Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
‘The work orders just keep coming in’: TBM deploys to Temple for cleanup after ice storm
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Early Saturday morning a group of volunteers from TBM showed up to Temple. Close to a dozen members helped trim tree limbs on the ground and at the tops of the trees. The Temple team’s leader James Tindell said they will stay in town as long...
KWTX
Thousands across Bell County still without power, turning to hotels for refuge
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Things may be warming up but thousands are still in the dark in Central Texas. With many still without power Saturday in Bell County after this week’s ice storms, some are turning to hotels like the Hampton Inn in Temple for electricity. “We have been...
KWTX
Marlin Police make six arrests after old VA hospital broken into
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - At around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Marlin Police were dispatched on a call for three suspicious vehicles at the old VA hospital. Upon arrival authorities found a hole cut in the fence and confirmed the hospital had been broken into. Six people were arrested and three...
KWTX
‘It’s been a nightmare’: Temple family grapples with consequences of ice storms, fallen trees on their home
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Jacob Drumm of Temple was on a trip in Michigan when he received word from his neighbors that trees had fallen on his house from Wednesday’s ice storm. “They walked over to our property and noted that two trees had split, one landing on the...
KWTX
Waco funeral home to hold annual luncheon for widowed men and women
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory will host its Annual Widowed Men & Women’s Valentine Luncheon on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at its on-site reception center located at 5201 Steinbeck Bend. The festivities will include good food and entertainment, the funeral home...
KWTX
Paramedics unable to resuscitate man found lying next to vehicle in Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove police identified Kenneth Dean Moseley, 75, as the man who died after he was found lying next to a vehicle Friday morning. A police officer observed Moseley on the ground in the 1600 block of North First Street at about 9 a.m. on Feb. 3.
KWTX
LEARN MORE: QR code to report storm damage in Bell County, Texas
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - An ice storm struck Bell County this week and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is encouraging Bell County residents to report damage through its Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) Damage Survey. The iSTAT website includes a tutorial video to help users navigate...
baylorlariat.com
‘Stories of the Streets’ podcast gives voice to Waco community
During the summer of 2020, the Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum and several non profit and social justice groups in Waco were formed. Waco locals De’Viar Woodson and Jasmine Bledsoe co-host the “Stories of the Streets” podcast with the help of Change Waco, a non profit focused on racial equity and local criminal justice, The New Black Collective, a local no profit that teaches financial literacy and Rogue Media Network, a local podcast production company.
City of Belton receives $5 million to replace low water crossing
BELTON, Texas — The City of Belton received $5 million in federal funds to address the flooding threat on the east side of the city on Friday, Feb. 3. This money, along with another $1.2 million in city funds, will go towards multiple improvements to allow for more land development, better access to a law enforcement training facility and helping to prevent debris from piling up after a storm.
fox44news.com
Man found dead in Cove, cause of death undetermined
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Copperas Cove Police are trying to determine the cause of death of a man found dead. At approximately 9:00 a.m. Friday, an Copperas Cove Police officer discovered a man lying on the. ground next to a vehicle in the 1600 block of N...
KWTX
McLennan County sheriff’s deputies change flat tire for woman during subfreezing temps
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman was brought to tears after two McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies stopped to help her change a flat tire on the side of the road in subfreezing temperatures. Felicia Anderson, of Bellmead, Texas, said she was driving alone in her car over...
KWTX
Driver arrested after car collides with church
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department arrested a driver who drove into Bible Missionary Church on 18th Street early Saturday morning. Crews arrived on scene around 5:45 a.m. Waco Police say the driver of a car was possibly speeding when it crashed into the church. A passenger in...
KWTX
City of Temple honors the late Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr. at a street renaming ceremony
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Temple honored the the late Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr. with a street of his very own. Harrison Jr., who died on Feb. 6, 2022, was born in 1944, in Belton, and attended Harris High School, a black-only high school. He went on to...
cw39.com
Waco’s Ascension Providence emergency room busy amidst freezing weather
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — While most of us are safe and away from the freezing temperatures, emergency rooms remain busy helping those who have had weather-related accidents. EMS services have received multiple calls from people slipping on ice and crashing their cars. We spoke with Ascension Providence Wednesday...
KWTX
Temple police investigating shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police are investigating a shooting after finding a house and a building that were hit by gunfire. Officers responded to the scene just after nine Saturday evening in the 1200 block of S. Third St. in reference to a shots fired call. According to police...
KWTX
Thousands of Central Texans on night three with no power
(KWTX) - A large number of Central Texans are bracing for night three in the dark, as crews across the area continue to work to restore power. Customers, like 80-year-old Hugh Wilson in Marlin, have gone days without power. For Wilson, that is posing a challenge as he was recently handicapped from an accident.
KWTX
Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena police have arrested a suspect in connection with a large drug seizure, Saturday morning. Authorities noticed the vehicle driving recklessly and requested assistance from Troy PD once the pursuit began. The suspect made it to Jarrell before their vehicle gave out and they were apprehended.
Commuting Chaos In Central Texas, I-35 And I-14
After 3 straight days of freezing rain, it is nice to finally get on the road again. The problem is everyone else had the exact same thought. For a few that thinking might have stopped at the door as some motorists appear to have left their brain at home in Killeen-Temple, Texas this morning.
fox44news.com
Three held in connection with Temple carjacking
Temple, Texas (FOX44) – A Temple Police Department spokesperson says three men taken into custody are being held in connection with a Wednesday carjacking incident. Police said the call came in around 7:21 p.m. from the 2300 block of S. 57th Street. The victim told police that two men approached him while he pumped gas, pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle. They then drove off in it.
KWTX
UPDATE: Missing Temple teenager located
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Temple police say Aysia Harris, 15, a teen reported missing earlier this week, has been located. No further information was provided. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: The Temple Police Department on Wednesday asked the public for help locating 15-year-old Aysia Harris. Harris is five feet tall and weighs...
Comments / 0