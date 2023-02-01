ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

B98.5

Safety Concerns Force Evacuation Of Gardiner, Maine Building

Here in the United States, and most of the developed world, we rarely hear about buildings being evacuated over structural safety concerns. We are lucky enough to have district laws regarding building inspections that prevent unsafe buildings from being occupied. However, it does happen. According to an article in the...
GARDINER, ME
WMTW

Many homeless Mainers say they will not go to warming centers

PORTLAND, Maine — Street Teams are performing outreach in the days leading up to what could be a record-cold snap in Maine. The teams are telling homeless people about available warming centers but some question whether people will actually go. There is a tent city tucked along the Fore...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crews respond to morning pier fire in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Crews responded to a pier fire in Portland on Friday morning, officials say. A tweet from Portland Firefighters IAFF Local 740 stated the response was quick and included a fireboat. Firefighters responding to the incident did so on a day when extreme cold is settling across...
PORTLAND, ME
Next City

Portland, Maine Passed Rent Control. Here’s How.

This article was first published in Shelterforce. To read more about affordable housing and housing justice, visit Shelterforce.org. When voters in St. Paul, Minnesota, approved rent stabilization in 2021, it garnered national attention, not least for the measure’s notably low 3 percent cap on rent hikes. Rent stabilization efforts are underway now in at least six U.S. cities and states, including Boston, where advocates and the city’s new mayor face a steep uphill climb.
PORTLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from collapse

The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck. They begin to...
FREEPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

We got through it, weathering extreme cold not experienced in decades

PENOBSCOT BAY — The record in Maine was apparently a wind chill factor of -43F in 1971, in Portland (at least since 1948). We almost broke that Friday night, Feb. 3, 2023, when the wind chill bottomed out at -38F in the Midcoast. The polar vortex that dumped the Arctic blast here came with a week’s warning. Still, the gusts of wind, sometimes at 50 mph or more, sounded, “like my roof was blowing off,” said one local, who has seen 70-plus winters come and go in the Midcoast.
PORTLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Heating assistance available

AUGUSTA- With the windchill expected to make it feel well below zero , officials are telling Mainers not to wait until their fuel tank is empty to look for heating assistance. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnerships, says Maine has seen increased federal funding of the Home Energy Assistance Program or " HEAP"- thanks to the efforts of Maine's congressional delegation and bipartisan legislation passed at the start of this session in Augusta.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

State seeks bids for new bridge connecting Topsham, Brunswick

TOPSHAM, Maine — The state will begin seeking bids this week for a new bridge connecting Brunswick and Topsham. The Maine Department of Transportation announced in a release that the project would go out to bid on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after the Federal Highway Administration gave its final determination to replace the current Frank J. Wood Bridge, which is more than 90 years old.
TOPSHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston museum gets new name, new direction

PORTLAND, Maine — Lewiston's Museum L-A, founded in 1996 and open to the public since 2004, is beginning a fresh chapter. For starters, it has a new name. It will now be known as the Maine Museum of Innovation, Learning + Labor, or Maine MILL for short. Its mission...
LEWISTON, ME
lcnme.com

Town Office Oversight Concerns Draw Crowd in South Bristol

Nearly 40 people showed up to South Bristol’s town office for the meeting of the select board on Thursday, Jan. 26 to voice concerns about oversight in the town office. Based on discussion at the meeting between residents and the select board, an alleged incident between Town Clerk Brenda Bartlett and Rob Lincoln led to Lincoln’s resignation as tax collector on Jan. 26. His brothers, Ken Lincoln and Todd Lincoln, resigned from their positions as a member of the select board and animal control officer, respectively, prior to Rob Lincoln’s resignation.
SOUTH BRISTOL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mark your calendar: Tuesday is 207 Day in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Tuesday is 207 Day in Portland. The event is taking place for the second year in a row thanks to the folks at Portland Downtown, an organization devoted to promoting businesses, especially small ones, in the city. "Ready to solve Portland riddles, take goofy photos of...
PORTLAND, ME
