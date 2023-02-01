Read full article on original website
Picture this: It’s Cyber Monday and each member of the Smith family has decided to buy a new pair of sneakers to wear on the family’s upcoming vacation. Mom knows the exact brand, style and color she wants, and she needs her shoes delivered in two days or less. She pulls out her tablet and checks Amazon.com, then searches two other online marketplaces before finding a site that checks all her boxes. At the same time, dad types “men’s running sneakers” into Google on his desktop. He quickly scans the list of ads at the top of the search returns, looking for the lowest-priced pair from a popular brand before purchasing. Meanwhile, their son scrolls through TikTok on his phone, sees an influencer he follows wearing a cool pair of kicks and immediately clicks to buy from the link in the bio.
The National Retail Foundation's (NRF) annual convention in New York is the best way to get the pulse of the retail sector. This is where the who's who of the retail industry gather to share their thoughts on the business. Listening to top CEOs, analysts, industry veterans, and new startups provides a unique insight into the retail sector's undercurrents. Retail has taken a beating amid supply chain shortages, inflation, shifting demands and pandemic anxieties. However, it has survived everything thrown at it, including the chilly New York City weather. Optimism was in the air at NRF 2023 as 35,000 industry professionals from 6,000 retailers representing nearly 2,500 unique brands descended at the Javits Center in Manhattan last month.
