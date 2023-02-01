ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

FBI investigating alleged Santos scheme to defraud animal charity: Report

By Barnini Chakraborty, Senior Investigations Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

MAGA Anesthesiologist Hit With Jan. 6 Charges After Ex-Pal Turns Him In

A board-certified cardiothoracic anesthesiologist from Southern California is facing federal charges over his alleged participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in support of ex-President Donald Trump. Austin Brendlen Harris, an M.D. who runs a ketamine infusion clinic in Sherman Oaks, was captured on surveillance video inside the building, comparing Capitol police officers to Nazis, according to a federal complaint unsealed Thursday. Harris, who was wearing a “Lions Not Sheep” cap during the attempted insurrection, was turned in by a “former friend” who spotted a Facebook post of Harris at the scene and reported it to the FBI. The...
New York Post

Rep. George Santos boasts ‘I am the most famous person in the room’ during McCarthy fundraiser

Disgraced Rep. George Santos smugly reveled in his infamy during a fundraiser for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week, The Post has learned. A House GOP staffer who attended the event told The Post that Santos (R-N.Y.) was boasting to people, “I’m the most famous person in the room,” amid the constant firestorm surrounding his fibbing and investigations into his sketchy campaign finances and alleged scams. “People were rolling their eyes. Others were laughing or shaking their heads,” the staffer told The Post about the reaction to Santos’ braggadocio.  “It takes balls to go to the Speaker’s fundraiser and say, `I’m the most...
The Independent

George Santos – news: Secret tapes reveal bizarre exchanges in Santos office, as FBI probes dead dog claims

Embattled GOP congressman George Santos says “I’ve obviously f***** up and lied to him, like I lied to everyone else” in a recording of his conversation with a prospective staffer that was obtained and reported on Thursday evening by Talking Points Memo.In the recording, reportedly made in Mr Santos’ office without his permission, the congressman discusses botox and Brazilian candy in addition to making several candid remarks about his current situation. Mr Santos is also facing yet another issue over his finances after it emerged that the FBI is investigating a claim he stole money from a GoFundMe set...
RadarOnline

Ahmaud Arbery Murderer Gregory McMichael, 68, Moved To Medical Prison, Officials Refusing To Provide Details

One of the three men convicted of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was transferred from prison to a secured hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned. Gregory McMichael, 68, was sentenced to life without parole in August 2022, for his participation in the killing of Arbery, who was just 25 years old when he was fatally shot. Arbery went for a run near his home in Georgia, upon which Gregory, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., hunted the innocent jogger down from their vehicle. The three men's actions were recorded on camera, which showed the graphic escalation of...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

The One Lie That Could Get George Santos in the End

Of all the falsehoods and fabrications surrounding GOP Rep. George Santos (R-NY), which one will ultimately cause him to unravel?That’s the question hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie tackle on this week’s The New Abnormal—with The Daily Beast’s politics editor Matt Fuller joining the program to discuss Santos’ meteoric rise and fall.“There are a lot of questions here and there are a lot of pretty serious crimes that could be involved.”Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.“Lying about your résumé is not a crime. It’s very dishonest and politically it’s sort...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Hunter Biden’s shady biz partner handled transfer of Joe’s Senate papers to Delaware

Emails from first son Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop show that one of his business partners in an alleged influence-peddling operation helped coordinate the transfer of President Biden’s Senate papers to the University of Delaware — a haul which may have included “sensitive” and “classified” documents. Former Rosemont Seneca Advisors President Eric Schwerin communicated with Biden’s deputy counsels Katherine Oyama and Michael Mongan in the lead-up to the delivery of the trove, and concerns were expressed by the Obama White House about the contents of the donation.  “Eric: Cynthia [Hogan, Joe Biden’s White House counsel] requested that I e-mail you the draft deed...
DELAWARE STATE
Washington Examiner

Man who killed Metro employee arrested in Pennsylvania on drug charges last year

Police identified the man who allegedly shot and killed a Washington, D.C., Metro employee on Wednesday, with court records indicating the suspect was arrested on several drug charges in Pennsylvania last year. Metropolitan Police Department identified the shooter as Isaiah Trotman, 31, of Southeast D.C. He is charged with first-degree...
WASHINGTON, DC
CNBC

2016 Trump campaign in $450,000 lawsuit settlement voids worker non-disclosure pacts

The 2016 campaign of former President Donald Trump agreed to invalidate its employee non-disclosure agreements in a $450,000 settlement of a federal court lawsuit. The plaintiff, Jessica Denson, who had worked as a campaign aide, will receive $25,000 under the deal, with the rest of the money going to cover legal fees and costs.
The Maine Writer

Members of Congress Found to Have Paid Campaign Cash to FARA Registered Chinese Company

During the 2022 election campaign, several members of the United States House of Representatives used campaign funds to purchase advertising in a Chinese-owned newspaper. The money spent was for advertising for the 2022 campaign election, and it was paid to the Sing Tao U.S. newspaper. Sing Tao U.S. is a subsidiary of the Sing Tao News Corporation, and the newspaper is Hong Kong's oldest and second-largest Chinese newspaper.
New York Post

Bidens take $250K loan on Rehoboth home as feds, House probe Joe and Hunter; docs scandal intensifies

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden took out a $250,000 line of credit against their home in the Delaware beach town of Rehoboth – as federal investigators probe both the president and his son, Hunter, a new report reveals.  The Bidens secured the loan – which allows them to borrow the quarter of a million dollars against the home’s equity – on Dec. 5, according to county records reviewed by Fox News.  It’s unclear from any paperwork why the couple took out the line of credit on the home, reportedly purchased in 2017 for nearly $3 million. The White House did...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy