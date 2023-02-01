Read full article on original website
Car strikes, kills woman in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a woman is dead Saturday evening after a car hit her in Brooklyn Park.The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were dispatched to a pedestrian versus vehicle accident shortly after 7:30 p.m. at Brooklyn Boulevard and Hampshire Avenue North.Officers say they found a person in the road they believe to be an adult woman and pronounced her dead on the scene.The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, police say. Impaired driving is not a suspected factor in the crash.
fox9.com
Child struck by school bus in Brooklyn Park remains in stable condition at hospital, police say
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 6-year-old boy run over by a school bus in Brooklyn Park remains in the hospital but is doing ok, according to authorities. The incident occurred on Jan. 25 while 6-year-old Osman was getting off at a bus stop in the Edinburgh Golf Course parking lot near his home. The boy was stuck and run over by the bus and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to his torso and lower body.
Vehicle Crashes into School Bus Unloading Children in Minnesota
Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News)- A driver had to be extricated from his vehicle after it crashed into a school bus that was unloading children in the Twin Cities Thursday afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash shortly before 4 p.m. The crash occurred about 9...
Two cars involved in shootout in Brooklyn Park neighborhood
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police are searching for the people involved in a shootout between two cars Thursday evening in the north metro.It happened at about 5 p.m. in Brooklyn Park, near North 76th and Idaho avenues."Numerous shell casings" were found in the street, according to police. It is not clear if anyone was hurt, and no arrests have been made.
Maple Grove police officer helps couple when they needed it most: "Thank you wasn't even enough"
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- A police officer went above and beyond to help a Maple Grove couple when they needed it most.It was a Friday morning, right after a snowstorm and just before Christmas. Seventy-two-year-old Bob Klick had been working in his garage. But almost as soon as he walked back into the house, he collapsed."I knew he had to be seen, something was wrong," said Diana Klick.Bob's wife Diana had just had foot surgery, so she called 911 to get help. Police and paramedics arrived and took Bob to the hospital where it was determined that an undetected infection...
740thefan.com
17-year-old boy fatally shot in Chanhassen
EDINA, Minn. – A police chase early Thursday ended at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina where police found a passenger in the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. According to Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud, officers discovered the 17-year-old victim was shot and taken to the hospital by friends.
Police: Man expected to recover after stabbing in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is expected to recover after being stabbed Saturday morning in Minneapolis.The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to Hennepin Healthcare to take an assault report for a man with non-life-threatening stab wounds shortly after 8 a.m.Investigators say preliminary information indicates the victim was approached by two men who assaulted him. He then ran home and went to the hospital for treatment.The victim told police he was new to the area and was not sure where the assault took place.No one has been arrested.
WIFR
Deputies rescue puppy thrown from vehicle during wrong-way chase
ARDEN Hills, Minn. (WCCO) - A puppy thrown from a moving vehicle during a police chase in Minnesota is on the road to recovery. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened on Monday near Minneapolis. “It involved multiple carjackings with weapons involved,” said Sgt. Dan Young, with...
swnewsmedia.com
Sheriff: Twin Cities teen dies after apparently being shot in Chanhassen; 18-year-old in custody
A 17-year-old boy from an east Twin Cities metro community who was shot and died early Thursday morning was apparently shot in Chanhassen, the Carver County Sheriff's Office said. In a news release, the sheriff's office said it received a report at 2:43 a.m. of a teenage boy at Fairview...
krrw.com
Woman Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Teen in Chanhassen
(Chanhassen, MN) — Carver County authorities say an 18-year-old woman is under arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Chanhassen. Deputies were called to Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina early Thursday for a report of a shooting death. They learned that Eden Prairie police had chased the vehicle transporting the victim to the hospital. Detectives say that the female suspect from the east metro shot the boy in Chanhassen and she was later taken into custody.
Victims of Minnesota Murder-Suicide ID’D
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of the victims of a murder-suicide earlier this week. Bloomington Police responded to the report of a man slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a parking lot about five miles west of the Mall of America Wednesday night. Police Chief Booker Hodges said responding officers saw three people, not from the Twin Cities, dead of gunshot wounds inside of the pick-up.
Police chase leads to fatally-shot teen
CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Carver County authorities are trying to unravel a sequence of events that included a police pursuit and the shooting of a 17-year-old that would turn out to be fatal. Sheriff Jason Kamerud says just before 2:45 a.m. Thursday his office received reports of a juvenile male...
Names revealed for two of three killed in reported murder-suicide in Bloomington
The Hennepin County medical examiner has identified two of the three men found dead in an apparent murder suicide in Bloomington, with the name of the third man not revealed
Police identify victims in Bloomington murder-suicide
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Authorities identified two of three men who were found dead inside a truck in an alleged murder-suicide Wednesday evening in Bloomington.Dominick Dahmen, 25, and Dale Dahmen, 55, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined. The two men from Buffalo were father and son.The identity of the third man has not been released, but police said he was a "business associate."MORE: Police: 3 found dead inside truck at Bloomington parking lotAccording to police, officers responded to a pickup truck parked inside a business lot located on France Place and Minnesota Drive, which is near the restaurant Smack Shack. Officers were told there was someone slumped over inside the truck.-If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.
Police: 700 cars were stolen in Minneapolis in January
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis say 700 cars were stolen in January, most of which were taken while the car was still running and a key or fob was left inside.Authorities also say there were 33 carjackings and 260 thefts from a motor vehicle.Police reminded residents to always turn the car off and remove the key when leaving the car.On Monday, Minneapolis police released statistics from the first 90 days of "Operation Endeavor," which said that carjackings went down about 65%.
Ramsey County Sheriff's deputies rescue dog thrown from stolen car
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office has a new four-legged friend hanging around the building after deputies rescued a puppy that was thrown from a car during a police chase Monday night. Around 11 p.m. on Jan. 30, deputies began pursuing a stolen car with several...
fox9.com
Woman pleads guilty to role in attempted murder of Minneapolis PD forensic scientist
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A St. Paul woman has admitted she ambushed her then-boyfriend's ex, attempting to kill her over a bitter custody dispute involving a young child. Colleen Larson, 25, left the courthouse on Friday surrounded by family and her attorneys after she pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Minneapolis Police Department forensic scientist Nicole Ford last year.
Elk River Crash Sends One to Hospital
ELK RIVER (WJON News) - A two-car crash near Elk River sent a man to the hospital. Officials with the Minnesota State Patrol say Wednesday morning, an SUV driven by Henry Koch of Princeton was driving north on Highway 169 and collided with another SUV driven by Elijah Wetch of Princeton.
Metro Transit will let average drivers take a bus for a spin this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's record-low unemployment rate has been great for job seekers, but it's been tough for anyone in need of a bus. "We've been increasing our wages, hiring bonuses, referral bonuses, making better schedules than we used to have, but there's still a barrier," said Brian Funk, chief operating officer for Metro Transit. "One of the things I've heard from many potential drivers is, 'I'm interested, but I don't know what it's like to drive a big bus around.'"
Ramsey County sheriff ordered to shrink jail population
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner (DOC) Paul Schnell ordered Ramsey Country Sheriff Bob Fletcher to limit the capacity of the Ramsey County Jail to 360 inmates on Friday, alleging a number of minimum standard violations. The 500-bed facility, located at 425 Grove St. in St....
