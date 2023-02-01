ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WATCH: Andrew Tate's new lawyer defended Jussie Smollett

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

C ontroversial influencer Andrew Tate appeared in Romanian court Wednesday alongside his newest legal adviser and former attorney to Jussie Smollett , Tina Glandian .

Glandian was unable to help the 36-year-old Tate and his brother, Tristan, who have been held in custody by the Romanian authorities since late December on charges of human trafficking and rape, successfully appeal and overturn their most recent extended detention.

ROMANIAN JUDGE OPENS UP ON EXTENDED DETENTION OF 'DANGEROUS' ANDREW TATE

Prior to the appeal's rejection, Glandian addressed the media and argued that the continued detention of the Tate brothers violates international human rights law and that "outside pressures" are holding sway over the case.


"They asked the court for their freedom based on the lack of evidence and the lack of any criminal history that neither of them has," Glandian said regarding the Tate brothers.

Tristan, Andrew's younger brother, has a newborn child who he has never met, according to Glandian.

"The brothers have been in custody longer than his baby has even been alive."

Glandian, who has represented a wide array of famous figures, including Mike Tyson, Chris Brown, and singer Kesha Rose Sebert, admitted the famous brothers are controversial.

"It's no secret that the Tate brothers are controversial public personas," she said. "But, this is not about their public persona and whether you agree with their viewpoints or not. This [is] about the violation of international human rights and the due process of law."

"The Tate brothers, who are both U.S. citizens, have been in jail for over 30 days now without bail and without any charges being filed against them."

The fact that a 10-month investigation has failed to result in the filing of a single criminal charge against the brothers "speaks volumes as to the state of the evidence," according to Glandian.

"The continued detention of the Tate brothers under these circumstances is a violation of international human rights law and of the EU guidelines, and Romania, obviously as a member of the EU."

Glandian is a partner at the firm Geragos & Geragos and said her firm joined Tate's legal team to ensure American citizens are protected abroad.

"We will continue to get the Tate brothers out of custody and home, where they belong," she said.

