It’s way up there, and China swears it just got off course and was used, mainly, for meteorological studies. The United States, however, is pretty sure it’s a spy balloon. It’s about three-bus lengths long, and is cruising at a reported 60,000 feet. Despite just how high up there it is traveling, it’s size dictates that it will be visible for most folks if it flies over their house on a clear day.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO