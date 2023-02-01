The Terminal List gets second season after being dubbed 'right-wing revenge fantasy'



The Terminal List , s tarring Chris Pratt , has reportedly been greenlighted for a second season .

According to several reports , the Amazon Studios thriller series, once dubbed an "unhinged right-wing revenge fantasy," will not only have a second season but will also get a prequel series.

The renewal is yet to be officially announced by Amazon.

A representative for Amazon Studios, Tamara Golihew, would not confirm the news and called it speculative. Golihew did, however, imply that an article saying the show had been renewed would not have any factual errors.

In the series, James Reece, a Navy SEAL commander portrayed by Pratt, "turns to vengeance as he investigates the mysterious forces behind the murder of his entire platoon," per Amazon's description.

Mark Von Holden/Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP From left, Taylor Kitsch, Mike Hopkins, Constance Wu, Jen Salke, Chris Pratt, and Tyner Rushing arrive at the premiere of "The Terminal List" on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Directors Guild of America theatre in Los Angeles.

After the series premiered last summer, critics additionally slammed it as "an alpha male cry for help" and an " invitation to worship at the altar of the Navy SEALs."

Reviews further blasted the show for its perceived reverence for both America and the military.

However, audiences couldn't get enough of the show — it was devoid of the now commonplace left-wing tilt in entertainment.

The Terminal List boasts a 94% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes , compared to a dismal 39% from critics.

In response to criticism, The Terminal List author and former Navy SEAL Jack Carr said , “The 95% viewer rating, audience rating, makes it all worth it.”

“We didn’t make it for the critics. We made it for those in the arena,” he added.

The action-packed series is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television, according to Amazon Studios.

The reported prequel series is said to be an origin series for Ben Edwards, played by Taylor Kitsch. Edwards is a former Navy SEAL and CIA operative in the series. Kitsch is also reported to be an executive producer for the untitled project.