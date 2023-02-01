ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Engine Problems Force Chicago Flight to Vegas to Land in Nebraska

A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Mark Grant, a communications operator at the Lincoln Airport, said 326 passengers and crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 when it took off from O’Hare International Airport.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

The Food Guy: Barbecue in Chicago and Black History Month

Black History Month is underway, and NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky says if you’re going to take a look back at Chicago’s Black history, you have to look closely at barbecue. Specifically, the method of cooking. It’s unlike Texas or Carolina ‘Q and unique to Chicago....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2 People Robbed in Loop Parking Garages in Recent Days

Chicago police say that two people have been robbed in parking garages in the Loop in recent days. According to authorities, a suspect has approached victims in two parking garages in the last 10 days, implied that they have a weapon, and then robbed the victims. The suspect then flees...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Delivery Driver Targeted in Recent Humboldt Park Robbery

As data from Chicago police shows a rise in robberies both citywide and in Humboldt Park, food delivery workers have been the targets of some recently reported robberies. Police said a man was delivering food Thursday night in the 3600 block of West Iowa Street in Humboldt Park when he was robbed and shot.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Sky Sign Forward Elizabeth Williams in Free Agency

Chicago Sky sign forward Elizabeth Williams in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Sky have added another name to the roster this offseason. Chicago inked a deal with forward/center Elizabeth Williams, the team announced on Friday. “We are so excited to have Elizabeth in a Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

An Endorsement Guide to the 2023 Chicago Mayoral Election

The Chicago municipal election is less than a month away, and candidates for the city's top job are racking up endorsements as they work to court voters. More than half of the members of the Chicago City Council have thrown their support behind candidates, with incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson picking up the majority of those backers.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Wind Chill Advisory To Take Effect Overnight, Tomorrow Morning Across Chicago Area

Bitter cold temperatures have made their way back into the Chicago area, with the work week ending on an exceptionally frigid note. A wind chill advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service's Chicago office for the entire area with the exception of Kankakee County, taking effect at 11 p.m. Thursday and lasting until 10 a.m. on Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
