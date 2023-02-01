Omer Iqbal is the senior vice president of digital strategy and enterprise architecture at Shiseido, one of the top cosmetics companies in the world with a rich portfolio of international brands. While attending Total Retail Tech last fall, Iqbal sat down with our editorial team to discuss how he influences technology decisions at Shiseido, as well as the technology he believes will have a big impact in 2023, both at the beauty company and across the retail industry. He addresses how Shiseido is solving challenges in growing its its direct-to-consumer business and the data it's capturing to better understand its customers shopping with the brand’s retail partners. Lastly, Iqbal shares how the company is using technology to help differentiate itself in the crowded and competitive beauty space.

