theexaminernews.com
Cunzio to Run for Another Term on Westchester Board of Legislators
County Legislator Margaret Cunzio (C-Mount Pleasant) announced this week she will be seeking a fifth term on the Board of Legislators. “It’s an honor to serve on behalf of our community’s residents,” Cunzio said in a statement. “Together we have cut taxes, bolstered public safety and protected the social safety net in partnership with local nonprofit organizations. I’m pleased to put my nonpartisan record as a citizen legislator on the ballot this November and look forward to always placing the needs of our district’s residents ahead of partisan gridlock and grandstanding.”
theexaminernews.com
P’ville Pool Project Moving Forward; Village Board Approves Bond
The proposed design for the new Pleasantville pool has been reviewed by the Westchester County Department of Health, which responded with comments and questions and requested minor revisions. Engineer pool designer Steve Rimkunas updated the Village Board on the project at the Jan. 23 Village Board work session. “None of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County Chamber welcomes four new board members
MAYBROOK – Four business leaders in security, marketing, healthcare and law have joined the Orange County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. The new members of the 21-member board are: Scott Perry, owner of Atlas Security Services Inc. in Goshen; Matthew Dorcas, president and CEO of Capacity Marketing in Middletown; Paul Ernenwein, an attorney and partner in the Newburgh-based law firm of Catania, Mahon, & Rider; and Michael Limperopulos, chief of staff of Cornerstone Family Healthcare of Cornwall.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Supervisor Albra’s assistant resigns claiming office was a hostile work environment
TOWN OF FISHKILL – The Fishkill Town Supervisor’s Confidential Secretary, Mike Natrella, abruptly resigned on January 30, claiming that Town Supervisor Ozzy Albra, a Democrat, created an uncomfortable work environment and exhibited unstable behavior when not provided information to which he was not entitled. Natrella, a 24-year-old, is...
Food service provider accused of racial insensitivity at a middle school
Middle schoolers were served chicken and waffles, with watermelon, for lunch on Feb. 1 - the start of Black History Month.
theharlemvalleynews.net
STATEMENT FROM CHAIRMAN PULVER IN RESPONSE TO GOV. HOCHUL’S EXECUTIVE BUDGET PROPOSAL
STATEMENT FROM CHAIRMAN PULVER IN RESPONSE TO GOV. HOCHUL’S EXECUTIVE BUDGET PROPOSAL. Dutchess County Legislature Chairman Gregg Pulver issued the following statement in response to Governor Hochul’s Executive Budget Proposal that would increase the MTA Payroll Mobility Tax:. “Since the enactment of the MTA Payroll Mobility Tax, Dutchess...
Free tax help offered in Dutchess, Orange and Putnam counties
People can get help by calling 211 to schedule an appointment through the United Way's helpline 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
South Blooming Grove mayor breaks silence
SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE – South Blooming Grove Mayor George Kalaj has been criticized of late for missing a number of village board meetings and he explained his reasons in a wide ranging exclusive interview with Mid-Hudson News. Critics have blasted the mayor for missing those sessions, but he assured...
'Missing mayor' seemingly returns to South Blooming Grove
Mayor George Kalaj spoke to Mid-Hudson News this week and was pictured online touring a new kosher grocery store that’s opening up in the village.
North Salem Reacts to Proposed Redistricting
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - Obviously hoping that the squeaky wheel will get the grease, North Salem officials are speaking out about a draft plan that would sever the town from its current state Assembly district and plunk it into a newly drawn one that includes multiple municipalities in Putnam and Dutchess counties. North Salem is in the 93rd AD, which is represented by Assemblyman Chris Burdick (D-Lewisboro). The district also covers the towns of Bedford, Harrison, Lewisboro, Mount Kisco, New Castle, North Castle, Pound Ridge, and approximately half of the city of White Plains. If the draft plan issued by the New York State...
Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say
Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town settles lawsuit with former Fishkill cop
TOWN OF FISHKILL = The Fishkill Town Board has approved a settlement agreement with former Fishkill Police Officer Scott Bierce, who resigned amidst controversy in December 2019. Bierce had been a police officer with the town for 38 years at the time of his resignation. His federal lawsuit claimed that the town and former Fishkill Police Chief James Schepperley violated his free speech and political association rights.
News 12
Warming centers open across the Hudson Valley
Warming centers have opened across the Hudson Valley due to the bitter blast. Here's a list of centers in your area to help keep you safe and warm. The Rockland County Warming Center, operated by Catholic Charities Community Services of Rockland, is open to homeless single adults at the Dr. Robert L. Yeager Health Center in Pomona. For more information call 845-942-5791.
larchmontloop.com
The Problem with Shore Road in Westchester County
This story by theLoop Publisher Polly Kreisman appears in the current edition of Westchester Magazine. Shore Road, the winding, rutted, ribbon of highway that snakes through the marshlands of Pelham Bay Park and connects Westchester County to the Bronx, may be one of the most photographed roads in the area. But it’s not for the scenery; it’s because of its hazards.
Police: Threat of violence discovered inside Ulster County middle school
Rondout Valley Middle School officials sent out a message to parents saying that a school monitor has discovered a threat written on a bathroom wall.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Visit Kingston’s 12,240-square-foot squat, centrally located with wood-burning fireplace
Beginning just beyond Patel’s Kingston Lanes bowling alley and ending at Van Kleeck’s Tire in Lake Katrine, there’s a three-mile north-south stretch of the American dream on either side of Route 9W. It’s a self-contained kingdom of big-box shops, fast-food restaurants, national chain stores, car dealerships and hotels. Parking lots pave the gaps in between.
For Sale: How You Can Own an Orange County, NY Fire Truck
Dreams do come true, especially in the Hudson Valley. Those who played with cars or trucks growing up could have dreamt of actually owning one of these when they got older. For me, I had a Mattel Barbie Yellow Volkswagen Beetle car that I put stickers on. It was so fun to play with and I always thought that I would own one when I grew up and could drive. However, this didn't happen but it was still exciting to fantasize about at the time.
Truck Carrying Potatoes Slams Into Bridge in Lower Hudson Valley
Never fun having your commute halted by accidents. Especially when these crashes are completely avoidable. There's a reason why there's a rule that says no commercial vehicles, trucks, or tractor trailers are permitted on state parkways. According to NYC.gov, some bridges on the parkways have clearances as low as 6'11''. Some people apparently, still didn't get the memo.
Mid-Hudson News Network
State trooper arrested for issuing more than 30 falsified traffic tickets and documents
WHITE PLAINS – A state trooper responsible for patrolling the Sprain Brook and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County has been arrested and charged with issuing more than 30 falsified traffic tickets and supporting depositions to several individuals, who were never subjected to a traffic stop, including one person who died before the issuance of the tickets.
Takedown of suspected Chinese spy balloon impacts flights at Westchester County Airport
Weary travelers finally reached their destination at the Westchester County Airport after their flights were delayed by the takedown of the balloon.
