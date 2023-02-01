ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

WWL

NOPD responds to a vehicle crash, finds gunshot victim inside

NEW ORLEANS — A vehicle crash in Gentilly turns into a homicide investigation. The New Orleans Police Department is now investigating a homicide after responding to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Clover Street and Franklin Avenue Saturday evening. “Officers responding to an initial call of a vehicle...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman arrested in connection with shooting of Popeye's worker, police say

A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old Popeye's worker after an argument Thursday at the St. Charles Avenue restaurant, according to documents police filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Jean Netter, 50, was jailed Friday on counts of aggravated battery and possession of...
NOLA.com

Male found shot inside vehicle dies at hospital, NOPD says

New Orleans police officers responding to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Closer Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday found a male victim with a gunshot wound inside the vehicle. Police later said the male was pronounced dead at a local hospital and the...
WAFB

Man arrested for drive-by shooting in Sorrento, officials say

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Thursday February 2, Quendez Vancourt, 20, of Convent, was arrested in relation to a drive-by shooting in Sorrento. He is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
SORRENTO, LA
NOLA.com

Customer shoots woman inside St. Charles Avenue business after argument, NOPD says

A customer shot a woman at a St. Charles Avenue business after an argument with employees, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue, which will be busy with Mardi Gras parades starting next week. There are several businesses on the block, but authorities didn't identify the specific one.
fox8live.com

Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Irish Channel

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A double shooting early Saturday (Feb. 4) in the Irish Channel neighborhood left one person dead and another injured, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported at 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of Tchoupitoulas Street, the NOPD said. Responding officers found two victims -- a male and a female -- suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police did not disclose the victims’ identities or ages.
fox8live.com

Luling man accused of molesting juvenile dies in cell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man incarcerated in St. Charles Parish was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased at a hospital, authorities say. According to the sheriff’s office, 71-year-old Jay Foster, who was arrested on Thurs., Jan. 19 on suspicion of molesting a juvenile under the age of 13, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.
LULING, LA
WDSU

Woman admits to shooting, killing man in Westwego

WESTWEGO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in Westwego Thursday morning. According to JPSO, around 7:30 a.m. deputies were called to a resident in the 700 block of Goldie Lane. When officers arrived they found a man with...
WESTWEGO, LA
NOLA.com

2 men stabbed on Bourbon Street; 1 in custody, New Orleans police say

Two men were stabbed on Bourbon Street early Thursday and taken to a hospital, New Orleans police said. Police said the stabbings were in the 200 block of Bourbon between Iberville and Bienville streets (map). Authorities were called at 12:51 a.m. after the two men were stabbed in separate incidents, they said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Three men charged in Terrebonne Parish vehicle burglaries

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced three men have been charged in a series of vehicle burglary investigations, that started in Terrebonne Parish during the month of January 2023. Da’Khari Tywan Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Amaud Carbin, 19, of Berwick, and Gregory Payne Jr., 19, of Patterson, have been charged with multiple vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries in connection with the investigation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

