Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Watch Cambly CEO and Benchmark partner explain startup fundraising tactics
As you’ll hear in the video embedded here, Cambly’s CEO now looks at fundraising in a different light. Instead of raising capital when the company needs money, Sameer now likes to fundraise when the company is in its best position. TechCrunch Live records weekly each Wednesday at noon...
TechCrunch
Can 4 activist investors play nice in the Salesforce sandbox?
What do these folks want from Salesforce, which is hardly in full distress? Sure, the stock is down, but Salesforce raked in $8 billion last quarter. But that could be precisely why the investors are so interested — because they believe whatever they think is wrong can be fixed fairly quickly, and everyone can make a lot of money without a lot of fuss.
Business Insider
For one energy company, digital transformation was the catalyst for positive social impact
As energy prices rise, it's especially vital for companies to commit to caring for their customers. Gas distributor SGN uses Lenovo's suite of products to help vulnerable customers out in the field. This human-centered approach honors Lenovo's commitment to innovation, while ensuring that SGN makes a positive social impact. As...
TechCrunch
Data hints at the value of startup offices
While some founders are clearly set on a return, others are confused. There’s the argument — sometimes coming from venture capitalists desperate to see portfolio companies succeed — that being in-person will help grow productivity and, eventually, the bottom line. And there’s also the counterargument that remote work allows for more inclusive and expansive hiring, which could also help, well, the bottom line.
TechCrunch
Optimizing freemium products: Challenges and opportunities
Once you’ve done the work to build and launch a freemium product, you will have to collect initial market reactions and see how the funnel behaves at each touch point. You will then have to decide whether to optimize the freemium experience, keep it the way it is currently or remove the funnel altogether.
TechCrunch
Triple Whale raises $25M for its smart Shopify data platform
The company today announced that it has raised a $25 million Series B round from NFX and Elephant, with strategic participation from Shopify itself. That’s on top of the company’s 2022 $24 million Series A round (led by Elephant) and its $2.7 million seed round (led by NFX). To raise this much these days, startups have to show considerable traction. The team says it saw 1,400% year-over-year growth, with over 5,000 brands now using its service. The company notes that these brands generated over $14 billion in sales last year.
TechCrunch
When the government is the customer (some things to keep in mind)
So said four investors — Trae Stephens of Founders Fund, Bilal Zuberi of Lux Capital, Raj Shah of Shield Capital and longtime In-Q-Tel president Steve Bowsher — speaking at a startup event for military veterans today in San Francisco. Said Shah of the shift in attitude that he has observed personally: “The number of companies, founders, and entrepreneurs interested in national security broadly — I’ve never seen it at this level.”
TechCrunch
There are still robotics jobs to be found (if you know where to look)
Understandably, a lot of the coverage has centered around the impact and companies and those who’ve lost jobs in the process. One key thing we don’t discuss as often are the people currently hunting for jobs — both those who are recently out of one and people who are brand-new to the market.
TechCrunch
VC Kerty Levy discusses the Northeast seed market
It’s no secret that funding is harder to come by in this economy, and that’s just one reason why we’re thrilled that Kerty Levy, managing director at Techstars, will share her expertise at TechCrunch Early Stage on April 20 in Boston, Massachusetts. In a session called “The...
TechCrunch
Binance to terminate tech offerings to estranged India partner WazirX
The world’s largest crypto exchange cautioned on Friday that Zanmai, the firm that operates the WazirX exchange, has not fully withdrawn assets stored in the Binance wallets despite being made aware of the changing terms. The escalation of the event has been prompted by what Binance asserts is Zanmai’s...
TechCrunch
Samooha launches with tech that lets companies securely share data
So, you might be wondering, what exactly does Samooha do? In brief, the platform lets businesses securely share, collaborate on and gain insights from their and their partners’ data, regardless of the underlying cloud and data stack. It’s not a new concept. “Data clean rooms” have been around for...
The Verge
Spotify’s founder helped develop an AI-powered body health scanner
Spotify founder Daniel Ek is getting into the healthcare industry. A post shared on LinkedIn names Ek as the co-founder of a startup, called Neko Health, which specializes in providing body scans powered by artificial intelligence (AI), as reported earlier by European news outlets Sifter and Tech.eu. “After four years...
TechCrunch
Penpot, the open source platform for designers and their coders, draws up $12M as users jump to 250K
For some context on those numbers, Penpot’s user numbers blew up last year in the wake of Adobe acquiring Figma for $20 billion, growing 5,600% to 100,000 users in the span of a couple of weeks. That momentum is still strong if not quite as outsized: Penpot’s 250,000 users today represent a user growth rate of 500%.
TechCrunch
Car-sharing SPAC Getaround lays off 10% of staff
Per LinkedIn, Getaround has 421 employees, so the staff cuts should affect around 42 employees. Getaround would not confirm the exact number, but a spokesperson for the company told TechCrunch the layoffs exclusively affect North American teams across all departments. The news comes a day after Getaround received a delisting...
TechCrunch
Some Salesforce employees just found out they’re part of the 10% layoff announced last month
The overall number of approximately 7,000 people announced at the beginning of January remains unchanged, according to the company. “These are part of the reductions we announced in January,” a company spokesperson told TechCrunch. Some of today’s announcements are hitting in Europe, with the Irish Independent reporting that...
TechCrunch
Rebar robotics firm Toggle adds another $3M to its fundraising tally
This is certainly a theme of late — as other categories of robotics have struggled to raise, those operating in construction appear relatively unimpacted. New York-based Toggle this morning announced that it has added another $3 million to its coffers as part of a “Series A Extension.” The initial $8 million Series A was announced back in 2021. Japanese firm Tokyu Construction is a first-time investor in the startup, whose total raise is currently at $15 million.
TechCrunch
Kapor Capital’s new crew is raising an opportunity fund
The opportunity fund, if closed, would continue Kapor Capital’s new strategy of taking capital from outside investors. Up until last year, all of Kapor’s funds were directly from the founding partners; in September, though, the firm closed a $126 million Fund 3 backed by investors including Cambridge Associates, Align Impact, Ford Foundation, Bank of America, PayPal and Twilio.
TechCrunch
Lavender lands $13.2M for its AI-powered email marketing engine
But users liked the repackaged product — and so did investors. So Sorter became Lavender, an AI-powered sales email coaching platform. Lavender integrates with email providers to serve up context on a sales prospect and suggest ways to optimize the message to get a reply. Showing that there’s money in the idea, the company today announced that it raised $13.2 million across a Series A round led Norwest Venture Partners with participation from Signia Venture Partners and a seed round led by Signia with contributions from CapitalX, Position Ventures and various angel investors.
Companies give people fake "manager" titles, and save billions
Would you rather be a front-desk clerk or "Director of First Impressions"? A barber or a "Grooming Manager"?How you answer could mean a significant difference in annual earnings. That's because companies routinely inflate workers' titles to avoid paying them in full for overtime work, according to researchers from the University of Texas and Harvard Business School.It's no secret companies go to great lengths to keep their labor costs down. What the new working paper reveals is that firms save a total of $4 billion in overtime payments a year simply by getting creative with titles. For employees, however, these inflated titles...
CNBC
Nearly 2,000 CEOs think their companies won't be able to make money in 10 years, survey says
A large number of CEOs from around the world think their companies are in trouble — and they appear ready to do something about it. Nearly 2,000 CEOs recently polled by accounting and consulting firm PwC say their company won't be "economically viable" within the next decade, without changing its current path. That's almost 40% of the total number of CEOs surveyed across 105 countries for PwC's annual global CEO survey.
Comments / 0