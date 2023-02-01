ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Trout stocking schedule announced for Pa.: Here’s where 3.2 million trout will be stocked

Ahead of the 2023 trout fishing season, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has released dates for trout stocking. The schedule for the commission and volunteers to stock 3.2 million in 697 streams and 126 lakes is available using the FishBoatPA mobile app and the commission’s website. Preseason trout stocking operations are set to begin the week of February 21.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Is the Chinese Spy Balloon coming to Pennsylvania?

It’s way up there, and China swears it just got off course and was used, mainly, for meteorological studies. The United States, however, is pretty sure it’s a spy balloon. It’s about three-bus lengths long, and is cruising at a reported 60,000 feet. Despite just how high up there it is traveling, it’s size dictates that it will be visible for most folks if it flies over their house on a clear day.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy