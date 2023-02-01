ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Schools Rule: Students take on new heights with aviation program

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The aviation industry is facing a nationwide shortage and new pilots are in high demand. The Eaton Regional Education Service Agency (Eaton RESA) is giving high school students an opportunity to fill those open pilot positions. Eaton Regional Education Service Agencies Aviation Program is open...
East Lansing plans park closures for deer cull

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Intermittent park closures are planned in the City of East Lansing parks for the purposes of deer removal operations. The specific date the deer removal will begin was not stated. According to city officials, parks will be closed, when posted, during the evening and overnight hours...
Jackson County ‘Homeward Bound’ duo finds new home

PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The beloved “Homeward Bound” duo from the Jackson County Animal Shelter has a new family. Background: 2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned. The dog and cat, who gained national attention for their special bond, will stay together at...
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
MSU awarded a second accreditation term in emergency management

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) has officially been granted a second accreditation term from the Emergency Management Program (EMAP). EMAP is an independent non-profit organization that fosters excellence and accountability in emergency management programs by establishing credible standards applied in a peer reviewed accreditation process. MSU’s Department of Police and Public Safety Emergency Management Division led the initial effort to earn accreditation in emergency management in October 2017, making MSU the fifth university in the world to achieve that distinction. This reaccreditation is active for five years.
Michigan State Police search for missing juvenile

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager. Jade Lee Sackett, 17, was last seen on Jan. 25 and may be in the Lansing or Saginaw areas, according to Lt. Michelle Robinson. Sackett is 5'0...
East Lansing city clerk, deputy city clerk resign

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two clerks resigned from the City of East Lansing Thursday. Jennifer Shuster, resigned her position as city clerk, her last day is Friday Feb. 10. Shuster accepted a position with the Michigan Senate. Marie Wicks will serve as the interim City Clerk. Wicks was the clerk...
Charges dismissed against ex-Gov Snyder in Flint water case

Charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R) over the Flint water crisis have been dropped this week. Snyder had been charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in connection with a water supply switch that left Flint residents exposed to lead through their drinking water.  The dismissal of charges against him came after the state’s […]
