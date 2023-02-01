ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzie County, MI

MDHHS grants could help communities house juvenile offenders

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A handful of northern Michigan counties are dealing with a dilemma. Juvenile offenders, who have gotten in trouble with the law, but don't have a next step in place. MDHHS is looking to change that, and in a process they claim they'll produce a better end...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
Health department hands out safe use kits

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- In an effort to reduce the negative effects associated with drug use, District Health Department Number 10 is now offering safe use kits. Inside the kit are syringes, alcohol swabs, sterile water, cookers, cotton, tourniquets, fentanyl test strips and condoms. “In addition to the risk of...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Winter weather advisory for some northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in Chippewa, Luce, Antrim, Kalkaska, Otsego, Crawford, Charlevoix, Mason, and Oceana Counties. Roads are slippery. More lake effect snow showers today. WIND CHILL ADVISORY this morning for much of northern Michigan. Today...scattered snow showers...windy...and very cold. The wind will gust to 25 mph from the...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
Fundraising Efforts Underway for Cadillac Family after Fatal Crash

Fundraising efforts are underway for a family after two people died in a Wexford County. The crash on Jan. 24 on M-115 near Mesick took the life of driver 31-year-old Jordan Griffin and his 13-year-old passenger Chase Lobeck. It’s now over a week later since the deadly car crash, and emotions are still raw for family friend, Kelsey Swiatkowski.
CADILLAC, MI
Man killed in snowmobile crash

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Mason man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township Friday morning. The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies believe the man failed to manage a curve in the trail and crashed into several trees. The victim has been identified...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
3 Winning Soup Recipes to Warm You Up This Winter

Our team at 910 Media Group loves lunching … and a little friendly competition. So, we got our food-loving crew together at the Traverse City office and had a good ol’ winter soup smackdown. These are the three winning recipes—all rich, hearty and soul-warming. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Hometown Highlights 2/3/23

Welcome back to our latest edition of Hometown Highlights. Inside we have coverage of the Battle for St. Mary as Lake Leelanau visits Gaylord for a pair of boys and girls games between the Eagles and Snowbirds. In Traverse City its the rival Titans and Trojans meeting again on the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

