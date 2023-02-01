Read full article on original website
Fetterman gets plum Ag Committee seat, co-sponsors assault weapons ban bill
“Agriculture is a huge economic driver in Pennsylvania, and I’m excited to keep fighting for our farmers and their families,” Fetterman said in a statement.
Public Utilities Commission hears public comment on rising energy bills
The Public Utilities Commission heard public comments about rising energy bills on Tuesday. For about 90 minutes, the PUC listened to people talk about the painful spike in energy costs and also heard options on how to bring those prices down. One energy consultant at the meeting helps people lower their bills. He said he's getting a lot more calls these days. "It ranges from people that are afraid to unleashed anger," he said. "It's gotten to the point that we're fielding so many of these calls that we can barely keep up with our job responsibilities." The next meeting for the PUC is Feb. 8 where it will explore options to keep energy costs down.
House Agriculture Committee hears Country-of-Origin Labeling Bill
HELENA, Mont. — For years, agricultural producers and their advocates have been calling for Montana to institute Country-of-Origin labeling standards. Those efforts are again taking center stage, as the House Agriculture Committee held a hearing on House Bill 350 on Thursday afternoon. Titled the ‘Country-of-Origin Placarding Act of 2023,’...
Senator Whitehouse Takes Control Of Vital Senate Committee
Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is the new chairman of the Senate Budget Committee. He says the committee will examine a range of issues that have enormous consequences for the economy and American families. “I very much look forward to taking the helm,” said Whitehouse. “Together with the members of...
Democrats introduce constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United campaign finance ruling
A group of House Democrats introduced a constitutional amendment on Thursday to overturn a Supreme Court ruling that eliminated restrictions on corporate campaign spending. The Supreme Court’s 2010 ruling in the Citizens United v. FEC case prohibited the government from restricting political campaign spending by companies, nonprofit organizations and unions. This amendment, if passed, would…
'Higher electric bills': Lawmakers warn of consequences surrounding potential gas stove ban
Members of Congress are warning that Americans could soon be “paying higher electric bills" if gas stoves are banned, a plan considered by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Bill that calls for year-round daylight saving time does not make it out of committee
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — A bill that called for year-round daylight saving time did not make it out of committee today after 20 lawmakers voted in a meeting on Wednesday, January 18th. The State Agencies and Governmental Affairs- House Committee had two bills on the meeting's agenda that concerned...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
With gas stove ban, the Biden administration proposed regulation over innovation
In a confusing interview with Bloomberg, a U.S. Consumer Product Safety commissioner suggested the agency was considering a ban on natural gas stoves, a claim later backtracked by the chairman of the agency after an immediate outcry on social media. The one thing people seem to agree on is they won’t let go of their gas stoves so easily.
NY Republicans blast Democrat governor's housing plan as 'radical' power grab: 'Dangerous precedent'
Republicans in New York are pushing back against a plan from Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul that would require towns to build more affordable housing over the next few years.
Legislative wrap: The water week where no water bills passed
They designated the week as “Water Week,” but no major bills were heard. A bill that would ban cell phones in classrooms died in committee. Read more here.
Oregon lawmakers secure funds to study move of Mt. Hood Summit Rest Area
Those are two of the reasons why Oregon lawmakers are championing a proposed move of the Mt. Hood Summit Rest Area. U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, and U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer announced Monday that they've secured $715,000 in federal funds to study the move. In a letter to...
House Republicans shoot down firearms ban for Natural Resources hearings
House Republicans on the Natural Resources Committee rejected an attempt by Democrats to ban firearms from hearings. The amendment, introduced by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), failed on a party-line 25 to 14 vote in the committee's organizing meeting. The panel's rules prohibited carrying weapons into the hearing room during the...
GOP U.S. House passes bill opening more public land to development if reserve oil is tapped
U.S. House Republicans passed a bill Friday to force the White House to make more federal land and waters available for oil and gas development if the president orders the withdrawal of more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The bill, passed 221-205, mostly along party lines, would strip the president’s power to remove oil from […] The post GOP U.S. House passes bill opening more public land to development if reserve oil is tapped appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Final Reading: Vermont Senate Democrats host ‘spirited’ fundraiser
At a soiree at Caledonia Spirits, guests were offered “a great opportunity to casually connect” with Vermont state senators, for the modest price of $50 to $1,000. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Vermont Senate Democrats host ‘spirited’ fundraiser.
House Lawmakers pass $300M spending plan
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A grab bag of extra spending is making its way through the statehouse. A spirited debate under the golden dome competing needs over dwindling federal cash. Vermont lawmakers pass a mid-year spending plan to the tune of $300 million Thursday. The House of Representatives passed the...
Meet the top House recipients of oil and gas money
The oil and gas industry donated millions of dollars to members of the House in the last election cycle. Now, many of the top recipients are well-positioned to advance its interests. Two of them — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) — serve in leadership...
Gas stove debate reignites as Energy Department proposes new standards
The Energy Department put the gas stove debate on the front burner again Wednesday by proposing new efficiency standards for consumer cooking appliances. The proposal comes just weeks after a consumer safety official at another agency sparked backlash from Republicans, as well as some Democrats, by floating the possibility that new gas stoves could be banned.
Lawmakers dismiss Natural Resources secretary’s ‘back-of-the-envelope’ math on the Affordable Heat Act
Lawmakers on the Senate Natural Resources and Energy Committee, which is working on the bill, have said they don’t consider her analysis to be a complete picture, or even a helpful model of the projected costs. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lawmakers dismiss Natural Resources secretary’s ‘back-of-the-envelope’ math on the Affordable Heat Act.
House Passes “Clean Energy” Bill
(St. Paul, MN) — The Democrat-controlled Minnesota House passed a “clean energy” bill last night (Thurs) to set a goal of 100 percent carbon-neutral energy from Minnesota utilities by 2040. Republican Chris Swedzinski from Ghent warns families will be hit with an annual electric bill increase of...
