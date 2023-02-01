Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
coladaily.com
Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast
The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
abccolumbia.com
Subway adding meat slicers to every shop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Subway sandwich shops are making a big change! They are adding automatic meat slicers to every restaurant. Instead of using pre-sliced meats at its locations, the slicing will soon be done in front of customers. Subway CEO John Chidsey says he believes customers will have a...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Fire Department investigating two morning fires
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department is investigating two morning fires. According to the fire department, at around 10:30 am crews responded to a mobile home on Martin Carter Road in Hopkins that was on fire. Investigators say the fire started in the bedroom of the home. There were no injuries and the Richland County Fire Marshal’s office is looking into the cause.
Experts weigh in on increase in heart disease deaths in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many in South Carolina say they've had first-hand experience with the state's deadliest disease. It's been 15 years since Soneika Santiago lost her mother, Christine, to heart disease at the age of 62. She says it came as a surprise because of how active and youthful her mom was.
WLTX.com
Columbia man charged with firing into Lexington home over money dispute
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Authorities say a Columbia man is facing numerous charges after allegedly opening fire on a home in Lexington on Thursday. The Lexington Police Department said that Darian Kristopher Riley was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center on Saturday after an investigation led to charges of assault and battery in the first degree and discharging a gun into a dwelling.
abccolumbia.com
Powerball jackpot reaches $700 million
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Powerball jackpot just keeps growing! During tomorrow night’s drawing $700 million is up for grabs. The cash prize for the drawing is valued at $375.7 million making it the sixth largest jackpot in the games history. If you haven’t gotten your ticket yet, you...
abccolumbia.com
Happening Now: Go Red for Women at Columbia City Hall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s National Go Red for Women Day and the City of Columbia is hosting an event at City Hall to raise awareness of heart disease in women. The American Heart Association says heart disease is the number one cause of death for women in the U.S. and the Go Red for Women movement encourages awareness of this issue and action to help save lives.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man arrested in neighborhood shooting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Chief Terrence Green is announcing the arrest of 22-year-old Darian Kristopher Riley for a shooting incident on the 100 block of Whispering Winds Drive. According to the Lexington Police Department, at approximately 10:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the incident location in reference to a...
abccolumbia.com
Midlands Military Matters: Three generations of soldiers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Four generations of a family have become Army soldiers after training at Ft. Jackson. Today, Chantz Husted graduated while Mom, Col. Robin Husted and Dad, Lt. Col. Patrick Husted watched with pride. Chantz’s Grandfather also trained at Ft. Jackson.
abccolumbia.com
Serve and Connect donates $10,000 towards helping people in need
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Serve and Connect is getting some help in its effort to bridge the gap between law enforcement and communities they serve. Today the non-profit announced a $10,000 donation to its Compassionate Acts program by Heroes Home Advantage. Serve and Connect founder Kassy Alia says the donation will...
3 hospitalized after reported ammonia leak at Sumter meat processing plant
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County emergency officials say three of 12 people who were reportedly exposed to an ammonia leak at a South Carolina meat processing plant have been taken to an area hospital for treatment. According to a spokesperson for Sumter Fire, crews were called to the...
abcnews4.com
McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
abccolumbia.com
Candlelight vigil held for Tyre Nichols in Columbia Sunday
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The savage beating leading to the death of 29 Tyre Nichols has left individuals across the country asking what, if anything can be done to keep incidents like this from continuing to unfold. The actions sparking protests in various cities the day the body camera...
abccolumbia.com
Search for suspects after Molotov cocktail thrown on school grounds in Lexington
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is looking to identify three men from an incident at Pleasant Hill Elementary School. According to investigators, on January 29, three men were seen on surveillance camera walking up to the back of the school and climbing onto the roof of the school. Investigators say the individuals threw a Molotov cocktail which landed on the pavement and exploded. They left in a white Sedan.
abccolumbia.com
This weekend will be a circus at the Jamil Temple
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – This weekend will be a circus at the Jamil Temple in Columbia. According to Pontentate Jeff Snipes, the Jamil Temple, on Jamil Road is once again hosting the Circus for several performances Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Ring Master Tim Teague says that The Royal Hanneford...
abccolumbia.com
Update: Police find woman accused of cashing stolen check
LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — Lexington Police says a woman accused of cashing a $3,000 stolen check was identified as Kimberly Maine. She was arrested in Massachusetts. Police say the woman seen in this surveillance image cashed the check at South Carolina Federal Credit Union on New Year’s Eve.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police: No safety threat found at Meadow Glen Middle School
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department says there was no safety threat found at Meadow Glen Middle School after investigating an email threat earlier today. The secure status at Meadow Glen Middle/Elementary School and Northside Christian Academy School that were placed have been lifted. The Criminal Investigation Division...
coladaily.com
Columbia man previously arrested five times to serve 15 years in federal prison
Marek Cortez Brewer, Jr., 24, of Columbia, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and to possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Evidence presented in Court shows that between February 2020 and...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: Additional suspects identified in auto body repair break-in, theft
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter officers have issued warrants for the arrest of 24 year-old Antonio Maurice Kelley and 20 year-old Daniel Terrell Jefferson for their involvement in the break-in and vehicle thefts from an auto body repair business in August. Officials say Kelley and Jefferson were among individuals who...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: gunshot death of male found in woods ruled a suicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the suspicious death of a 26 year-old found with a single gunshot wound in the woods has been ruled a suicide following an autopsy. Authorities say a citizen contacted the Department on Jan. 29 after seeing the male’s body...
