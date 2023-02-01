Read full article on original website
Dow Erases Losses, Gains More Than 100 Points After Powell Says the Fed Is Getting Inflation Down
Stocks recovered Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that inflation was starting to decline. The 30-stock index was up 132 points, or 0.4%, reversing an earlier loss of 186 points. The S&P 500 traded up 0.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1%. "The disinflationary process, the process of...
Stock Futures Dip Slightly as Traders Assess Fed Chair Powell's Inflation Remarks
U.S. stock futures slid Wednesday morning, putting Wall Street on track for another losing session as traders assessed the latest comments from the Federal Reserve chief. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 78 points. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.4%, and Nasdaq-100 futures shed 0.4%. To be sure, futures pared some losses following President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
European Stocks Higher After Fed Chair Powell's Comments; FTSE Hits Record High
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher Wednesday as investors digested the latest comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 hit a record high shortly after markets opened in Europe, increasing by 0.8% to reach 7,925.02. The index maintained the...
CNBC Daily Open: Powell's Speech Was Hawkish. Investors' Mood Was Bullish
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. U.S. stocks rallied on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech, despite...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Uber, Chipotle, Microsoft, Lumen and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Uber — The ride-hailing app's shares rose more than 7% after it posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Uber earned 29 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of an 18 cent loss, Refinitiv data showed. Uber's revenue for the quarter was up 49% year-over-year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year."
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Treasury Yields Waver as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields wavered Wednesday as investors assessed the monetary policy outlook after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's latest comments. The 10-year Treasury yield was trading at 3.687%, up just 1 basis point. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was flat at 4.469%. Both yields were lower earlier in the day.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Even as investors chew over the latest remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (more below), they're digging into the next course in the earnings season menu. Yum Brands reported Wednesday morning, following Chipotle's lackluster report after the bell Tuesday. Under Armour, Uber and CVS Health also posted results. The main course Wednesday, though, will be Disney after the bell. Markets are particularly looking for clues about CEO Bob Iger's plans to stem streaming losses and perhaps cut jobs. Mattel also reports after the bell. Read live markets updates.
Under Armour Raises Outlook as Company Defends High Inventory Level
Under Armour posted $1.58 billion in revenue and an adjusted 16 cents earnings per share, beating Wall Street's expectations. The athletic apparel company is still contending with a glut in inventory that's up slightly from its previous quarter and 50% year-over-year. The retailer, known for its signature moisture-wicking shirt, also...
Alphabet Shares Fall 7% Following Google's A.I. Event
Shares of Alphabet tumbled Wednesday after the company held an event that showed off its new artificial intelligence chatbot. Google officially announced Bard Monday, and the company said it will begin rolling out the technology in the coming weeks. Google's event took place just one day after Microsoft hosted its...
Disney Will Report Earnings for the First Time Since Bob Iger's Return – What to Expect
LOS ANGELES – While shareholders will still be keyed in to see how many subscribers Disney's suite of streaming services added during the fiscal first-quarter report, the focus of Wednesday's earnings will be the return of CEO Bob Iger. His reinstatement coincides with a contentious proxy battle with activist...
Chinese Tech Giant Alibaba Working on a ChatGPT Rival; Shares Jump
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba told CNBC Wednesday that it is working on a rival to ChatGPT, joining the flurry of tech firms to jump on board the chatbot hype. Alibaba joins a flurry of technology firms including Google and Baidu to respond to OpenAI and Microsoft's ChatGPT AI chatbot. Chinese...
Wholesale Egg Prices Have ‘Collapsed.' Why Consumers May Soon See Relief
Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
Microsoft's $69 Billion Activision Takeover in Doubt as UK Regulator Raises Competition Concerns
In a provisional decision Wednesday, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Microsoft's takeover of Activision Blizzard would lead to a lessening of competition. The regulator outlined a notice of possible remedies suggesting Microsoft divest part or all of Activision Blizzard, or terminate the deal completely. The Microsoft-Activision deal also...
Canoo's Shares Sink After EV Maker Agrees to Sell $52 Million in Discounted Stock
Canoo said it will sell new shares to institutional investors at a substantial discount. The startup is low on cash as it works to get its EVs into full production. The deal will dilute the value of existing shareholders' positions, and it sent the stock sharply lower. Shares of electric...
Lawyers and Advisors in FTX Bankruptcy Have Billed Nearly $20 Million for 51 Days of Work
FTX's top bankruptcy, legal, and financial advisors have billed the company more than $19.6 million in fees for work done in 2022, according to Tuesday bankruptcy court filings. Over $10 million of that was for work done in Nov. 2022, as Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire entered bankruptcy protection in Delaware.
Chinese Food Delivery Firm Meituan Plans to Hire 10,000 Workers as U.S. Tech Giants Ax Jobs
Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers in the first quarter of the year, the company said Wednesday, sending shares more than 6% lower. Meituan is hiring across a number of different areas of the business including technology development and customer services across dozens of cities including Beijing and Shanghai.
More Companies Say They're Giving Bigger Raises This Year—Here's How Much to Expect
It's hard to square mass layoffs at giants like Amazon, Google, Meta and others flooding the headlines with labor market data that indicates jobs are still plentiful and workers continue to have bargaining power. While tens of thousands of workers across tech, finance and media have abruptly lost their jobs...
ByteDance Is Testing Food Delivery Service Via Its Chinese Version of TikTok
ByteDance's Douyin is testing a type of food delivery service in China "in Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu that enables merchants to promote and sell 'group-buying' packages." Restaurant owners often livestream on Douyin to market their business. While doing this, they can offer discounts. A user can then purchase that offer and choose a time for the food to arrive.
