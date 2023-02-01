ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police: Missing woman 'located and is safe'

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police say the missing vulnerable 18-year-old woman they were searching for was found Saturday night and is safe. The woman was reported missing by the Boise Police Department around 8:20 p.m. Saturday after she was last seen around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

'He's out there': Where is Michael Vaughan?

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Brandi Neal, the mother of missing Fruitand boy Michael Vaughan, sat in her living room on a cold January day wiping tears from her face. Neal moves to make another attempt, like she has done so many times before, pleading for the return of her 6-year-old blonde, blue-eyed son she calls "Monkey."
KIDO Talk Radio

The Most Popular Idaho Baby Names of 2023

At a time when parents around the nation are choosing fashionable, quirky, or super trendy baby names, BabyCenter reports Idaho parents are going another direction in 2023! And we love it. Kicking off Boise's 2023 baby name season was the birth of sweet baby Elora—the first baby born at St. Luke's Hospital. You can see her beautiful birth announcement here!
MIX 106

Idaho Has One Of The Best ‘Mom and Pop’ Restaurants In America

There's nothing better than being able to support local businesses!. A restaurant in Caldwell has made a list of America's Best 'Mom and Pop' Restaurants For Incredible Comfort Food. There's nothing better than being able to enjoy some amazing comfort food that provides that nostalgic feeling of having a home cooked meal after a long day. You better not be counting calories because the best comfort food is there to give you a warm and fuzzy feeling.
Post Register

Driver crashes into Dave's Hot Chicken

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Thursday, February 2, at approximately 1:15 pm Meridian Police and Fire responded to a reported vehicle accident at the 3000 block of North Eagle Rd. The nineteen (19) year old female driver of a silver Chrysler 200 told the responding officers that she drove into Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant accidentally after mixing up the gas and brake pedals while trying to park.
Idaho State Journal

Idaho breakfast spots adjusting to high cost of eggs, inflation pressure

Selling breakfast or brunch dishes used to yield decent profits for restaurants. That’s because many breakfast and brunch dishes feature eggs, a food whose low prices allowed for healthy profit margins — until recently. The price of eggs has risen steeply over the past year, in part due to aggressive measures to reduce the spread of bird flu. Around 40 million laying hens in the U.S. have died from the...
104.3 WOW Country

Nampa Couple Survives No Holds Barred National TV Show

Last year we reported that celebrity chef Robert Irvine visited a restaurant in Nampa, Idaho. The show is supposed to be about getting your business back on track along with renovations. However, this episode was so much more than your usual flip this business that are so popular on cable television. The show aired recently and it was quite emotional. We have watched the episode twice and want to share with you the bravery of this young Nampa couple.
livability.com

9 Reasons to Move to Nampa, Idaho

In this Idaho gem just west of Boise, you'll find a family friendly community full of job opportunities, outdoor attractions, outstanding wineries and so much more. Nampa, Idaho, once just a stopping point on the way to Boise, is booming. People are moving to Nampa from across the country, drawn by new job opportunities, a fresh start or just because it’s a great place to raise a family.
KIDO Talk Radio

Armed And Dangerous Robbery Suspects Still At Large In Boise Area

Boise, Idaho - Armed and dangerous suspects are on the run after an armed robbery on the 3500 block of W. Rose Hill. At 1:22 pm on January 31, 2023, the Boise Police Departed responded to the call and after going through video footage at the establishment they released photos of the suspects. The robbery took place at Rose Hill Coise and Jewelry.
103.5 KISSFM

Finally! A Simple Way To Teach People How “Boise” Is Pronounced

The fact that this article even had to be written proves the point that, yes, many people require some pointers when it comes to properly pronouncing "Boise." It's just...Boise. This shouldn't be difficult. Boise, Idaho. People have been saying that since 1864, which means it's been said incorrectly for over 58,000 days. It's so bad we actually did the math.
