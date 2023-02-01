ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona, WY

‘He’s the Heart and Soul of Our Program’

LARAMIE -- Jeff Linder wasn't shocked when Cort Roberson stepped up to the free-throw line and drained two shots last Tuesday night. "If you would have probably said, 'Hey, what are the chances of him getting a block?' I would have said probably slim to none," Wyoming's third-year head coach joked, referring to the 6-foot, 157-pound guard's late-game rejection in an 85-62 victory over Fresno State. "I probably would've said hell froze over but, shoot, man, Laramie is already frozen over."
BREAKING: Wyoming’s Graham Ike Announces He Will Redshirt

LARAMIE -- The million-dollar question has officially been answered. Wyoming's Graham Ike will forgo this season and take a medical redshirt after sustaining a foot injury in early November that sidelined him through the Cowboys' first 21 games, the junior announced Friday on social media. "After a difficult several months...
Noted Casper Resident Susie McMurry Dies; Widow of Mick McMurry

Susie McMurry, noted Casper and Wyoming philanthropist and widow of businessman Mick McMurry, died peacefully on Saturday, according to her obituary on the Bustard and Jacoby funeral home website. She died at the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center after a lifelong battle with diabetes. She was born on Dec. 23,...
Remembering Boyce ‘Bozz’ Bennett

“…The person who can bring the spirit of laughter into a room is indeed blessed.”. Bozz blessed us all with a laugh which came from deep inside his hearty frame. We shared the same microphone for many years and both of us were well aware of our obligation to inform and in our own ways to entertain. He was very good at it. We were both in the control room, playing the debut song of Garth Brooks, Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old), when a call came in from Chris LeDoux wanting to know “…who the hell is Garth Brooks.” We laughed. On-air Bozz was always very professional and warm. Your friend and he meant it.
UPDATE: I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens, I-25 Still Closed

As of noon, WYDOT estimates it will take crews 24 to 26 hours to get I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland back open. I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open to all traffic in both directions, but the stretch between Laramie and Walcott Junction remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed

The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
Natrona County Arrest Log (2/2/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Want A Great Chance To See Casper, Wyoming On YouTube?

If you've ever wondered how long a driving tour of Casper, Wyoming would be, thanks to YouTube user Joint Unity 7496, we now know it would be 30:25. In the day where everyone has the option of creating and watching videos on their phones, any time during the day, YouTube has become our friend. You can see just about any type of video you can think of, and there's a good chance that you can see multiple versions of it.
WOW! Casper Airport Got A Lot Of Snow!

Just how much snow actually did fall at the Casper/Natrona County airport in Wyoming?. The airport posted this photo with the caption "This is why our snow blower is bigger than yours." As of Tuesday morning, 01/31/23 runway 26, or 8 if you are landing from the other direction, is...
Update on Natrona County School District Closures

A recent email from the Natrona County School District reads:. "We want to take a moment to share more information regarding the decision to close NCSD schools and buildings today. While an unexpected and unavoidable situation, we understand there may be confusion as to what occurred. We very much appreciate your patience and understanding.
United Way of Natrona County Offering Free Tax Preparation in Casper

If you are in need of free assistance with filing your taxes, the United Way of Natrona County has a solution. Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County.
