FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KAAL-TV
Dominion-backed rates bill whittled down in House committee
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy’s ongoing push for yet another year of legislative tinkering with the way its rates are regulated took a surprise turn this week, when a Virginia House committee whittled down a company-backed bill ratepayer advocates have fiercely opposed. The vote Thursday afternoon came...
KAAL-TV
Missing Florida Lyft driver’s car found with slaying suspect
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The car owned by a missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver was found in North Carolina and the man who was driving it is wanted in connection with a homicide last week in southwest Florida, authorities said Friday. Lyft driver Gary Levin hasn’t been heard...
KAAL-TV
California public health department says state no longer pursuing coronavirus vaccine mandate for K-12 schools
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California public health department says state no longer pursuing coronavirus vaccine mandate for K-12 schools. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz authorizes disaster assistance for eight Minnesota counties
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Northeastern and Southwestern Minnesota counties due to damage caused by heavy snowstorms and high winds from December 13 through December 16, 2022. “Minnesota’s emergency management team continues to work in partnership with local counties to assess...
KAAL-TV
Specialty Crop Block Grant Program
(ABC 6 News) – Applications are now open for the 2023 Specialty Crop Block grant program through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. The Specialty Crop Block grant program funds projects that will increase Minnesota grown specialty crops’ competitiveness in domestic and foreign markets. MDA is using the program...
KAAL-TV
Texas power woes linger as New England girds for deep freeze
Rising temperatures offered some hope Friday for frustrated Texans days after they lost power — and in many cases heat — in a deadly winter storm, while a new wave of frigid weather rolling into the Northeast led communities to close schools and open warming centers. Wind chills...
KAAL-TV
Those who are lost remembered on National Missing Persons Day
According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Missing and Unidentified Persons Clearinghouse, there are currently four cases in our area. The oldest case is that of being Donna Ingersoll, who has been missing from Wabasha since 19-90. In 1993, Linda Anger was said to be dropped off at an...
KAAL-TV
Three north Iowa girls compete in title matches during IGHSAU Girls State Championships
Charles City’s Lilly Luft won third straight wrestling title in first-ever sanctioned Iowa girls wrestling state championships. (ABC 6 News) — Recap of the 2023 IGHSAU Girls State Championships as three north Iowans competed for state gold. Undefeated Lilly Luft from Charles City, Mason City’s Kayla Phillips and Osage’s Gable Hemann all wrestled in first-place matches.
