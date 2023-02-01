Read full article on original website
Safety Concerns Force Evacuation Of Gardiner, Maine Building
Here in the United States, and most of the developed world, we rarely hear about buildings being evacuated over structural safety concerns. We are lucky enough to have district laws regarding building inspections that prevent unsafe buildings from being occupied. However, it does happen. According to an article in the...
Christmas trees might have a vital role in replacing South Portland’s destroyed sand dunes.
A summer pastime might have a winter-based solution. According to CBS 13, South Portland is currently planning on rebuilding Willard Beaches destroyed sand dunes via Christmas trees. The dunes were destroyed during the December 23rd storm which wreaked havoc all across the state, and even took out nearby Fort Preble.
Warming shelters in Maine see large crowds during extreme cold snap
PORTLAND, Maine — With record-low temperatures and wind chill factors dropping into extreme negatives over the weekend, staying warm is vital. There were questions about what people who experience homelessness would do in this cold weather. For the unhoused community in Portland, though, the need for these shelters has been a necessity.
Looking to stay warm? Portland Metro offering free rides to warming centers
PORTLAND, Maine — The Greater Portland Metro said it's working to get people where they need to be quickly so they can stay warm this weekend. The Metro is offering a few tips for people looking to ride the bus, and resources for folks who need to stay warm.
Many homeless Mainers say they will not go to warming centers
PORTLAND, Maine — Street Teams are performing outreach in the days leading up to what could be a record-cold snap in Maine. The teams are telling homeless people about available warming centers but some question whether people will actually go. There is a tent city tucked along the Fore...
Crews respond to morning pier fire in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Crews responded to a pier fire in Portland on Friday morning, officials say. A tweet from Portland Firefighters IAFF Local 740 stated the response was quick and included a fireboat. Firefighters responding to the incident did so on a day when extreme cold is settling across...
'Washed out' dunes at Willard Beach to be restored after December storm
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The City of South Portland announced Thursday its plans to restore the dunes at Willard Beach that were "washed out" when a major storm on Dec. 23 brought "exceptionally high tides." The city said in a news release the restoration of the dunes between Willard...
For Portland's unhoused population, this weekend's arctic blast could be deadly
PORTLAND, Maine — After calls to open an emergency shelter in advance of the freezing cold temperatures Maine will see this weekend, the City of Portland tapped the Salvation Army for a 65-bed shelter in its gymnasium. You can find it off Cumberland Avenue on the peninsula, right across...
Portland, Maine Passed Rent Control. Here’s How.
This article was first published in Shelterforce. To read more about affordable housing and housing justice, visit Shelterforce.org. When voters in St. Paul, Minnesota, approved rent stabilization in 2021, it garnered national attention, not least for the measure’s notably low 3 percent cap on rent hikes. Rent stabilization efforts are underway now in at least six U.S. cities and states, including Boston, where advocates and the city’s new mayor face a steep uphill climb.
Portland, Maine’s Secret Speakeasy is Not Easily Found Because It Keeps Changing
While recently visiting Portland, Maine, I went into a vintage store called Madelyn's, which just opened. It was a cool store with unique items like vintage t-shirts, so while checking out, I started chatting with the cashier. He was saying how the shop recently opened, and how busy Market Street is.
Nonprofit works to give out horse blankets ahead of historic cold snap
WINDHAM, Maine — Horses are incredibly resilient animals when it comes to weather. But if they're underweight or used to having a blanket in the winter, local experts said they would need one as Maine awaits a potentially historic weekend for cold temperatures. The Maine State Society for the...
Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from collapse
The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck. They begin to...
Naples home declared total loss in Thursday fire
NAPLES, Maine — A home in Naples was declared a total loss after crews responded to a fire on Thursday night. According to Naples Fire Chief Justin Cox, crews were called to the engulfed home on Chaplins Mill Road around 10 p.m. Three people, along with two dogs, and...
We got through it, weathering extreme cold not experienced in decades
PENOBSCOT BAY — The record in Maine was apparently a wind chill factor of -43F in 1971, in Portland (at least since 1948). We almost broke that Friday night, Feb. 3, 2023, when the wind chill bottomed out at -38F in the Midcoast. The polar vortex that dumped the Arctic blast here came with a week’s warning. Still, the gusts of wind, sometimes at 50 mph or more, sounded, “like my roof was blowing off,” said one local, who has seen 70-plus winters come and go in the Midcoast.
Heating assistance available
AUGUSTA- With the windchill expected to make it feel well below zero , officials are telling Mainers not to wait until their fuel tank is empty to look for heating assistance. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnerships, says Maine has seen increased federal funding of the Home Energy Assistance Program or " HEAP"- thanks to the efforts of Maine's congressional delegation and bipartisan legislation passed at the start of this session in Augusta.
State seeks bids for new bridge connecting Topsham, Brunswick
TOPSHAM, Maine — The state will begin seeking bids this week for a new bridge connecting Brunswick and Topsham. The Maine Department of Transportation announced in a release that the project would go out to bid on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after the Federal Highway Administration gave its final determination to replace the current Frank J. Wood Bridge, which is more than 90 years old.
A New Restaurant is Coming to Cumberland, Maine, With a Unique Touch
I grew up in Cumberland, Maine, and if there was one thing I noticed that we lacked, it was places to eat. We had the local stores that fed us before and after sports practices, like Food Stop and North Yarmouth Variety, but if you wanted to go out to eat for a nice sit-down dinner you had to drive out of town.
Lewiston museum gets new name, new direction
PORTLAND, Maine — Lewiston's Museum L-A, founded in 1996 and open to the public since 2004, is beginning a fresh chapter. For starters, it has a new name. It will now be known as the Maine Museum of Innovation, Learning + Labor, or Maine MILL for short. Its mission...
Town Office Oversight Concerns Draw Crowd in South Bristol
Nearly 40 people showed up to South Bristol’s town office for the meeting of the select board on Thursday, Jan. 26 to voice concerns about oversight in the town office. Based on discussion at the meeting between residents and the select board, an alleged incident between Town Clerk Brenda Bartlett and Rob Lincoln led to Lincoln’s resignation as tax collector on Jan. 26. His brothers, Ken Lincoln and Todd Lincoln, resigned from their positions as a member of the select board and animal control officer, respectively, prior to Rob Lincoln’s resignation.
Mark your calendar: Tuesday is 207 Day in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Tuesday is 207 Day in Portland. The event is taking place for the second year in a row thanks to the folks at Portland Downtown, an organization devoted to promoting businesses, especially small ones, in the city. "Ready to solve Portland riddles, take goofy photos of...
