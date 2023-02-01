Read full article on original website
OPD investigating cell phone theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two people accused of theft According to OPD two men entered a Boost Mobile store and asked an employee to see if they had any iPhones in stock. When the employee went to check, the two men were reportedly caught […]
MPD investigating a theft at HEB
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help identifying a man and woman accused of theft. According to MPD, On January 16th, a man and woman, pictured below, entered the HEB located at 5407 Andrews Hwy. The man began putting items into his jacket and proceeded to walk out with the woman. […]
MPD looking for man accused of theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of stealing from a hardware store. According to MPD, at 12:49 p.m. on January 16th, the man pictured below reportedly entered Ace Hardware on hid more than $400 worth of merchandise under his clothes, and then left […]
Odessa Police Chief discusses newly reopened cold case
ODESSA, Texas — In December of 1981, a Catholic priest by the name of Father Patrick Ryan was murdered at a hotel in Odessa. But decades later the case was investigated again and questions were raised about the guilt of the man originally arrested and convicted for the crime.
Second suspect arrested in connection with January drug deal shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a January shooting that happened during an alleged drug deal gone wrong. Israel Olivas, 28, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an OPD report, on January 7, officers responded to a “shots fired” call […]
Wanted suspect arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly leading police in a high-speed chase that ended in a crash. Dylan Scott Kerr, 25, has been charged with evading arrest, theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and failure to comply with responsibilities after striking a fixed object in the roadway. […]
Midland Police Department discusses handling of unidentified teen's DNA
MIDLAND, Texas — There have been updates throughout the week regarding the unidentified teen found all alone in Midland, including that his DNA would be tested to try and find out who he is and if he has any family. It was the Crime Scene Unit with the Midland...
OPD says man helped himself to cigarettes when store was left unlocked
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after officers said he entered a convenience store after closing and stole cigarettes. Michael Valdez, 36, has been charged with Burglary of a Building, a state jail felony. According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 12:32 a.m. on January 25, officers responded to […]
MPD provides update on case involving special needs teen found last weekend
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department held a news conference Thursday to update the community and surrounding areas about a case involving a special needs teen who was found last weekend. The search for the boy’s family has garnered nationwide attention. On January 29, officers found the non-speaking boy, believed to be between 15 […]
OPD investigating burglary at Mango Tango
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Early Tuesday morning, Odessa Police Department responded to Mango Tango after a reported burglary. The video above shows two men forcibly entering the business where according to OPD the two stole a printer and cash drawer, which contained an undisclosed amount of cash. Anyone who recognizes...
Andrews Police Department locates missing person
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The Andrews Police Department has safely located Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez in Odessa. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story: The Andrews Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person identified as 79-year-old Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez. He was last seen on 02/04/2023 at or around...
1981 murder of Catholic priest in Odessa reopened as cold case
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has announced it will be reopening an old murder case. Father Patrick Ryan, a Catholic priest, was murdered at a hotel in Odessa in Dec. 1981. Investigators initially arrested and convicted a man named James Harry Reyos. However, doubts about Reyos' guilt...
Man accused of shooting, killing dog amid argument with dog’s owner
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A convicted felon was arrested late last month following an altercation that left a dog dead. Deimon Simpson, 53, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Discharging a Firearm in the City, Criminal Mischief, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. According to an Odessa Police Department report, on […]
Odessa murder once thought solved back in the spotlight
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In December of 1981, a Catholic priest named Father Patrick Ryan was found beaten to death in a hotel in Odessa. Investigators eventually identified a suspect as James Harry Reyos, who was subsequently convicted of murder. However, that conviction was called into question in 2021, when people in the community told Police […]
OPD investigating multiple ‘major’ crashes
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is currently investigating several major crashes, including three on Highway 191, an eight-vehicle pileup at Billy Hext, a five-vehicle crash at Faudree, and rollover at East Loop 338. Please avoid traveling on Highway 191 and use alternative routes until further advised. OPD said that roads are expected to […]
Odessan arrested in drug bust
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said they received a tip that he was dealing drugs from his home. Jared Bookout, 27, has been charged with Delivery of Marijuana, Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. According to an Odessa Police Department […]
One injured in vehicle-pedestrian crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person was injured Friday morning in a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Front Avenue. According to the Midland Police Department, the crash happened before dawn when a “presumably” intoxicated man tried to cross Front Street near the Texas intersection. A witness said the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe hit the victim as he […]
OPD investigating propane theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft. According to a news release, around 11 a.m. om January 27, OPD officers responded to the Lowe’s Market at 4600 N Grant to investigate a theft. Officers said two men were caught on camera […]
Trial date set for Odessa company 3 years after couple dies from H₂S gas exposure
MIDLAND, Texas — On Friday, Trent Day, the Vice President of Aghorn, his attorneys and the attorneys representing Aghorn were in the Western District Court of Texas. Aghorn was the company that employed Jacob Dean, the man who died in 2019 after being exposed to Hydrogen Sulfide while responding to a pump house.
Friday morning top stories: Midland police trying to identify non-verbal boy found in alleyway
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change request for a student housing complex in Tech Terrace. The proposal will now go before the city council for final approval. Full story here: Zoning change request for student housing in Tech Terrace...
