials said. Earlier, a man was barricaded inside the home. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said its firefighters and deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office went to a home in the 2400 block of Covered Wagon Circle.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Yuba City Man Arrested in Connection to Alleged Hatchet Attack

A Yuba City man was recently arrested after a chaotic incident which included him allegedly attacking a grocery store employee with a hatchet. According to a Yuba City PD Facebook post, 44-year-old Larry Reed was identified as the suspect in an incident on the morning of Sunday, January 22. Police had received multiple 911 calls regarding a man allegedly using a hatchet to damage a vehicle in the Raley’s parking lot on West Onstott Frontage.
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Frankie was full of life": Family remembers 10-year-old killed in Yuba County drive-by shooting

OLIVEHURST – A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday and the suspect facing a murder charge in his death is a known gang member. Frank Rosiles was identified to CBS13 by his aunt after his family created a GoFundMe with his photo. He hasn't been officially identified by law enforcement because of his age. Rosiles was inside a home on Alicia Avenue in Olivehurst when a bullet from a drive-by shooting hit him on Sunday. He was described by his aunt Maribel as "the most loving, sweetest, caring, funniest little boy," a 10-year-old who...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Air Base Parkway Traffic Stop Leads to Firearm Arrest

On February 3, 2023, at around 11:45 pm, Officer Parodi was on duty performing traffic enforcement in the vicinity of Air Base Parkway and Dover Avenue. As he was carrying out his duties, he noticed a Kia Optima that was traveling eastbound on Air Base Parkway at an extremely high speed of approximately 85 mph. Given this violation of traffic laws, Officer Parodi decided to pull over the vehicle for a routine traffic stop.
KCRA.com

Police investigate death of 3-year-old in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child on Tuesday in Sacramento. Sacramento police have responded to the Motel 6 on 30th Street for the investigation. Crime scene tape blocked off the entrance to room 123. A spokesperson with the Sacramento Fire Department tells KCRA...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Woman reported missing in Sacramento found, police say

UPDATE Feb. 6 1:10 p.m.: One day after being reported missing, a woman has been ‘safely located,’ Sacramento Police said. The Sacramento Police Department announced on Feb. 5 that they were searching for a missing woman considered ‘at-risk’ who has been missing since Sunday, Feb. 5. •Video Above: 10-year-old dies after being shot in a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton police open homicide investigation after Sunday shooting

STOCKTON — Stockton police have opened a homicide investigation after a Sunday morning shooting left one person dead.According to police, on Feb. 5, at 2:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1300 block of W. Fremont Street. When they arrived, officers spotted vehicles driving away from the scene. They followed one of the vehicles, which had a gunshot victim, to the hospital.Unfortunately, the victim, a man, died from his injuries.Three other men were transported to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.At this time, there is no motive or suspect information.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

1 injured in Sacramento County shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. According to sheriff spokesman Amar Ghandi, deputies found one person with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Howe Avenue just after 2 p.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to local...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: 10-year-old killed in Yuba County shooting that stemmed from dispute among families

YUBA COUNTY – An Olivehurst resident is under arrest after a 10-year-old boy was killed in a shooting that appears to have stemmed from a dispute among families, deputies say. The Yuba County Sheriff's Office says, Sunday night, deputies responded to the 5700 block of Alicia Avenue near Linda and Olivehurst to investigate a report of shots fired. At the scene, deputies found that a young boy had been shot. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation, but the sheriff's office characterizes the situation as a dispute among families. The boy was first rushed to Adventist...
YUBA COUNTY, CA

