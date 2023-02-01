ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Detroit News

Activists protest FDA abortion pill policy at Michigan pharmacies

At least 30 anti-abortion activists gathered Saturday afternoon at various pharmacies in Michigan to protest the Food and Drug Administration's recent decision to allow certified pharmacies to dispense the abortion pill when prescribed by a certified prescriber. South Lyon resident Monica Miller helped organize a protest of 15 people outside...
MICHIGAN STATE
Morning Sun

Extra food assistance ending soon in Michigan

Families who receive food assistance through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program should prepare for a decrease in benefits that were given during the pandemic. Recent federal legislation will end the increased food stamp payments, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. February will...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Michigan gets $1.8 million for Michigan's homeless

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced a $1.8 million grant to address homelessness in Michigan. The Michigan Balance of State Continuum of Care that coordinates the implementation of the homelessness response system received the HUD grant totaling $1,856,372. As of January 2020, HUD estimates Michigan’s homeless population was 8,638 on any given day. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Michigan trucking business falls back to Earth — for some harder than others

The early pandemic, conventional wisdom goes, was good to trucking. Retailers closed, stimulus checks arrived, and consumers bought goods that needed to be moved, rendering freight contracts seemingly pandemic-proof. In reality, it was more complicated — and those same conditions are having an impact years later. The transportation industry...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan awarded $1.8M to address rural homelessness

DETROIT – Michigan was given $1.8 million in federal funding to address homelessness in rural and Indigenous communities. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $315 million in grants this week to boost resources for ending homelessness in 46 communities. Chicago and Los Angeles, both awarded the largest grants, were given $60 million to reduce unsheltered homelessness.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan marijuana business suspended after inspectors find untagged products

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY -- Michigan regulators on Friday, Feb. 3, indefinitely shut down a Shiawassee County marijuana processing business accused of possessing untagged cannabis products. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) suspended Candid Labs’ licenses that allow it to process marijuana products for the recreational and medical marijuana markets. “Based on...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
drydenwire.com

New Jersey Man & Company Operating Nursing Homes And Assisted Living Facilities In Wisconsin Charged With Health Care Fraud

MADISON, WIS. – A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned an indictment yesterday charging Kevin Breslin, 56, Hoboken, New Jersey, and KBWB Operations, LLC, doing business as Atrium Health and Senior Living (Atrium), in Park Ridge, New Jersey, with a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid in connection with the delivery of or payment for health care benefits, items, or services.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Flint Journal

Eye drops recalled: At least 1 dead after drug-resistant bacteria outbreak

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday a company is recalling its over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sent a health alert to doctors, saying the outbreak included at least 55 people in 12 states. One died and at least five others had permanent vision loss.
WASHINGTON STATE
wcsx.com

Is Michigan Going to Be a Climate Haven?

For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
MICHIGAN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers

PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
PLOVER, WI
Pen 2 Paper

"The Wealth Gap in Michigan: How the Rich Get Richer"

Michigan is a state known for its vibrant economy and diverse industries. However, there's a growing disparity between the rich and the poor, with the former continuing to accumulate wealth at an alarming rate. In this article, we'll explore the ways in which the rich are getting richer in Michigan and why the state provides a favorable environment for building wealth.
MICHIGAN STATE
