UpNorthLive.com
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to end for some this month
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is coming to an end this month. This means families or households who are receiving food assistance are going to get less benefits, starting in March. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, households in need of more food...
UpNorthLive.com
MDHHS grants could help communities house juvenile offenders
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A handful of northern Michigan counties are dealing with a dilemma. Juvenile offenders, who have gotten in trouble with the law, but don't have a next step in place. MDHHS is looking to change that, and in a process they claim they'll produce a better end...
UpNorthLive.com
Health department hands out safe use kits
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- In an effort to reduce the negative effects associated with drug use, District Health Department Number 10 is now offering safe use kits. Inside the kit are syringes, alcohol swabs, sterile water, cookers, cotton, tourniquets, fentanyl test strips and condoms. “In addition to the risk of...
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory for some northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in Chippewa, Luce, Antrim, Kalkaska, Otsego, Crawford, Charlevoix, Mason, and Oceana Counties. Roads are slippery. More lake effect snow showers today. WIND CHILL ADVISORY this morning for much of northern Michigan. Today...scattered snow showers...windy...and very cold. The wind will gust to 25 mph from the...
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Coastal Town Named One of the Top 10 Most Beautiful in the U.S.
Michigan has so many beautiful towns, and many of them are on the water. We are the Great Lakes State, after all. Now, one of Michigan’s charming coastal towns has been named one of the top 10 most beautiful in the U.S. Travel and Leisure has just ranked Leland...
9&10 News
Fundraising Efforts Underway for Cadillac Family after Fatal Crash
Fundraising efforts are underway for a family after two people died in a Wexford County. The crash on Jan. 24 on M-115 near Mesick took the life of driver 31-year-old Jordan Griffin and his 13-year-old passenger Chase Lobeck. It’s now over a week later since the deadly car crash, and emotions are still raw for family friend, Kelsey Swiatkowski.
UpNorthLive.com
Man killed in snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Mason man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township Friday morning. The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies believe the man failed to manage a curve in the trail and crashed into several trees. The victim has been identified...
My North.com
3 Winning Soup Recipes to Warm You Up This Winter
Our team at 910 Media Group loves lunching … and a little friendly competition. So, we got our food-loving crew together at the Traverse City office and had a good ol’ winter soup smackdown. These are the three winning recipes—all rich, hearty and soul-warming. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did.
UpNorthLive.com
Hometown Highlights 2/3/23
Welcome back to our latest edition of Hometown Highlights. Inside we have coverage of the Battle for St. Mary as Lake Leelanau visits Gaylord for a pair of boys and girls games between the Eagles and Snowbirds. In Traverse City its the rival Titans and Trojans meeting again on the...
