TechCrunch
Waverly Labs launches a translation app called Forum with support for 20 languages
Forum is available on iOS and accessible through a browser. The app’s Android version will launch by the end of this quarter. It supports 20 languages and 42 dialects, including Arabic, Dutch, English, Hindi, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish. Users can join an existing session or create one and share a QR code with others.
Ability Hand – a revolution in bionic technology
Psyonic, a bionic device manufacturer, presented the Ability Hand at CES 2023, the world's first touch-sensing bionic hand. The hand can feel the things it holds, even the most delicate objects. It is a bionic prosthetic device, and the company aims to deliver it to more people than ever. The...
Text-to-audio generation is here. One of the next big AI disruptions could be in the music industry
The past few years have seen an explosion in applications of artificial intelligence to creative fields. A new generation of image and text generators is delivering impressive results. Now AI has also found applications in music, too. Last week, a group of researchers at Google released MusicLM – an AI-based...
marktechpost.com
Meet Speechbox: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tool That Transforms Audio Transcripts For Tasks Like Punctuation Restoration With The Whisper Language Model
Speechbox is a new tool that utilizes the power of machine learning to enhance the accuracy and usefulness of audio transcriptions. It is built on the premise that the Whisper language model is robust enough to transcribe a wide range of English speech accurately. Furthermore, Whisper was specifically trained to predict punctuated and orthographic text, which makes it well-suited for use in Speechbox.
ZDNet
How to convert your home's old TV cable into powerful Ethernet lines
If you're not already familiar with it, coaxial cable (seen above) is that round, usually white, sorta stiff cable that once carried all forms of pay TV services, including cable and satellite-based subscriptions. The cabling was run throughout just about every home that ever had a pay TV or internet connection for several decades.
TechCrunch
Watch Cambly CEO and Benchmark partner explain startup fundraising tactics
As you’ll hear in the video embedded here, Cambly’s CEO now looks at fundraising in a different light. Instead of raising capital when the company needs money, Sameer now likes to fundraise when the company is in its best position. TechCrunch Live records weekly each Wednesday at noon...
TechCrunch
Samooha launches with tech that lets companies securely share data
So, you might be wondering, what exactly does Samooha do? In brief, the platform lets businesses securely share, collaborate on and gain insights from their and their partners’ data, regardless of the underlying cloud and data stack. It’s not a new concept. “Data clean rooms” have been around for...
Gizmodo
Eufy Finally Admits Its 'Local' Cameras Were Sending Unencrypted Streams, Claims It Will Do Better
In a wave of blistering scrutiny, researchers and journalists have both accused security camera makers at Eufy of lying to users that their video streams were end-to-end encrypted, even though users were easily able to access the streams using simple browser tools and a desktop media player. After over two...
The Verge
Google is holding an event about search and AI on February 8th
Google is about to share more about its work in artificial intelligence. Next week, Google will be holding an event about how it’s “using the power of AI to reimagine how people search for, explore and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need,” according to an invite sent to The Verge. The 40-minute event will be streamed on YouTube on February 8th at 8:30AM ET.
hypebeast.com
Netflix Expands Spatial Audio to More Than 700 Titles
On February 1, Netflix announced two new features for Premium members — Spatial Audio and a bump of download devices from a limit of four to six. Netflix’s spatial audio brings an immersive sound experience to any device with no additional equipment needed. Whether watching on the TV, computer, phone, or tablet, spatial audio is enabled automatically on compatible titles to enhance audio for stereo speakers. Starting this month, over 700 of the platform’s most-watched titles including Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Knives Out: Glass Onion will receive the cinematic sound upgrade. While the spatial audio feature utilizes Sennheiser‘s Ambeo 2-Channel Spatial Audio tech, 5.1 surround sound as well as Dolby Atmos and other features will still be available for home theater systems.
CoinDesk
The =nil; Foundation Says Its New Software Is Rocket Fuel for Zero-Knowledge Developers
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The =nil; Foundation, theplayfully-named blockchain infrastructure startup, introduced a toolkit Thursday that it said will radically decrease the time it will take for developers to build platforms that use zero-knowledge cryptography. The new project...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: SaaS pricing strategies, 2022 open source report, can Vine regrow?
Two clothing donation centers rejected it, so I decided to see if it’s worth repairing. It was pricey when new, but with some attention and care, maybe it could find a second life. Vine, Twitter’s shuttered video-sharing platform that launched three years before TikTok, is much like my old...
petapixel.com
AI Image Generators Can Exactly Replicate Copyrighted Photos
A research paper has proven that AI image generators can exactly replicate a copyrighted photo. As the debate swirls around image synthesizer models and lawsuits are brought against Stable Diffusion, researchers from Google have shown that diffusion models can memorize specific images and then recreate them. Supporters of artificial intelligence...
makeuseof.com
How to Protect Your Images From AI Art Generators
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While it's fun to imitate the works of long-gone artists like Van Gogh or Frida Kahlo with an AI generator, the same is not true for living artists. Allowing just about anyone to create an image "in the style of" an artist can cause their market to be flooded with knockoffs; adding confusion around authenticity and a potential loss of income.
Perfect Corp Pivots From AI-Powered Makeup to Photo Enhancement App
Artificial intelligence (AI) is now being deployed to fix photos that are pixelated, blurry or out of focus. Perfect Corp. — a New York Stock Exchange-listed Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) AI and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech company — said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release that its new YouCam Enhance fixes these flaws in seconds.
Paging Dr. AI? What ChatGPT and artificial intelligence could mean for the future of medicine
Without cracking a single medical text book, without a day to medical school, the co-author of a study draft on artificial intelligence passed the US Medical Licensing Examination. It was the artificial intelligence ChatGPT.
CNET
Google Testing Its Own AI Chatbot to Rival ChatGPT
Google has begun testing an AI chatbot called Apprentice Bard that's similar to ChatGPT, an online service that in many ways is more useful than Google search, CNBC reported this week. And we might see it soon. While reporting gloomy fourth-quarter financial results, Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said Google plans...
Microsoft launches Teams Premium with features powered by OpenAI
Microsoft has launched Teams Premium and packed a ton of AI features into the new paid tier of service. Today, Microsoft announced Teams Premium, a new tier of service for the company’s Slack competitor. While there are a ton of new features added for the higher tier of service, the standout is those enabled with Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.
TechCrunch
Does usage-based pricing call for a new growth infrastructure stack?
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. “It’s not either usage-based or subscription pricing,” VC firm OpenView wrote in its second State of Usage-Based Pricing...
cxmtoday.com
Observe.AI Launches Real-Time AI
By uniquely leveraging post-interaction insights and historical data, Observe.AI introduces highly contextualised real-time agent guidance, live supervisor coaching, and automated actions. Observe.AI, the live conversation intelligence platform for contact centres, announced the launch of its new Real-Time AI product suite – designed to help agents succeed at every customer interaction...
