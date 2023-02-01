ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Nottingham MD

Large brawl reported in Carney

CARNEY, MD—Authorities responded to a large brawl in Parkville/Carney on Saturday evening. At around 6:15 p.m., witnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence at the North Plaza Shopping Center in the area of the Chuck E. Cheese. Multiple units and a police helicopter were reported by eyewitnesses. The Baltimore...
PARKVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Ivan Bates reacts to indictment of 9-year-old fatal shooting suspect's grandmother

A Baltimore City grand jury indicted the grandmother of a 9-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder in August. Video above: Family honors NyKayla Strawder in ceremony outside City Hall (September 2022) Strawder died on Aug. 6, 2022, after she was shot in the head while on the...
WBAL Radio

Juvenile attacked by suspect with knife in Dundalk

Baltimore County police are investigating after a juvenile was attacked while walking to school by an individual with a knife. Officers said the juvenile was walking to school on the railroad tracks near the intersection of Leeway and Yorkway on Jan 27. That's when the suspect approached and attacked the...
DUNDALK, MD
Shore News Network

Rape suspect caught in Baltimore, but police believe there are more victims

BALTIMORE, MD – Police believe a suspect arrested for multiple rape incidents may have assaulted other women. Detectives from the Baltimore Police Department’s Sex Offense Unit recently made an arrest of a suspect who was wanted for two separate rapes. “The suspect drove a silver BMW and was known to frequent the E. Patapsco Avenue Corridor and the Washington Boulevard corridor,” police said. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle. Detectives also believe there are additional women who were victimized by the arrested suspect. Anyone who may have fallen prey to this suspect is asked to call The post Rape suspect caught in Baltimore, but police believe there are more victims appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

DC Teens Busted In Kia Used To Carjack Victims At ATM

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested after reportedly carjacking someone attempting to use an ATM, authorities say. The teens, both from Washington, DC were busted by officers after they were observed driving the stolen vehicle around 11:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, according to Prince George’s County police. At approximately...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

AG's investigators identify officers who shot wanted person in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Investigators with the Maryland Attorney General's Office released new information Thursday in connection with the wanted person shot by police Tuesday in White Marsh. Video above: Baltimore County police shoot suspect during arrest attempt (Jan. 31, 2023) According to the attorney general's office, detectives with...
WHITE MARSH, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at restaurant in Rockville

Rockville City police were called to a restaurant after someone reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 1400 block of Research Boulevard at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Several Shot Throughout The Night In Baltimore

Several people were rushed to the hospital after shots rang out overnight across Baltimore, authorities say. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, officers were dispatched to a home in the 3800 block of Cedarhurst Road to investigate a reported shooting, according to Baltimore police. Police found a 24-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man charged in domestic-related murder of MTA bus driver in Baltimore Police custody

BALTIMORE - Leon Hill, the 53-year-old man accused in the domestic-related shooting death of Baltimore MTA bus driver Elaine Jackson is now in custody of the Baltimore Police Department.BPD shared video of Hill being escorted into the police department after he was extradited from Atlanta, where he was captured and arrested on January 12.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street on Oct. 18. She was taken to the hospital where she died.  Hill has been charged with first-degree murder.Just four days before the shooting, WJZ confirmed through court documents that Jackson took out a peace order against Hill. In a statement, Jackson wrote Hill allegedly told her "if he can't have me, no one will."The victim accuses Hill of harassing and stalking both her and her husband. Jackson had expressed Hill was a friend, and only started to communicate again in early 2022 after having "some differences."
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Two teens charged as adults in armed carjacking at an ATM

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police say two 16-year-olds are facing charges after they were found with a stolen Kia and arrested for a separate carjacking. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover just before 1:45 a.m Thursday.
LANDOVER, MD

