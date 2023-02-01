ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico, NC

Family mourns mother killed in Henrico hit and run

By Rachel Keller
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mzES3_0kZLziAW00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a h it and run that killed a beloved mother on Tuesday.

Henrico Police and Henrico Fire responded to the 7900 block of West Broad Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Surveillance video shows a truck traveling eastbound on the 7900 block of West Broad Street, where it was involved in a deadly hit and run involving 49-year-old Trinesse Robinson.

Robinson was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died at the hospital.

Melquan Robinson, Trinesse’s son, said his mother was walking to 7-Eleven when she was hit. He received a phone call that his mother had been in an accident while he was in North Carolina.

“It really hurts. It really does. It just shows how cruel the world is,” Robinson said. “I can respect a natural death, but this is just unacceptable.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NomDG_0kZLziAW00
49-year-old Trinesse Robinson was killed in a hit and run on the 7900 block of West Broad Street on Tuesday, Jan. 31 (Credit: Melquan Robinson)

Robinson said his mother was funny, positive and beautiful. He told 8News he and his family are having a difficult time.

“It’s extremely hard,” Robinson said. “We just buried her mom like two years ago, so that doesn’t make it any better.”

Henrico Police are now looking for the driver of the vehicle, who could now face felony charges. Authorities are on the lookout for a 2007 to 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Police are still working to identify the color of the truck.

Detectives have also been canvassing the area on West Broad Street, talking to businesses and looking for witnesses between Parham and Hungry Springs Road.

“There’s a lot of unanswered questions at the beginning. That’s why we are pleading for the public to come forward,” Lieutenant Matt Pecka with Henrico Police said. “Broad Street is a six lane; three lanes in both directions. We believe that there are individuals that are out there that may have information about this crash. Everyone has to do their part. This is a critical incident not only for families, friends, but for the first responders themselves.”

If you believe you have information that could help identify this vehicle, call Crash Investigator Bolinger at 804-501-5000 or submit tips via the P3tips app. Both methods are anonymous.

