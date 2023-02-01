FBI investigating alleged Santos scheme to defraud animal charity: Report

Read full article on original website
MAGA Anesthesiologist Hit With Jan. 6 Charges After Ex-Pal Turns Him In
A board-certified cardiothoracic anesthesiologist from Southern California is facing federal charges over his alleged participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in support of ex-President Donald Trump. Austin Brendlen Harris, an M.D. who runs a ketamine infusion clinic in Sherman Oaks, was captured on surveillance video inside the building, comparing Capitol police officers to Nazis, according to a federal complaint unsealed Thursday. Harris, who was wearing a “Lions Not Sheep” cap during the attempted insurrection, was turned in by a “former friend” who spotted a Facebook post of Harris at the scene and reported it to the FBI. The...
Rep. George Santos boasts ‘I am the most famous person in the room’ during McCarthy fundraiser
Disgraced Rep. George Santos smugly reveled in his infamy during a fundraiser for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week, The Post has learned. A House GOP staffer who attended the event told The Post that Santos (R-N.Y.) was boasting to people, “I’m the most famous person in the room,” amid the constant firestorm surrounding his fibbing and investigations into his sketchy campaign finances and alleged scams. “People were rolling their eyes. Others were laughing or shaking their heads,” the staffer told The Post about the reaction to Santos’ braggadocio. “It takes balls to go to the Speaker’s fundraiser and say, `I’m the most...
George Santos – news: Secret tapes reveal bizarre exchanges in Santos office, as FBI probes dead dog claims
Embattled GOP congressman George Santos says “I’ve obviously f***** up and lied to him, like I lied to everyone else” in a recording of his conversation with a prospective staffer that was obtained and reported on Thursday evening by Talking Points Memo.In the recording, reportedly made in Mr Santos’ office without his permission, the congressman discusses botox and Brazilian candy in addition to making several candid remarks about his current situation. Mr Santos is also facing yet another issue over his finances after it emerged that the FBI is investigating a claim he stole money from a GoFundMe set...
Ahmaud Arbery Murderer Gregory McMichael, 68, Moved To Medical Prison, Officials Refusing To Provide Details
One of the three men convicted of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was transferred from prison to a secured hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned. Gregory McMichael, 68, was sentenced to life without parole in August 2022, for his participation in the killing of Arbery, who was just 25 years old when he was fatally shot. Arbery went for a run near his home in Georgia, upon which Gregory, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., hunted the innocent jogger down from their vehicle. The three men's actions were recorded on camera, which showed the graphic escalation of...
Ex-RNC chief brutally fact-checks MTG — and offers blunt advice: "Stop with the stupid"
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The former chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) has a blistering response to Rep. Marjorie...
‘A f--king idiot’: Man who breached Pelosi suite says he’s guilty of bluster, not crime
The Jan. 6 defendant famously propped his feet on a desk in then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Capitol suite.
Derek Chauvin's lawyer asks a Minnesota appeals court to toss his murder convictions
Chauvin is currently serving concurrent state and federal sentences in an Arizona prison. The three-person Court of Appeals says it will issue its opinion within 90 days.
Man threatens to crack Marjorie Taylor Greene's skull with a baseball bat
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) A man who told Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) he'd pay somebody $500 to "take a baseball bat and crack your skull" has pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls.
The One Lie That Could Get George Santos in the End
Of all the falsehoods and fabrications surrounding GOP Rep. George Santos (R-NY), which one will ultimately cause him to unravel?That’s the question hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie tackle on this week’s The New Abnormal—with The Daily Beast’s politics editor Matt Fuller joining the program to discuss Santos’ meteoric rise and fall.“There are a lot of questions here and there are a lot of pretty serious crimes that could be involved.”Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.“Lying about your résumé is not a crime. It’s very dishonest and politically it’s sort...
Mother of Ashli Babbitt, slain Jan. 6 rioter, arrested on anniversary of Capitol attack
Video footage of Witthoeft's arrest shows Capitol Police officers telling her and other protestors to move to the "sidewalk now, or you're under arrest."
Republican George Santos finishes month in Congress with fewer friends, more questions
GOP Speaker Kevin McCarthy has shifted from defending Republican George Santos to saying he has "new questions" about the freshman House lawmaker.
Hunter Biden's DOJ laptop investigation demand may pose problem for president: Watchdogs
EXCLUSIVE — Hunter Biden has opened his father, President Joe Biden, up to a possible conflict of interest by demanding the Justice Department investigate people who he alleges disseminated the contents on his infamous abandoned laptop, according to government watchdog groups. The younger Biden's legal team called on the...
Hunter Biden’s shady biz partner handled transfer of Joe’s Senate papers to Delaware
Emails from first son Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop show that one of his business partners in an alleged influence-peddling operation helped coordinate the transfer of President Biden’s Senate papers to the University of Delaware — a haul which may have included “sensitive” and “classified” documents. Former Rosemont Seneca Advisors President Eric Schwerin communicated with Biden’s deputy counsels Katherine Oyama and Michael Mongan in the lead-up to the delivery of the trove, and concerns were expressed by the Obama White House about the contents of the donation. “Eric: Cynthia [Hogan, Joe Biden’s White House counsel] requested that I e-mail you the draft deed...
Man who killed Metro employee arrested in Pennsylvania on drug charges last year
Police identified the man who allegedly shot and killed a Washington, D.C., Metro employee on Wednesday, with court records indicating the suspect was arrested on several drug charges in Pennsylvania last year. Metropolitan Police Department identified the shooter as Isaiah Trotman, 31, of Southeast D.C. He is charged with first-degree...
2016 Trump campaign in $450,000 lawsuit settlement voids worker non-disclosure pacts
The 2016 campaign of former President Donald Trump agreed to invalidate its employee non-disclosure agreements in a $450,000 settlement of a federal court lawsuit. The plaintiff, Jessica Denson, who had worked as a campaign aide, will receive $25,000 under the deal, with the rest of the money going to cover legal fees and costs.
Supreme Court declines to stop Texas execution of man claiming anti-Hispanic bias in sentencing
The Supreme Court rejected a Texas death-row inmate’s request to pause his execution scheduled for later Wednesday over claims that some of his jurors relied on “overtly racist” stereotypes. Wesley Ruiz, 43, was sentenced to death for killing a Dallas police officer. Ruiz this week asked the justices to pause his lethal injection after lower…
Donald Trump 'Totally' Disagrees With Kevin McCarthy, Trashes Capitol Police
The former president maintains that Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt was "murdered" by police.
Members of Congress Found to Have Paid Campaign Cash to FARA Registered Chinese Company
During the 2022 election campaign, several members of the United States House of Representatives used campaign funds to purchase advertising in a Chinese-owned newspaper. The money spent was for advertising for the 2022 campaign election, and it was paid to the Sing Tao U.S. newspaper. Sing Tao U.S. is a subsidiary of the Sing Tao News Corporation, and the newspaper is Hong Kong's oldest and second-largest Chinese newspaper.
Bidens take $250K loan on Rehoboth home as feds, House probe Joe and Hunter; docs scandal intensifies
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden took out a $250,000 line of credit against their home in the Delaware beach town of Rehoboth – as federal investigators probe both the president and his son, Hunter, a new report reveals. The Bidens secured the loan – which allows them to borrow the quarter of a million dollars against the home’s equity – on Dec. 5, according to county records reviewed by Fox News. It’s unclear from any paperwork why the couple took out the line of credit on the home, reportedly purchased in 2017 for nearly $3 million. The White House did...
FBI search of Biden University of Delaware archive may be next
The University of Delaware may be the next target for federal authorities scouring President Joe Biden’s records for classified documents.
