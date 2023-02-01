ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie City Council narrows down list of possible candidates for vacant seat

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fIeX6_0kZM0v2G00

Erie City Council narrowed down the list of applicants for their newly vacant seat.

Eleven applicants have been selected to interview and potentially fill former councilwoman Liz Allen’s seat. Several of the applicants work for nonprofits, and one applicant has already served on the council.

Former councilwoman throws name in the ring for City Council vacant seat

City Council President Chuck Nelson said it’s a diverse group of candidates, and the public is invited to the interviews. The council will decide on a new member next week.

“Each city council member was allowed to choose five people to bring into an interview. There was obviously a lot of overlap to narrow the list down to 10 candidates,” said Chuck Nelson, Erie City Council president. “Really excited, some really great professional experience, some amazing education on this list, some good experience with nonprofits and boards before, so I think we’re going to get a very good candidate.”

Erie City Council members agree on pay increase

Interviews will take place in city hall chambers on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 5:30 pm.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Erie City Council members agree on pay increase

Plans for a pay raise for future Erie City Council members are in the works as the council passed the first reading of an ordinance in a 4-to-1 vote on Thursday. In the last few years, there have been several attempts to increase pay for members of Erie City Council. Now, they are one step […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Residents of Erie neighborhood voice concerns over new city project

A proposed bike path along Greengarden Blvd has some people up in arms. Dozens of people voiced their concerns at City Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Now, Erie City Council has scheduled a public meeting to continue the conversation. As the City of Erie develops a plan to make the region more friendly for bikers, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie city, county 2023 property taxes mailed out to residents

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The 2023 property tax statements are on their way to Erie residents, just in time for tax filing season. City Treasurer Casimir J. Kwitowski announced on Friday that the 2023 city and county property taxes are in the mail. She added if anyone does not receive their tax bills by the end of February, […]
ERIE, PA
erie.pa.us

Public meeting set for Feb. 23 on Kahkwa Bridge project

The City of Erie and the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization will hold a meeting and information session to update the public on the Kahkwa Bridge project. The bridge, which was built in 1920 and routed Kahkwa Boulevard over Ravine Drive on Erie’s west side, was demolished in 2021 because of advanced deterioration. A new vehicular bridge is planned, which will include enhanced sidewalks for pedestrians and cyclists.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Events a Hub for Erie Entertainment: Community Gems

We are showcasing a handful of notable Erie entertainment venues. They are all under what's known as Erie Events. This organization is a real gem. What's more, is the man heading is in his first full week as the new director. From stage shows, minor league baseball action, a packed...
ERIE, PA
PennLive.com

New brewery plans opening in Pa.

CONNEAUT LAKE — A new brewery is expecting to open in downtown Conneaut Lake in a familiar spot. “We’re hoping April,” Jason Mulligan of Rising River Brewing Lakeside said of the anticipated opening. “It just depends on licensing.”. Rising River Brewing Lakeside is planning to open...
CONNEAUT LAKE, PA
YourErie

PennDOT: I-79 and I-90 speed limits restored, motorists use caution

UPDATE 8:46 p.m. — PennDOT has restored the speed limit on Interstate 90 in Erie County. Motorists are still encouraged to use caution while driving during winter weather. Roadways will not completely free of ice and snow while a winter storm event is happening. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PSP teams up with downtown bar to raise money for the Special Olympics

Members of law enforcement are braved the dunk tank for a cause. At Voodoo Brewing Company on State Street, employees and Pennsylvania State Troopers were getting dunked! They were raising funds for The Pennsylvania Special Olympics. One state trooper said each November, members of law enforcement raise money for the Special Olympics with a polar […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Millcreek Mall filling storefront after years of vacancy

After years of vacancy of on the south side of the Millcreek Mall, there could be some upcoming changes. The Bon-Ton property in the Millcreek Mall has been vacant for the past few years after they moved out due to bankruptcy. Millcreek Planning and Development recently received a permit application from the mall owner, Cafaro […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Mercyhurst students take community action painting at the Erie Zoo

Students, faculty and staff at one local university painted a display for the Erie Zoo on Friday. At Mercyhurst University, dozens participated in an effort to paint 85 posts for a new crayon jungle fence for the Erie Zoo children’s area. Students and faculty from all departments painted all day to finish the project. One […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Inflation Causes Erie Community to Make Financial Sacrifices

As the Erie community continues to suffer financially largely due to inflation, they are having to sacrifice and go without some items that they typically would buy. A lot of the items being left behind are grocery items like eggs, butter, lettuce, and meat. Customers at Bello's Market spoke about what they are going without.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie community celebrates ‘Wear Red Day’

February is American Heart Month and is a time to focus on cardiovascular health. Friday morning, a presentation of that proclamation was held at the Erie County Department of Health. On the behalf of Erie County Executive Brenton Davis, the Erie Heart Association is receiving an official proclamation for “Wear Red Day” for women. The […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Confusion took hold as Erie High was placed on soft lockdown

Thursday afternoon, Erie High School entered a “soft lockdown.” This came after staff members were notified that a weapon might be in the building. Students remained in their third-period classes while police swept the building. No weapon was found at Erie High School, but parents and students said that it was quite a confusing situation, […]
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Escaped Warren Woman Located

WARREN, Pa. – A woman who allegedly walked away from her work release program on Friday, Jan. 20, has been found, per the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Sierra Tannler, 30, of Warren was found in Pittsfield Township on Bull Hill Road. Deputies took Tannler into custody and went...
WARREN, PA
YourErie

Erie church partners with Logistics Plus to aid Ukraine

Donations continue to be collected in Erie and shipped to families in Ukraine. Each Saturday this month, The First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church will host a donation collection. The church is partnering with Logistics Plus to collect clothing and medical supplies to send over to Ukraine. The donation drop off is located at 205 West 12th […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy