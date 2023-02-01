BELTON, Texas — The City of Belton received $5 million in federal funds to address the flooding threat on the east side of the city on Friday, Feb. 3. This money, along with another $1.2 million in city funds, will go towards multiple improvements to allow for more land development, better access to a law enforcement training facility and helping to prevent debris from piling up after a storm.

BELTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO