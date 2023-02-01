ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

Vrb-no: City looks to up short-term rental regulation resources amid Gale Avenue complaints

By CATHERINE MCLAUGHLIN, THE LACONIA DAILY SUN
laconiadailysun.com
 3 days ago
laconiadailysun.com

The Lakes Region Board of Realtors celebrates Ronda Reimers for 40 years of service

LACONIA — The Lakes Region Board of Realtors acknowledges executive officer, Ronda Reimers and her 40 years of excellence and dedicated service. During her time here Ronda has attended to every detail, working with this 1,000+- member board which spans the entire Lakes Region and beyond. She has been the one constant throughout the years and has been affectionately referred to as “the mainstay” of the organization.
LACONIA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Townhouses and more townhouses on Thursday’s Planning Board agenda

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming Planning and Zoning Board Meetings. The Planning Board held their monthly Business Meeting on Thursday, January 19 and the following cases were heard. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand. S2022-012: 173 & 187 Oak...
high-profile.com

Tuscan Village Receives NEWEA Green Steps Award

Salem, NH – The New England Water Environment Association (NEWEA) named Tuscan Village, a sustainable mixed-use development in Salem, the recipient of the Green Steps Award. The award celebrates innovation and sustainability within the wastewater and stormwater industry. Tuscan Village is being developed on the site of the former...
SALEM, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 61 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. Five people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

At The Natural Pickle, brine is on their side

LACONIA — It was about five years ago that Ryan McCourt came to the city to manage Sunflower Natural Foods. He’s now more invested in the city than ever. He's in the process of taking ownership of the food store, and opening a new business aimed at the hungry, and busy, folks who travel through the intersection where Court Street, Union Avenue, and South and Main streets connect.
LACONIA, NH
valleypatriot.com

Conflict of Interest Torpedoes Thibault in Dracut ~ EYE ON DRACUT

Here we go again: Cue the violins for Dracut’s self-proclaimed victim, Phil Thibault. This time, he’s lamenting because he was rejected by the Board of Selectmen for the newly created at-large seat on the Zoning Bylaw Review Committee—and he’s blaming everyone but himself, just like he always does. Meanwhile, the board majority cited conflict of interest, as Thibault is an architect who conducts business in town. But Thibault doesn’t like the truth to get in his way.
DRACUT, MA
Boston Globe

What to expect from Spyglass Brewing’s brand-new N.H. taproom

To date, Spyglass has brewed nearly 200 different beers, many of them variations on the super popular double IPA. Anyone who’s driven a long distance to a brewery for a beer run will feel some kinship with Spyglass Brewing Company cofounder John Wagner. Before he was making and selling...
NASHUA, NH

