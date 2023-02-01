ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Trojan boys beat Lions in OT

Chambersburg 58, Altoona 56, OT: The Trojans made good use of the free throw line in the late stages of a Mid Penn Commonwealth game at Altoona on Friday night and edged the Mountain Lions in overtime. The victory avenged a home loss to Altoona earlier. Chambersburg (11-9, 6-7 MPC)...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hershey’s Giant Bear Toss breaks new world record

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears collected 67,309 bears from the bear toss on Sunday, Jan. 29. This beats the world record set back in 2022 when 52,341 stuffed bears were tossed onto the ice. Following the game, dozens of volunteers took to the ice to collect all...
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

Apartment building fire in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Crews were on the scene of a fire in an apartment building in Cumberland County. Dispatch says the call came in around 1:50 p.m. The fire was in the 300 block of Liberty Court in Mechanicsburg. It is still unknown how the fire started.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Motel 6 catches fire in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A three-alarm fire caused significant damage at a motel in Cumberland County on Friday evening. According to emergency dispatch, the fire began at a Motel 6 on the 300 block of Cumberland Parkway in Mechanicsburg at 6:35 p.m. The fire has affected both floors of the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Door of opportunity opens with Main Street designation for Perry County

Perry County’s designation as a regional Keystone Communities Main Street was announced by Department of Community Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello on Jan. 26 at Wilderlove Coffee Company in Duncannon. The designation will enhance the quality of life for residents by supporting businesses in Blain, Duncannon, Landisburg, Liverpool, Marysville, Millerstown, New Bloomfield, New Buffalo and Newport.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Fire damages townhouses in Cumberland County

Chris Bohinski visits Home and Garden show at Mohegan …. Chris Bohinski visits Home and Garden show at Mohegan Sun Arena. POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The dangerously cold weather in our forecast can put you and your family at risk if you don't properly prepare. Luzerne County’s...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lane restrictions planned for York County Route 30 bridge

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) there will be lane restrictions in place on the Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) bridge between York and Lancaster Counties next week. The restrictions, which will take place at night, will be in place from 7 p.m....
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Large cave under Pennsylvania home reopened after being closed for 70 years

A unique house in Pennsylvania houses a secret cave in its basement that was off limits for almost 70 years. Until now. The Black-Coffey Caverns, originally called the Baker Caverns, can be entered again after almost three-quarters of a century have passed by. The house, owned by Dara Black, is located in the Franklin County community of Williamson. Black does tours that are conducted as open house events, where visitors...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

New skate park to open in Cumberland County

A new skate park will open in Carlisle on Thursday afternoon. The Skate Spot, located at 413 Fairground Ave. will open at 3:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
CARLISLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy