ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Wake With Elias: Demko Trade Talk and Horvat’s All-Star Dilemma

"A lot of it is, right now, all speculation. I can confirm no trade request has been made by Demko...what player is happy right now? Teams are calling on everybody except Pettersson." #Canucks@YellowDogBeer | https://t.co/74KXzYC67a— Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) February 1, 2023. However, it would start to make sense...
chatsports.com

Quick Hits: The Duds Edition

The Red Wings are pleased that attendance is up this season. A flurry of offseason free-agent signings and the emergence last year of young players Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond generated more buzz around this team than we’ve seen in 6-7 years. But the club has lost more games than it was won at Little Caesars Arena (12-10-3), including setbacks against teams not in a playoff position (Montreal, Ottawa, Columbus, Philadelphia). They have 16 games left at LCA and need to establish a better home-ice advantage.
DETROIT, MI
chatsports.com

Celtics buzz one week from trade deadline

The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching. With a week to go, this is when business starts getting done. Teams get more reasonable in their asks and rivals get more reasonable in their offers. That’s when trades get done. For the Boston Celtics, they’ve been relatively quiet. That’s been...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy