Detroit News
Activists protest FDA abortion pill policy at Michigan pharmacies
At least 30 anti-abortion activists gathered Saturday afternoon at various pharmacies in Michigan to protest the Food and Drug Administration's recent decision to allow certified pharmacies to dispense the abortion pill when prescribed by a certified prescriber. South Lyon resident Monica Miller helped organize a protest of 15 people outside...
Morning Sun
Extra food assistance ending soon in Michigan
Families who receive food assistance through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program should prepare for a decrease in benefits that were given during the pandemic. Recent federal legislation will end the increased food stamp payments, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. February will...
$25M to avert Michigan water shutoffs inspires hope for lasting fix
LANSING, MI — Will 2023 be the year in which Michigan stops allowing utilities to cut off water to a household which can’t afford the bill and develops a framework for charging based on a customer’s ability to pay?. Advocates think it could be. On Tuesday, Jan....
Michigan COVID cases at lowest point in 18 months
Michigan has zero counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, three counties at a medium level and 80 counties at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Feb. 2. The three counties at a medium level are Monroe, St. Clair and...
Michigan gets $1.8 million for Michigan's homeless
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced a $1.8 million grant to address homelessness in Michigan. The Michigan Balance of State Continuum of Care that coordinates the implementation of the homelessness response system received the HUD grant totaling $1,856,372. As of January 2020, HUD estimates Michigan’s homeless population was 8,638 on any given day. ...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Michigan trucking business falls back to Earth — for some harder than others
The early pandemic, conventional wisdom goes, was good to trucking. Retailers closed, stimulus checks arrived, and consumers bought goods that needed to be moved, rendering freight contracts seemingly pandemic-proof. In reality, it was more complicated — and those same conditions are having an impact years later. The transportation industry...
Michigan awarded $1.8M to address rural homelessness
DETROIT – Michigan was given $1.8 million in federal funding to address homelessness in rural and Indigenous communities. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $315 million in grants this week to boost resources for ending homelessness in 46 communities. Chicago and Los Angeles, both awarded the largest grants, were given $60 million to reduce unsheltered homelessness.
Michigan marijuana business suspended after inspectors find untagged products
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY -- Michigan regulators on Friday, Feb. 3, indefinitely shut down a Shiawassee County marijuana processing business accused of possessing untagged cannabis products. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) suspended Candid Labs’ licenses that allow it to process marijuana products for the recreational and medical marijuana markets. “Based on...
Detroit News
Whitmer directive expands state contracts to minority, small town, women-owned businesses
Detroit – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Friday expanding the state’s efforts to increase the number of contracts it holds with Michigan businesses that are minority, women and veteran-owned or located in small towns and inner cities. The directive follows an initiative Whitmer first created in...
Dems could cut you a check; primary palooza: Your guide to Michigan politics
🍾 Happy Sunday! Hope you’re thawing out from a chilly week. 🥶 Folks in the Lower Peninsula will thankfully enjoy some 40-degree days next week. Until then, a piping-hot week of news kept the MLive politics team warm, so let’s dive in. 1. 🖋️ Inflation relief...
Treat waders with Formula 409? New study confirms it kills invasive snails
Biology researchers in Michigan found the best way to kill invasive New Zealand mudsnails from fishing and boating gear is to heavily spritz with common household cleaner Formula 409. Fisheries scientists at Oakland University used invasive snails collected from the infested East Branch of the Au Sable River in Northern...
drydenwire.com
New Jersey Man & Company Operating Nursing Homes And Assisted Living Facilities In Wisconsin Charged With Health Care Fraud
MADISON, WIS. – A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned an indictment yesterday charging Kevin Breslin, 56, Hoboken, New Jersey, and KBWB Operations, LLC, doing business as Atrium Health and Senior Living (Atrium), in Park Ridge, New Jersey, with a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid in connection with the delivery of or payment for health care benefits, items, or services.
Eye drops recalled: At least 1 dead after drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday a company is recalling its over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sent a health alert to doctors, saying the outbreak included at least 55 people in 12 states. One died and at least five others had permanent vision loss.
Meijer offers discount to SNAP customers through March
Meijer announced Thursday they are taking steps to help SNAP families stretch their dollars even further on fresh produce.
Michigan taxpayers could get inflation relief checks under Democrats' plan agreed to Friday
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said the plan will repeal the retirement tax to save 500,000 households an average of $1,000 a year and increase the Working Families Tax Credit to put an average of $3,150 back into the pockets of 700,000 Michiganders.
wcsx.com
Is Michigan Going to Be a Climate Haven?
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
wearegreenbay.com
Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers
PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
michiganradio.org
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
"The Wealth Gap in Michigan: How the Rich Get Richer"
Michigan is a state known for its vibrant economy and diverse industries. However, there's a growing disparity between the rich and the poor, with the former continuing to accumulate wealth at an alarming rate. In this article, we'll explore the ways in which the rich are getting richer in Michigan and why the state provides a favorable environment for building wealth.
Arab American News
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation changing Michigan’s presidential primary election date
LANSING — On Feb. 1, Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bill 13, sponsored by state Senator Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield), moving the state’s presidential primary from the second Tuesday in March to February 27, 2024, and to the fourth Tuesday in February for each presidential primary election following. “As a...
