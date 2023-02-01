“…The person who can bring the spirit of laughter into a room is indeed blessed.”. Bozz blessed us all with a laugh which came from deep inside his hearty frame. We shared the same microphone for many years and both of us were well aware of our obligation to inform and in our own ways to entertain. He was very good at it. We were both in the control room, playing the debut song of Garth Brooks, Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old), when a call came in from Chris LeDoux wanting to know “…who the hell is Garth Brooks.” We laughed. On-air Bozz was always very professional and warm. Your friend and he meant it.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO