Read full article on original website
Related
‘He’s the Heart and Soul of Our Program’
LARAMIE -- Jeff Linder wasn't shocked when Cort Roberson stepped up to the free-throw line and drained two shots last Tuesday night. "If you would have probably said, 'Hey, what are the chances of him getting a block?' I would have said probably slim to none," Wyoming's third-year head coach joked, referring to the 6-foot, 157-pound guard's late-game rejection in an 85-62 victory over Fresno State. "I probably would've said hell froze over but, shoot, man, Laramie is already frozen over."
BREAKING: Wyoming’s Graham Ike Announces He Will Redshirt
LARAMIE -- The million-dollar question has officially been answered. Wyoming's Graham Ike will forgo this season and take a medical redshirt after sustaining a foot injury in early November that sidelined him through the Cowboys' first 21 games, the junior announced Friday on social media. "After a difficult several months...
Boys & Girls Clubs Reverse Raffle Fundraiser Happening This Saturday at Ford Wyoming Center
It's just about that time. The annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Reverse Raffle and Auction is happening on Saturday, February 4 and it will feature former Major League Baseball player (and Casper native) Mike Devereaux as well as University of Wyoming starting quarterback Andrew Peasley. That's according...
Noted Casper Resident Susie McMurry Dies; Widow of Mick McMurry
Susie McMurry, noted Casper and Wyoming philanthropist and widow of businessman Mick McMurry, died peacefully on Saturday, according to her obituary on the Bustard and Jacoby funeral home website. She died at the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center after a lifelong battle with diabetes. She was born on Dec. 23,...
Remembering Boyce ‘Bozz’ Bennett
“…The person who can bring the spirit of laughter into a room is indeed blessed.”. Bozz blessed us all with a laugh which came from deep inside his hearty frame. We shared the same microphone for many years and both of us were well aware of our obligation to inform and in our own ways to entertain. He was very good at it. We were both in the control room, playing the debut song of Garth Brooks, Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old), when a call came in from Chris LeDoux wanting to know “…who the hell is Garth Brooks.” We laughed. On-air Bozz was always very professional and warm. Your friend and he meant it.
UPDATE: I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens, I-25 Still Closed
As of noon, WYDOT estimates it will take crews 24 to 26 hours to get I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland back open. I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open to all traffic in both directions, but the stretch between Laramie and Walcott Junction remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed
The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
[PODCAST] Report to Wyoming: Casper Fire-EMS Talks Past, Present, Future
In a recent Report to Wyoming podcast, K2Radio News sat down with Casper Fire-EMS Department engineer and Public Information Officer Dane Andersen to talk about the past, present and future predictions for the year ahead. Over the past four months, Andersen has taken on a big project while recovering from...
It Could Be Wednesday Afternoon Before I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, before Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming reopens. Currently, both lanes between Cheyenne and Wheatland and the southbound lanes between Wheatland and Glendo are closed due to winter conditions. The southbound lanes between Glendo...
Natrona County Arrest Log (2/2/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Want A Great Chance To See Casper, Wyoming On YouTube?
If you've ever wondered how long a driving tour of Casper, Wyoming would be, thanks to YouTube user Joint Unity 7496, we now know it would be 30:25. In the day where everyone has the option of creating and watching videos on their phones, any time during the day, YouTube has become our friend. You can see just about any type of video you can think of, and there's a good chance that you can see multiple versions of it.
WOW! Casper Airport Got A Lot Of Snow!
Just how much snow actually did fall at the Casper/Natrona County airport in Wyoming?. The airport posted this photo with the caption "This is why our snow blower is bigger than yours." As of Tuesday morning, 01/31/23 runway 26, or 8 if you are landing from the other direction, is...
YMCA Challenges Natrona County to ‘Reset’ and Win Prizes
The YMCA of Natrona County wants you to get healthy(er). It's the beginning of a new year and, with that, is the potential for a 'new you.' It's a time to revive. A time to regroup. And a time to, well, reset. That's according to a press release from the...
Casper Restauranteur Offers Sober Alternatives to Classic Cocktails
In 2015, Cory Poulos had a decision to make. He could continue down the road he was currently on, or he could take a sharp left and reclaim his life. When he really started to think about it, the decision was an easy one. The hard part, at least for a time, was taking that very first step.
Update on Natrona County School District Closures
A recent email from the Natrona County School District reads:. "We want to take a moment to share more information regarding the decision to close NCSD schools and buildings today. While an unexpected and unavoidable situation, we understand there may be confusion as to what occurred. We very much appreciate your patience and understanding.
United Way of Natrona County Offering Free Tax Preparation in Casper
If you are in need of free assistance with filing your taxes, the United Way of Natrona County has a solution. Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County.
Casper Area to See Rising Temps and Strong Winds Throughout the Week
At least, that is what the National Weather Service forecasts. Today's low is a toasty 22 degrees with a nigh near 32--a similar trend to appear throughout the week. Wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph.
3 Charged in Cheyenne Teen’s Death Bound Over to District Court
The trio charged in the death of Angelina Harrison, the 16-year-old Cheyenne girl who was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle last month, have been bound over to Laramie County District Court. Circuit Court Judge Sean Chambers on Thursday found probable cause to bind 19-year-old Tirso Munguia over on...
Yellowstone Garage in Casper Closing Permanently Again Unfortunately
It has been nearly two months (December 2nd, 2022), since it was announced that Yellowstone Garage Bar, Grill, and Venue would be reopening under new ownership, but it appears they will be unfortunately closing again. Earlier today their official Facebook page shared a message that stated:. Yellowstone is having a...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0