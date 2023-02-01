Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
'The gun did the work by itself': Man accused of killing BPD official's husband takes stand
A man accused of killing a Baltimore police official's husband last year took the stand in his own defense. Sahiou Kargbo, 19, was charged in February 2022 with first- and second-degree murder in the killing of James Blue III, who was the husband of Baltimore police Capt. Lekisha Blue. She returned to court Friday, surrounded by friends and family.
Nottingham MD
Large brawl reported in Carney
CARNEY, MD—Authorities responded to a large brawl in Parkville/Carney on Saturday evening. At around 6:15 p.m., witnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence at the North Plaza Shopping Center in the area of the Chuck E. Cheese. Multiple units and a police helicopter were reported by eyewitnesses. The Baltimore...
Wbaltv.com
Ivan Bates reacts to indictment of 9-year-old fatal shooting suspect's grandmother
A Baltimore City grand jury indicted the grandmother of a 9-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder in August. Video above: Family honors NyKayla Strawder in ceremony outside City Hall (September 2022) Strawder died on Aug. 6, 2022, after she was shot in the head while on the...
WBAL Radio
Juvenile attacked by suspect with knife in Dundalk
Baltimore County police are investigating after a juvenile was attacked while walking to school by an individual with a knife. Officers said the juvenile was walking to school on the railroad tracks near the intersection of Leeway and Yorkway on Jan 27. That's when the suspect approached and attacked the...
Rape suspect caught in Baltimore, but police believe there are more victims
BALTIMORE, MD – Police believe a suspect arrested for multiple rape incidents may have assaulted other women. Detectives from the Baltimore Police Department’s Sex Offense Unit recently made an arrest of a suspect who was wanted for two separate rapes. “The suspect drove a silver BMW and was known to frequent the E. Patapsco Avenue Corridor and the Washington Boulevard corridor,” police said. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle. Detectives also believe there are additional women who were victimized by the arrested suspect. Anyone who may have fallen prey to this suspect is asked to call The post Rape suspect caught in Baltimore, but police believe there are more victims appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Daycare owner who shot husband at DC hotel for allegedly molesting children to serve 4 years in prison
A woman who shot her husband at the former Mandarin Oriental Hotel for allegedly molesting children at her daycare in July 2022 has been sentenced to five years in prison suspended all but four years. Shanteari Weems, 50, of Baltimore, was sentenced for aggravated assault in the July 21, 2022,...
DC Teens Busted In Kia Used To Carjack Victims At ATM
Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested after reportedly carjacking someone attempting to use an ATM, authorities say. The teens, both from Washington, DC were busted by officers after they were observed driving the stolen vehicle around 11:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, according to Prince George’s County police. At approximately...
Baltimore teen charged in multiple squeegee related incidents due in court
A teen who police say is known to squeegee downtown is due in court Thursday for allegedly robbing a store at gunpoint and stealing a bottle of windex last October.
Prince George’s County Officer Who Fatally Shot Handcuffed Man To Face Trial
The Prince George’s County police officer Corporal Michael Owen is going to trial for second-degree murder on Monday, according to State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. Owen shot William Green six times in January 2020 while he was handcuffed in the front seat of a police cruiser. The Washington Post...
Woman charged after young grandson used her gun to kill Nykayla Strawder
The grandmother of a 9-year-old boy who shot and killed 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder last summer has been indicted by a Baltimore grand jury.
WSET
Crimes in Baltimore city caught on camera going unsolved, bold suspects ignoring cameras
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — In Baltimore city, chances are you've seen the images of shooting suspects caught on camera. But still, some of them escape capture, and now a closer look at why surveillance video isn't always enough to deter criminals. The images disturbing images of bold criminals; some of...
Wbaltv.com
AG's investigators identify officers who shot wanted person in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, Md. — Investigators with the Maryland Attorney General's Office released new information Thursday in connection with the wanted person shot by police Tuesday in White Marsh. Video above: Baltimore County police shoot suspect during arrest attempt (Jan. 31, 2023) According to the attorney general's office, detectives with...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at restaurant in Rockville
Rockville City police were called to a restaurant after someone reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 1400 block of Research Boulevard at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Prince George’s County
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is working to determine the circumstances of a fatal shooting in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. The victim is 21-year-old Neeko Dukes of Washington, DC. On February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:15 am, officers...
Attempted Murder Suspect Out On Release Taken Back To Jail After Possessing Gun, Drugs
A Baltimore man out on pre-trial release for an attempted murder case has been arrested after being caught armed with a handgun, which he is prohibited from using, officials say. Witnesses called for help after reportedly seeing an armed Travis William Robinson, 42, acting distraught and intoxicated in the 7400...
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee kid accused of pointing a gun at man hours before separate shooting last summer
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Antonio Mackey is a name known to Baltimore Police. Someone investigators say is a repeat offender of harassing drivers on corners across Baltimore, for turning down a squeegee service. On July 7th of 2022, David Jones claims he encountered Mackey at the intersection of Light and...
Several Shot Throughout The Night In Baltimore
Several people were rushed to the hospital after shots rang out overnight across Baltimore, authorities say. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, officers were dispatched to a home in the 3800 block of Cedarhurst Road to investigate a reported shooting, according to Baltimore police. Police found a 24-year-old man...
Man charged in domestic-related murder of MTA bus driver in Baltimore Police custody
BALTIMORE - Leon Hill, the 53-year-old man accused in the domestic-related shooting death of Baltimore MTA bus driver Elaine Jackson is now in custody of the Baltimore Police Department.BPD shared video of Hill being escorted into the police department after he was extradited from Atlanta, where he was captured and arrested on January 12.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street on Oct. 18. She was taken to the hospital where she died. Hill has been charged with first-degree murder.Just four days before the shooting, WJZ confirmed through court documents that Jackson took out a peace order against Hill. In a statement, Jackson wrote Hill allegedly told her "if he can't have me, no one will."The victim accuses Hill of harassing and stalking both her and her husband. Jackson had expressed Hill was a friend, and only started to communicate again in early 2022 after having "some differences."
Two teens charged as adults in armed carjacking at an ATM
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police say two 16-year-olds are facing charges after they were found with a stolen Kia and arrested for a separate carjacking. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover just before 1:45 a.m Thursday.
Armed Loitering Teens Caught On Video Running After Gun Goes Off
Police are on the lookout for a group of teens after a shooting in Brooklyn, authorities announce. A complaint about shots being fired in the area of 4th Street and Dell Street was made around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to Anne Arundel County police. The complaint stated that...
