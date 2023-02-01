Read full article on original website
Tim Metzger
3d ago
Just like OG&E rates are gouging us to death. There is no justification for another increase none whatsoever. They’re like mafia thugs
Reply
7
Jan Gardner
3d ago
another kick in the already empty wallet. I am trying to stretch my limited income of a little over $900 to cover house payment, car gas, food, medicine and outrageous utility bills. If gas was back under $2.00 and food wasn't staggering I might be able to see that light at the end of the tunnel. At least I have a home and some heat.
Reply
6
J Miller
3d ago
Our bill actually quadrupled this past month. This is particularly hard on fixed income families.
Reply
4
Comments / 13