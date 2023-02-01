Read full article on original website
NOPD responds to a vehicle crash, finds gunshot victim inside
NEW ORLEANS — A vehicle crash in Gentilly turns into a homicide investigation. The New Orleans Police Department is now investigating a homicide after responding to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Clover Street and Franklin Avenue Saturday evening. “Officers responding to an initial call of a vehicle...
Car crash leads NOPD to homicide victim
New Orleans Police officers called to the scene of a vehicle crash found a victim of a shooting. That victim died a short time later at the hospital.
Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in crashed vehicle, dies at hospital
NOLA.com
Woman arrested in connection with shooting of Popeye's worker, police say
A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old Popeye's worker after an argument Thursday at the St. Charles Avenue restaurant, according to documents police filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Jean Netter, 50, was jailed Friday on counts of aggravated battery and possession of...
NOLA.com
Male found shot inside vehicle dies at hospital, NOPD says
Man arrested for drive-by shooting in Sorrento, officials say
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Thursday February 2, Quendez Vancourt, 20, of Convent, was arrested in relation to a drive-by shooting in Sorrento. He is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
NOLA.com
Two men arrested in connection to Mid-City killing in a supermarket parking lot
Two men were rebooked this week for allegedly killing a teen who was with them while they were burglarizing cars outside of a Mid-City supermarket, according to documents police filed in Criminal District Court. Henry Tillman, 19, was booked on counts of second degree murder, armed robbery and obstruction of...
NOLA.com
Customer shoots woman inside St. Charles Avenue business after argument, NOPD says
A customer shot a woman at a St. Charles Avenue business after an argument with employees, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue, which will be busy with Mardi Gras parades starting next week. There are several businesses on the block, but authorities didn't identify the specific one.
fox8live.com
Gunfire exchange inside Tchoupitoulas Street home leaves man dead, woman injured
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An exchange of gunfire during an apparent home invasion early Saturday (Feb. 4) in the West Riverside neighborhood left one man dead and a woman injured, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported at 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of Tchoupitoulas Street, the NOPD...
fox8live.com
Gunfire exchange inside home leaves man dead, woman injured in Irish Channel
NOLA.com
Case dismissed against Bridge City escapee accused of Uptown carjacking after DA misses deadline
The case against a Bridge City Center for Youth escapee and another youth who allegedly carjacked and shot an Uptown man was dismissed after the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office missed a deadline to bring formal charges in adult court. Escapee Kendell Myles, 17, will remain incarcerated for a separate...
Customer fires shot through Popeyes' window, hitting employee
NEW ORLEANS — Cellphone video shows a loud commotion inside the front lobby of the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans. Brady Chiasson shot the video around 6:45 p.m., just moments before a shooting there Thursday night. “This lady went to...
fox8live.com
Disgruntled customer opens fire, striking 18-year-old female, after being issued refund in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After being issued a refund and escorted out of a business, New Orleans police say a woman grabbed a gun from her car and opened fire. According to the NOPD, a woman was involved in an altercation with employees inside the unidentified business in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 2.
fox8live.com
Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Irish Channel
fox8live.com
Luling man accused of molesting juvenile dies in cell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man incarcerated in St. Charles Parish was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased at a hospital, authorities say. According to the sheriff’s office, 71-year-old Jay Foster, who was arrested on Thurs., Jan. 19 on suspicion of molesting a juvenile under the age of 13, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.
WDSU
Woman admits to shooting, killing man in Westwego
WESTWEGO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in Westwego Thursday morning. According to JPSO, around 7:30 a.m. deputies were called to a resident in the 700 block of Goldie Lane. When officers arrived they found a man with...
NOLA.com
2 men stabbed on Bourbon Street; 1 in custody, New Orleans police say
Two men were stabbed on Bourbon Street early Thursday and taken to a hospital, New Orleans police said. Police said the stabbings were in the 200 block of Bourbon between Iberville and Bienville streets (map). Authorities were called at 12:51 a.m. after the two men were stabbed in separate incidents, they said.
houmatimes.com
Three men charged in Terrebonne Parish vehicle burglaries
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced three men have been charged in a series of vehicle burglary investigations, that started in Terrebonne Parish during the month of January 2023. Da’Khari Tywan Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Amaud Carbin, 19, of Berwick, and Gregory Payne Jr., 19, of Patterson, have been charged with multiple vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries in connection with the investigation.
Early morning homicide in the Irish Channel
One arrested, one wanted in 2022 deadly double shooting investigation
Through investigations, the NOPD was able to identify 29-year-old Brian Plummer as one of two people responsible.
