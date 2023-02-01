Read full article on original website
How Shiseido's Digital Strategy SVP is Tracking Customer Data Across Channels
Omer Iqbal is the senior vice president of digital strategy and enterprise architecture at Shiseido, one of the top cosmetics companies in the world with a rich portfolio of international brands. While attending Total Retail Tech last fall, Iqbal sat down with our editorial team to discuss how he influences technology decisions at Shiseido, as well as the technology he believes will have a big impact in 2023, both at the beauty company and across the retail industry. He addresses how Shiseido is solving challenges in growing its its direct-to-consumer business and the data it's capturing to better understand its customers shopping with the brand’s retail partners. Lastly, Iqbal shares how the company is using technology to help differentiate itself in the crowded and competitive beauty space.
How Retailers Can Capitalize on the 5 Types of Shoppers
No two customers are the same, yet they share many of the same goals and behaviors. An insightful, 18-month-long study of critical purchasing patterns discovered that shoppers fall into five categories: the investigative consumer, the frivolous spender, the experience-driven buyer, the fluctuant shopper, and the conscious consumer. 1. Investigative Consumers.
At the NRF Big Show: 5G Can Do That!
The National Retail Foundation's (NRF) annual convention in New York is the best way to get the pulse of the retail sector. This is where the who's who of the retail industry gather to share their thoughts on the business. Listening to top CEOs, analysts, industry veterans, and new startups provides a unique insight into the retail sector's undercurrents. Retail has taken a beating amid supply chain shortages, inflation, shifting demands and pandemic anxieties. However, it has survived everything thrown at it, including the chilly New York City weather. Optimism was in the air at NRF 2023 as 35,000 industry professionals from 6,000 retailers representing nearly 2,500 unique brands descended at the Javits Center in Manhattan last month.
REI Announces Corporate Layoffs
Amid "increasing uncertainty" and an effort to "grow the co-op over the long term," REI Co-op laid off 167 employees this week. CEO Eric Artz noted that REI has made changes at its headquarters to refocus resources in an effort to reach its 2023 goals, including "getting back to profitability as quickly as possible." This included reorganizing and combining several divisions within the headquarters and laying off 167 employees, which the co-op said is approximately 8 percent of the headquarters workforce and less than 1 percent of the total workforce.
