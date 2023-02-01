Read full article on original website
Cumberland Valley boys best Harrisburg in MPC Commomwealth play behind Nolan Gilbert’s 21 points
The Cumberland Valley boys basketball team kept its hopes alive for a share of the Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division title with a 68-45 win over Harrisburg Friday night. Nolan Gilbert led the way for the Eagles with 21 points. JD Hunter added 12 points and Nolan Buzalka pitched in with...
Pa. High School Football Podcast: Former Harrisburg standout QB Yahmir Wilkerson talks life after football
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report PennLive’s Nebiy Esayas was joined by former Harrisburg High quarterback, Yahmir Wilkerson, who shared his story about what life has been like after his high school career concluded. Wilkerson passed for 2,229 yards and 25 touchdowns with just three interceptions...
Chambersburg roundup: Trojan boys beat Lions in OT
Chambersburg 58, Altoona 56, OT: The Trojans made good use of the free throw line in the late stages of a Mid Penn Commonwealth game at Altoona on Friday night and edged the Mountain Lions in overtime. The victory avenged a home loss to Altoona earlier. Chambersburg (11-9, 6-7 MPC)...
Hershey’s Giant Bear Toss breaks new world record
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears collected 67,309 bears from the bear toss on Sunday, Jan. 29. This beats the world record set back in 2022 when 52,341 stuffed bears were tossed onto the ice. Following the game, dozens of volunteers took to the ice to collect all...
Chambersburg’s Shea Makosy planning to play two sports in college
Shea Makosy’s college pick was different than most. That’s because the Chambersburg senior said Thursday he plays to play two sports — football and lacrosse — at the next level with Lebanon Valley College. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
9-year-old child prodigy graduates from Dauphin County online high school
HARRISBURG, Pa. — David Balogun looks like your average happy-go-lucky child. He plays baseball, does karate, and enjoys activities with his parents and sister. But, what separates David from other kids his age is that he graduated high school at just nine years old!. “I realized that I [was]...
Teen boy missing from Cumberland County home
Lower Allen Township police are looking for a teenage boy who has been missing for several weeks. Jaden Dunn first went missing Jan. 16 from Cedar Cliff High School, police said. However, Dunn returned to school and was reported missing again Jan. 23, after he took off running when a...
Nighttime lane restrictions on Route 30 between York and Lancaster
PennDot says to expect nighttime lane restrictions next week on the Route 30 Wrights Ferry Bridge. The bridge spans the Susquehanna River between Hellam Township in York County and Columbia Borough in Lancaster County. Lane restrictions will be in place from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, through...
Apartment building fire in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Crews were on the scene of a fire in an apartment building in Cumberland County. Dispatch says the call came in around 1:50 p.m. The fire was in the 300 block of Liberty Court in Mechanicsburg. It is still unknown how the fire started.
Motel 6 catches fire in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A three-alarm fire caused significant damage at a motel in Cumberland County on Friday evening. According to emergency dispatch, the fire began at a Motel 6 on the 300 block of Cumberland Parkway in Mechanicsburg at 6:35 p.m. The fire has affected both floors of the...
Door of opportunity opens with Main Street designation for Perry County
Perry County’s designation as a regional Keystone Communities Main Street was announced by Department of Community Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello on Jan. 26 at Wilderlove Coffee Company in Duncannon. The designation will enhance the quality of life for residents by supporting businesses in Blain, Duncannon, Landisburg, Liverpool, Marysville, Millerstown, New Bloomfield, New Buffalo and Newport.
Retired postal service inspector opens campaign for Lebanon County district judge seat
Michael Corricelli, a former Air Force officer and retired federal agent, said Friday he will run for an open magisterial district judge seat covering the Palmyra and several surrounding Lebanon County municipalities. “I have dedicated my life to serving our country and community,” Corricelli said Friday in a release announcing...
Fire damages townhouses in Cumberland County
Chris Bohinski visits Home and Garden show at Mohegan …. Chris Bohinski visits Home and Garden show at Mohegan Sun Arena. POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The dangerously cold weather in our forecast can put you and your family at risk if you don't properly prepare. Luzerne County’s...
Chick-fil-A; unlimited flights; snow geese: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Remember when Chick-fil-A felt like such a rare thing in central Pennsylvania? It was nearly seven years ago when fans camped out outside the new location in Swatara Township, hoping for a chance at free food for a year. It was just the second Chick-fil-A in the Harrisburg region. But...
Lane restrictions planned for York County Route 30 bridge
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) there will be lane restrictions in place on the Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) bridge between York and Lancaster Counties next week. The restrictions, which will take place at night, will be in place from 7 p.m....
Visiting Underground Railroad stops in South Central Pa. | Black History Keystones
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A home near Carlisle, Cumberland County has seen history unfold outside and inside its brick walls. Now home to Pheasant Field Bed and Breakfast, the property dates back to the 1750s, before our nation's founding. The former owners enslaved people until the mid-1830s, when a...
Ephraim Slaughter: A journey of overcoming challenges | Black History Keystones
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Ephraim Slaughter, the last surviving Civil War veteran in Dauphin County, was more than just a war hero. He's also a man deeply rooted within the Harrisburg community. Slaughter was born into slavery in 1846 in North Carolina to the H.D. Slaughter family. He escaped at...
Large cave under Pennsylvania home reopened after being closed for 70 years
A unique house in Pennsylvania houses a secret cave in its basement that was off limits for almost 70 years. Until now. The Black-Coffey Caverns, originally called the Baker Caverns, can be entered again after almost three-quarters of a century have passed by. The house, owned by Dara Black, is located in the Franklin County community of Williamson. Black does tours that are conducted as open house events, where visitors...
New skate park to open in Cumberland County
A new skate park will open in Carlisle on Thursday afternoon. The Skate Spot, located at 413 Fairground Ave. will open at 3:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Chick-fil-A ‘doing a bang up business,’ accelerates expansion into central Pa.
At least four Chick-fil-As are under development in Dauphin and Cumberland counties.
