Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomers
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
27-Year-Old Pays $1,850/Month to Live in an Old NYC Laundromat: ‘I Knew True Community as a Child and I Know It Again Now'
While Sampson Dahl's ex-girlfriend thought the old laundromat he was considering as a potential new apartment was "disgusting," he saw the potential for a great live-work space. He moved in a month later. "I don't think a space needs to be a perfect representation of what we hope a simple...
Discovering Chicago's Black Heritage by Exploring the Music That Defined It
The musical score of the Chicago PBS documentary, "DuSable to Obama: Chicago’s Black Metropolis," was written by Orbert Davis, co-founder and artistic director of the Chicago Jazz Philharmonic. “Most of the film was edited to the music,” says Davis, which is highly unusual. Usually it’s the other way around,...
Illinois Holocaust Museum's New Exhibition, ‘The Negro Motorist Green Book' Is Now Open
K. Patrick Yarbrough still has a copy of his family’s Green Book. “In the 60s, things had changed a great deal and then they hadn’t changed a great deal,” Yarbrough said. He has vivid childhood memories of traveling to the south and seeing a big scary sign.
Engine Problems Force Chicago Flight to Vegas to Land in Nebraska
A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Mark Grant, a communications operator at the Lincoln Airport, said 326 passengers and crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 when it took off from O’Hare International Airport.
New York Office of Rep. George Santos Vandalized With Graffiti, Police Say
The New York district office of U.S. Rep. George Santos was vandalized with graffiti that spelled out a tri-lingual string of vulgarities against the embattled Republican congressman, police told CNBC. The words "Santos is," followed by the Greek, Mandarin and Spanish words for a scatalogical expletive, were found written on...
The Food Guy: Barbecue in Chicago and Black History Month
Black History Month is underway, and NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky says if you’re going to take a look back at Chicago’s Black history, you have to look closely at barbecue. Specifically, the method of cooking. It’s unlike Texas or Carolina ‘Q and unique to Chicago....
Yale Honors Black Fourth-Grader Reported to Police As She Sprayed Lantern Flies
The Yale School of Public Health honored 9-year-old Bobbi Wilson for her efforts to curb the invasive spotted lantern fly after a neighbor reported to her police as she sprayed flies in her hometown of Caldwell, New Jersey. Bobbi was presented with the title of “donor scientist” when Yale’s Peabody...
2 People Robbed in Loop Parking Garages in Recent Days
Chicago police say that two people have been robbed in parking garages in the Loop in recent days. According to authorities, a suspect has approached victims in two parking garages in the last 10 days, implied that they have a weapon, and then robbed the victims. The suspect then flees...
Delivery Driver Targeted in Recent Humboldt Park Robbery
As data from Chicago police shows a rise in robberies both citywide and in Humboldt Park, food delivery workers have been the targets of some recently reported robberies. Police said a man was delivering food Thursday night in the 3600 block of West Iowa Street in Humboldt Park when he was robbed and shot.
Suburban Park District Cancels Cooking Class Focused on Transatlantic Slave Trade Following Backlash
The Park District of Oak Park won't offer a summer program that would have allowed participants to "cook and investigate the history and flavors of the transatlantic slave trade" in response to complaints that the offering was racially insensitive and offensive. The class, entitled the "Transatlantic Slave Trade," was among...
New Prediction Offers Look at Spring 2023 Forecast for Chicago Area
With bitter temps descending on the Chicago area and the local groundhog predicting six more weeks of winter, many are likely dreaming of spring -- but what will this spring look like?. A new prediction is out and, if it holds true, there's some good news in store for the...
Here Are the 9 Chicago Mayoral Candidates Who Will Appear on Your Ballot
With early voting already underway and Election Day just weeks away, voters are preparing to head to the polls to cast their ballots for one of nine Chicago mayoral candidates. The list is lengthy and the race is competitive, but for those looking for more on each of the candidates,...
Edgewater Business Making Progress to Reopen After Winter Water Damage
On Dec. 28, Chicago business owner Deirdre Austin’s dream was destroyed. The severe cold caused a pipe to burst, flooding the brand new store in Edgewater she opened with her son, called DMApothecary. “I saw a little piece of the wall two blocks up the street that my son...
How Many Mayoral Runoff Elections Have Been Held in Chicago?
With the 2023 Chicago mayoral election just weeks away, voters heading to the polls will have nine candidates to choose from in what is widely expected to be the first of two rounds to this year's election. Beginning with the 1999 Chicago municipal elections, a runoff format was introduced. Under...
Chicago Sky Sign Forward Elizabeth Williams in Free Agency
Chicago Sky sign forward Elizabeth Williams in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Sky have added another name to the roster this offseason. Chicago inked a deal with forward/center Elizabeth Williams, the team announced on Friday. “We are so excited to have Elizabeth in a Chicago...
An Endorsement Guide to the 2023 Chicago Mayoral Election
The Chicago municipal election is less than a month away, and candidates for the city's top job are racking up endorsements as they work to court voters. More than half of the members of the Chicago City Council have thrown their support behind candidates, with incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson picking up the majority of those backers.
Chicago's Northwest Side Community Rallies Around 8-Year-Old Girl Battling Cancer
As 8-year-old Molly Morris battles stage four cancer, support around Chicago's Northwest Side is growing for her and her family. This weekend, several businesses on near Molly's neighborhood will hold fundraisers to benefit her family. “It makes all of us just feel amazed,” family friend Debbie Ingargiola said. “It’s just...
White Sox Acquire Reliever Franklin German in Trade With Red Sox
Sox acquire reliever Franklin German from Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Franklin German in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Friday. The White Sox sent minor league right-hander Theo Denlinger to Boston for German, who made his major league...
Wind Chill Advisory To Take Effect Overnight, Tomorrow Morning Across Chicago Area
Bitter cold temperatures have made their way back into the Chicago area, with the work week ending on an exceptionally frigid note. A wind chill advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service's Chicago office for the entire area with the exception of Kankakee County, taking effect at 11 p.m. Thursday and lasting until 10 a.m. on Friday.
4 Injured When Car Collides With CTA Bus, Causing it to Slam Into Roseland Business
Four people sustained injuries Friday when a car collided with a CTA bus, causing the bus to crash into a building in the city's Roseland neighborhood, according to authorities. The incident was reported at around 6:30 p.m. near East 111th Street and South Michigan Avenue. According to a tweet from...
