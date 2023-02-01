ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Youngkin asks lawmakers to fill school aid expectation gap

By SARAH RANKIN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GVi8T_0kZM1rT900
FILE - Virginia Gov. Youngkin delivers his State of the Commonwealth address to a joint session of the Virginia legislature in the House chamber in Richmond, Va., on Jan. 11, 2023. Virginia Senate Democrats defeated several bills Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that would have restricted abortion access in the state, including a proposed 15-week ban with exceptions that was a priority for Youngkin. (AP Photo/John C. Clark, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked House and Senate budget leaders Wednesday to include “the necessary resources” in their spending plans to address an error in a state-provided formula that led local school divisions to expect more state aid than they are set to receive.

“I am requesting that as you finalize your budget amendments this week that you include the necessary resources to address this error. I am confident that when you consider the continued outperformance of the Commonwealth’s collections, the most up to date K-12 funding resource projections, and sales tax projections, as well as other surpluses, this resource gap can be filled,” Youngkin said.

The request came in a letter addressed to Janet Howell and George Barker, the Democratic co-chairs of the Senate Finance Committee, and Republican Barry Knight, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

The Department of Education earlier this week disclosed the error, which was in a spreadsheet it makes available to local divisions. The mistake led to funding calculations that were overly generous, a difference of $201 million statewide over two fiscal years.

Knight said in a floor speech Wednesday that because of Virginia’s flush financial situation, the situation can and will be resolved easily.

“No school division will have to reduce expenditures in the current fiscal year. Let me repeat, there will be no cuts this year,” he said.

Barker said in a statement that his committee would be discussing potential fixes in the coming days.

“Our main focus is making sure our school divisions, especially the rural smaller localities who will be most hurt by this error, will be made whole,” he said.

Democrats have been highly critical of the governor’s administration for the mistake.

School administration officials and advocacy groups have expressed concern and said they hope lawmakers would find the resources to meet schools’ expectations.

Youngkin wrote in his letter that the situation was “frustrating for us all,” adding, “I am working with the Department of Education to ensure this mistake will not happen again.”

Comments / 4

Related
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia Senate passes The Affordable Energy bill which would prevent utilities from overcharging customer

Virginians may find some relief from excessive utility bills. Virginia residents have been complaining about recent rate hikes with utility companies and both Appalachain Power and Dominion have come under scrutiny. Virginia lawmakers have heard the cries of the people and are taking action. On February 2, the Virginia Senate unanimously passed the Affordable Energy bill and a House committee unanimously endorsed it although the" full House of Delegates has yet to consider the bill.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

House, Senate agree to extend bipartisan state literacy act

The Senate and House unanimously voted to extend the Virginia Literacy Act to students in fourth through eighth grade with the passage of a pair of bipartisan bills. The Virginia Literacy Act, which unanimously passed both chambers of the assembly last year and will go into effect for the 2024-2025 school year, is aimed at boosting literacy rates for students in kindergarten through third grade. The act requires schools across the state to establish evidence-based reading intervention programs, a key component of which is hiring one reading specialist for every 550 students who oversees students’ literacy progress.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia electric utility regulation bill takes different form in House

A House version of a bill Dominion Energy is backing this General Assembly session made it out of committee Thursday without a controversial provision aimed at raising the company’s profit margin, but with a new section that critics say weakens the Virginia Clean Economy Act. The House Commerce and Energy Committee voted Thursday along party […] The post Virginia electric utility regulation bill takes different form in House appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Despite public pushback, Board of Ed accepts draft history standards for first review

The Virginia Board of Education voted to accept for first review the newest draft of Virginia’s hotly debated history and social science standards Thursday on a 5-3 vote. President Daniel Gecker, Vice President Tammy Mann and board member Anne Holton, all appointees of former Govs. Ralph Northam and Terry McAuliffe, opposed moving forward with the […] The post Despite public pushback, Board of Ed accepts draft history standards for first review appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Comment period open in Virginia on fast-track regulation of nursing programs

The Virginia Board of Nursing is implementing changes to improve the quality of training, availability of training and the hiring process of qualified nurse aides in the Commonwealth. “Today’s actions by the Board of Nursing will increase opportunities for Nurse Aides in Virginia. It will also help alleviate the shortage...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Report: Virginian’s out-of-pocket costs for health insurance continue surge

A new report on health care costs and spending data in the Commonwealth shows that while Virginians spend less on health care than the national average, their out-of-pocket costs for health insurance premiums and deductibles continue to surge year-after-year. The Altarum Institute, a non-partisan, non-profit research and consulting organization, examined...
VIRGINIA STATE
theroanokestar.com

Gov. Youngkin Makes History Among Spirited Crowd At March For Life

Capitol Square and surrounding streets in Downtown Richmond were the site of the 5th Annual March for Life on February 1. Reflecting a new political landscape, this was the first time this event occurred since the US Supreme Court last June struck-down the 1973 Roe v. Wade opinion. As explained here, the high court’s action returned the abortion issue to the voters of each state and their elected officials. Event organizers claim some 3,000-4,000 supporters attended. There were no reports of pro-abortion protestors or hecklers present.
RICHMOND, VA
royalexaminer.com

Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children

URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
WARREN COUNTY, VA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
634K+
Post
674M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy