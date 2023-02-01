ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, TX

KWTX

Marlin Police make six arrests after old VA hospital broken into

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - At around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Marlin Police were dispatched on a call for three suspicious vehicles at the old VA hospital. Upon arrival authorities found a hole cut in the fence and confirmed the hospital had been broken into. Six people were arrested and three...
MARLIN, TX
KWTX

Waco funeral home to hold annual luncheon for widowed men and women

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory will host its Annual Widowed Men & Women’s Valentine Luncheon on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at its on-site reception center located at 5201 Steinbeck Bend. The festivities will include good food and entertainment, the funeral home...
WACO, TX
KWTX

LEARN MORE: QR code to report storm damage in Bell County, Texas

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - An ice storm struck Bell County this week and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is encouraging Bell County residents to report damage through its Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) Damage Survey. The iSTAT website includes a tutorial video to help users navigate...
BELL COUNTY, TX
baylorlariat.com

‘Stories of the Streets’ podcast gives voice to Waco community

During the summer of 2020, the Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum and several non profit and social justice groups in Waco were formed. Waco locals De’Viar Woodson and Jasmine Bledsoe co-host the “Stories of the Streets” podcast with the help of Change Waco, a non profit focused on racial equity and local criminal justice, The New Black Collective, a local no profit that teaches financial literacy and Rogue Media Network, a local podcast production company.
WACO, TX
KCEN

City of Belton receives $5 million to replace low water crossing

BELTON, Texas — The City of Belton received $5 million in federal funds to address the flooding threat on the east side of the city on Friday, Feb. 3. This money, along with another $1.2 million in city funds, will go towards multiple improvements to allow for more land development, better access to a law enforcement training facility and helping to prevent debris from piling up after a storm.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Man found dead in Cove, cause of death undetermined

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Copperas Cove Police are trying to determine the cause of death of a man found dead. At approximately 9:00 a.m. Friday, an Copperas Cove Police officer discovered a man lying on the. ground next to a vehicle in the 1600 block of N...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Driver arrested after car collides with church

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department arrested a driver who drove into Bible Missionary Church on 18th Street early Saturday morning. Crews arrived on scene around 5:45 a.m. Waco Police say the driver of a car was possibly speeding when it crashed into the church. A passenger in...
WACO, TX
cw39.com

Waco’s Ascension Providence emergency room busy amidst freezing weather

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — While most of us are safe and away from the freezing temperatures, emergency rooms remain busy helping those who have had weather-related accidents. EMS services have received multiple calls from people slipping on ice and crashing their cars. We spoke with Ascension Providence Wednesday...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Temple police investigating shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police are investigating a shooting after finding a house and a building that were hit by gunfire. Officers responded to the scene just after nine Saturday evening in the 1200 block of S. Third St. in reference to a shots fired call. According to police...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Thousands of Central Texans on night three with no power

(KWTX) - A large number of Central Texans are bracing for night three in the dark, as crews across the area continue to work to restore power. Customers, like 80-year-old Hugh Wilson in Marlin, have gone days without power. For Wilson, that is posing a challenge as he was recently handicapped from an accident.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena police have arrested a suspect in connection with a large drug seizure, Saturday morning. Authorities noticed the vehicle driving recklessly and requested assistance from Troy PD once the pursuit began. The suspect made it to Jarrell before their vehicle gave out and they were apprehended.
LORENA, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Commuting Chaos In Central Texas, I-35 And I-14

After 3 straight days of freezing rain, it is nice to finally get on the road again. The problem is everyone else had the exact same thought. For a few that thinking might have stopped at the door as some motorists appear to have left their brain at home in Killeen-Temple, Texas this morning.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Three held in connection with Temple carjacking

Temple, Texas (FOX44) – A Temple Police Department spokesperson says three men taken into custody are being held in connection with a Wednesday carjacking incident. Police said the call came in around 7:21 p.m. from the 2300 block of S. 57th Street. The victim told police that two men approached him while he pumped gas, pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle. They then drove off in it.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

UPDATE: Missing Temple teenager located

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Temple police say Aysia Harris, 15, a teen reported missing earlier this week, has been located. No further information was provided. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: The Temple Police Department on Wednesday asked the public for help locating 15-year-old Aysia Harris. Harris is five feet tall and weighs...
TEMPLE, TX

