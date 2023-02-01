ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Futures Dip Slightly as Traders Assess Fed Chair Powell's Inflation Remarks

U.S. stock futures slid Wednesday morning, putting Wall Street on track for another losing session as traders assessed the latest comments from the Federal Reserve chief. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 78 points. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.4%, and Nasdaq-100 futures shed 0.4%. To be sure, futures pared some losses following President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
CNBC Daily Open: Powell's Speech Was Hawkish. Investors' Mood Was Bullish

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. U.S. stocks rallied on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech, despite...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Uber, Chipotle, Microsoft, Lumen and More

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Uber — The ride-hailing app's shares rose more than 7% after it posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Uber earned 29 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of an 18 cent loss, Refinitiv data showed. Uber's revenue for the quarter was up 49% year-over-year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year."
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Even as investors chew over the latest remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (more below), they're digging into the next course in the earnings season menu. Yum Brands reported Wednesday morning, following Chipotle's lackluster report after the bell Tuesday. Under Armour, Uber and CVS Health also posted results. The main course Wednesday, though, will be Disney after the bell. Markets are particularly looking for clues about CEO Bob Iger's plans to stem streaming losses and perhaps cut jobs. Mattel also reports after the bell. Read live markets updates.
Under Armour Raises Outlook as Company Defends High Inventory Level

Under Armour posted $1.58 billion in revenue and an adjusted 16 cents earnings per share, beating Wall Street's expectations. The athletic apparel company is still contending with a glut in inventory that's up slightly from its previous quarter and 50% year-over-year. The retailer, known for its signature moisture-wicking shirt, also...
Alphabet Shares Fall 7% Following Google's A.I. Event

Shares of Alphabet tumbled Wednesday after the company held an event that showed off its new artificial intelligence chatbot. Google officially announced Bard Monday, and the company said it will begin rolling out the technology in the coming weeks. Google's event took place just one day after Microsoft hosted its...
Chinese Tech Giant Alibaba Working on a ChatGPT Rival; Shares Jump

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba told CNBC Wednesday that it is working on a rival to ChatGPT, joining the flurry of tech firms to jump on board the chatbot hype. Alibaba joins a flurry of technology firms including Google and Baidu to respond to OpenAI and Microsoft's ChatGPT AI chatbot. Chinese...
ByteDance Is Testing Food Delivery Service Via Its Chinese Version of TikTok

ByteDance's Douyin is testing a type of food delivery service in China "in Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu that enables merchants to promote and sell 'group-buying' packages." Restaurant owners often livestream on Douyin to market their business. While doing this, they can offer discounts. A user can then purchase that offer and choose a time for the food to arrive.
