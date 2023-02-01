Picture this: It’s Cyber Monday and each member of the Smith family has decided to buy a new pair of sneakers to wear on the family’s upcoming vacation. Mom knows the exact brand, style and color she wants, and she needs her shoes delivered in two days or less. She pulls out her tablet and checks Amazon.com, then searches two other online marketplaces before finding a site that checks all her boxes. At the same time, dad types “men’s running sneakers” into Google on his desktop. He quickly scans the list of ads at the top of the search returns, looking for the lowest-priced pair from a popular brand before purchasing. Meanwhile, their son scrolls through TikTok on his phone, sees an influencer he follows wearing a cool pair of kicks and immediately clicks to buy from the link in the bio.

