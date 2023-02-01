Read full article on original website
Michigan school board member sues over removal as president
ADDISON, MI - A Lenawee County school board member is suing other members of the board who voted to remove him as president. Addison School Board Member Scott Williams filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District in Detroit in November 2022, claiming he was removed from his role as president without cause.
Norm Bryant, Flint visionary, to be honored for community excellence
FLINT, MI - Norm Bryant, 87, has seen it all in Flint. “I’m a visionary, trying to make Flint and Genesee County better without being a prisoner of the past,” Bryant said. The Genesee District Library will host its 22nd Annual Black History Month Brunch at 10 a.m....
jtv.tv
Jackson Secretary of State Office Closing for Remodeling Until February 13
(February 4, 2023 10:30 AM) The Secretary of State office in Jackson will be closed next week for a remodeling project, but most residents can go online to Michigan.gov/SOS instead for their transactions. The office at 1184 Jackson Crossing will not open Monday, Feb. 6, and will resume normal service...
Weed shop OK’ed to open in Saginaw’s former Hamilton Home Bakery
SAGINAW, MI — Despite objections from former and current elected leaders, ownership for a marijuana dispensary chain can move forward with plans to open a new facility inside the former Hamilton Home Bakery in Saginaw. The 5-member Saginaw Zoning Board of Appeals at a Wednesday, Feb. 1, meeting unanimously...
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: Students take on new heights with aviation program
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The aviation industry is facing a nationwide shortage and new pilots are in high demand. The Eaton Regional Education Service Agency (Eaton RESA) is giving high school students an opportunity to fill those open pilot positions. Eaton Regional Education Service Agencies Aviation Program is open...
WILX-TV
East Lansing plans park closures for deer cull
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Intermittent park closures are planned in the City of East Lansing parks for the purposes of deer removal operations. The specific date the deer removal will begin was not stated. According to city officials, parks will be closed, when posted, during the evening and overnight hours...
WILX-TV
Jackson County ‘Homeward Bound’ duo finds new home
PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The beloved “Homeward Bound” duo from the Jackson County Animal Shelter has a new family. Background: 2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned. The dog and cat, who gained national attention for their special bond, will stay together at...
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
WILX-TV
MSU awarded a second accreditation term in emergency management
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) has officially been granted a second accreditation term from the Emergency Management Program (EMAP). EMAP is an independent non-profit organization that fosters excellence and accountability in emergency management programs by establishing credible standards applied in a peer reviewed accreditation process. MSU’s Department of Police and Public Safety Emergency Management Division led the initial effort to earn accreditation in emergency management in October 2017, making MSU the fifth university in the world to achieve that distinction. This reaccreditation is active for five years.
Hobby Farm For Sale in Dewitt Offers Easy Country Living
For some, city living is just not that appealing. And if that someone happens to be you, there's a home and hobby farm for sale in Dewitt, Michigan that you might be interested in. Even though the home was built in 1900, it offers all kinds of modern amenities like...
New report reveals dangerous intersections, uptick in crashes in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Traffic crashes in Washtenaw County increased in 2021 after a sharp drop during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report that also includes data on the county intersections that see the most wrecks. The annual crash report from the Washtenaw Area...
Finally solved, Michigan sheriff reflects on 25-year-old homicide case he never gave up on
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held on to Frances Prieur’s obituary. She died when she was 98 years old, and he’d promised her he’d find the man who sexually assault and killed her sister, Mary Prieur, in Lennon in 1997. Frances would...
Howell Nature Center's Woody the Woodchuck contradicts Punxsutawney Phil, calls for early spring
Not long after Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter, Howell Nature Center’s Woody the Woodchuck had a more promising outlook on Thursday morning.
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police search for missing juvenile
MT. PLEASANT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager. Jade Lee Sackett, 17, was last seen on Jan. 25 and may be in the Lansing or Saginaw areas, according to Lt. Michelle Robinson. Sackett is 5'0...
WILX-TV
East Lansing city clerk, deputy city clerk resign
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two clerks resigned from the City of East Lansing Thursday. Jennifer Shuster, resigned her position as city clerk, her last day is Friday Feb. 10. Shuster accepted a position with the Michigan Senate. Marie Wicks will serve as the interim City Clerk. Wicks was the clerk...
Charges dismissed against ex-Gov Snyder in Flint water case
Charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R) over the Flint water crisis have been dropped this week. Snyder had been charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in connection with a water supply switch that left Flint residents exposed to lead through their drinking water. The dismissal of charges against him came after the state’s […]
Michigan’s Best Diner For ‘Down Home’ Food Has 2 Locations
Michigan is full of delicious restaurants, pubs, sports bars and diners with fantastic "down home" food (more on that momentarily). Take a look at some of the most recent spots featured nationally and state-wide for having great food + popular national spots wanting to open-up in Michigan:. Michigan Best Reuben...
Home improvement grants available for Flint residents in Evergreen Valley neighborhood
FLINT, MI – Two Flint organizations are partnering to encourage residents to take advantage of $7,500+ home improvement grants that can be used to replace roofs, furnaces, water heaters and more. Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church and Metro Community Development have partnered to spread the word about the grants, ranging...
119-acre family farm near Dexter protected for generations to come
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A farm near Dexter held by one family since 1950 isn’t going to change anytime soon. That’s because its nearly 119 acres are now conserved for generations to come, thanks to the farmland and open space preservation program in Webster Township.
