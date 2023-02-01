ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity Vietnam Veteran carving out his own niche

By Chad Tucker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wLRXk_0kZM1ai200


TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — Ron Minchey is carving himself out a niche.

“Carving just takes your mind away from anything that’s going on in the world,” he said.

In the summer of 2022, the Vietnam Veteran started making walking sticks as a way to escape from the trauma of war and take a break from carrying for his ailing wife.

Go back and visit with all the latest Roy’s Folks!

“I come out here when the weather is decent and just work on my sticks,” he said.  “You have to look at the stick and say what do I want out of the stick.”

It takes him about 12 hours to turn the pieces of wood, typically wrapped in a vine, into a walking stick.

He finds beauty in the imperfections, wraps the top with leather to give it a grip and a dime to mark the year and hopes it will help others in their walks of life.

