El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
krwg.org
A full-service hospital should include a psychiatric ward
Must the city and county, as MMC’s landlords, sue Memorial Medical Center to make MMC keep its written promises?. MMC’s 5th floor psych ward is an essential community resource. Many citizens need psychiatric care, and Las Cruces is woefully underserved. Some patients with urgent medical needs have mental health problems that interfere with treatment. The lease requires MMC to remain “a full-service hospital,” with a “12-bed locked psychiatric unit.”
City creates climate office, names native El Pasoan to head new department
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has created an Office of Climate and Sustainability and has appointed El Paso native Nicole Alderete-Ferrini as the City’s climate and sustainability officer. Alderete-Ferrini “will work to address the specific impacts of the global climate crisis as they relate to the urban desert environment and […]
Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
cbs4local.com
Employees claimed business in Anthony, New Mexico has not paid them months worth of work
ANTHONY, N.M. — The employees of Karing Hands, a company in Anthony, New Mexico, said the business closed for good on Thursday without paying their workers almost two months worth of paychecks. Employees told CBS4 they tried contacting the owners about the money but did not have much luck.
cbs4local.com
Sam's Club donates $40K to 2 UTEP initiatives aimed at helping students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sam’s Club donated $40,000 to two University of Texas at El Paso initiatives aimed at helping students. The wholesale retailer presented the UTEP Food Pantry with $20,000 to help fight hunger and food insecurity on campus. Sam’s Club also presented $20,000 to the...
cbs4local.com
2 Las Cruces public transit drivers credited with saving life of man who overdosed
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two Las Cruces RoadRunner transit drivers are being praised for saving the life of a man who had overdosed. The incident happened Monday when an unconscious man was found in a restroom at the Mesilla Valley Intermodal Transit Terminal located on 300 W. Lohman Avenue.
Sun Metro to replace aging ticket vending machines at transit terminals
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —Sun Metro will be replacing ticket vending machines that have outlived their useful life starting Monday, Feb. 6. “The update we are making will improve service delivery for our passengers using the ticket vending machines,” Chief Transit & Field Operations Officer Ellen Smyth said. The project will take about two weeks […]
cbs4local.com
Train crash with car causes injuries in Mesquite, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dona Ana County Fire is responding to a train crash in Mesquite, New Mexico Saturday morning. The train crashed with a car off Highway 478. According to fire passengers in the car had to be withdrawn from their vehicle and air support was called.
Train vs. car crash sends one person to the hospital in Mesquite, NM
MESQUITE, New Mexico (KVIA)- Officials from the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office responded to a train vs. car crash that happened off of Highway 478 in Mesquite, NM. According to Doña Ana County Sheriff, Kim Stewart, the call came in at around 9:40 Saturday morning. Sheriff Stewart said a train traveling westbound towards Las Cruces The post Train vs. car crash sends one person to the hospital in Mesquite, NM appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
City celebrates American Heart Month with community walk at Scenic Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence and Live Active El Paso are inviting the community to their free "Love Yourself, Love Your Heart Walk" Sunday. The goal of the event is to raise awareness of the dangers of heart disease. The 3-mile walk/run will take place...
cbs4local.com
Paso Del Norte Community Foundation offers scholarship opportunities for El Paso students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso del Norte Community Foundation announced its scholarship opportunities for eligible students for 2023. Students are encouraged to visit the foundation's website to view the variety of scholarships. Scholarship criteria, timelines, and eligibility are outlined for each application, with opportunities for both...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Electric customers to receive new smart meters
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric customers in Texas will start receiving the most advanced smart meters at their homes and businesses. This announcement comes following last week’s approval of EPE’s smart meter project by the Public Utility Commission of Texas. The project will begin...
El Paso is the worst-paying midsize U.S. metro for seniors
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study from Smartest Dollar shows El Paso is the lowest-paying midsize American metro for seniors with the adjusted median annual wage coming in at $37,580. A “midsize” metropolitan area was defined as an urban center containing anywhere from 350,000 to 999,999 people in this particular study. A total […]
Bomb Squad determines ‘suspicious item’ to be non-hazardous; scene cleared
UPDATE: Suspicious item was determined to be non-hazardous. The scene was cleared shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s Bomb Squad was called out Friday night to Northeast El Paso on reports of a “suspicious item.” The item was found along the 4600 block of Belinda Ann […]
cbs4local.com
Fire on Doniphan sends plumes of smoke into the air on westside of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — West Valley Fire Department and Dona Ana emergency services responded to a fire at a recycling yard fire in Canutillo, Texas, Saturday morning. The recycling yard was located at the 6700 block of Doniphan near HD Road. The fire according to the WVFD, was...
Fall from border wall lands man in hospital in critical condition
A man fell from the border wall and suffered critical injuries on Friday morning, the El Paso Fire Department confirmed.Border
El Paso names 3-decade police veteran to serve as interim police chief
EL Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has named a three-decade police veteran to serve as the city’s interim police chief. Peter Pacillas was named interim chief on Friday afternoon. Pacillas takes the reins of the department after longtime Police Chief Greg Allen died on Jan. 17 at age 71. The search […]
KVIA
Police say motorcyclist hit center median in deadly east El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say a 24-year-old motorcyclist died after being thrown from his bike when he hit the center median while driving southbound on Hawkins. The crash happened Wednesday just before 10 p.m. near the Phoenix intersection. The rider was identified as Seville Gaines of...
cbs4local.com
Car crashes through the front of Starbucks in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to the El Paso Fire Department dispatch a car crashed through the front of a Starbucks in northeast El Paso Saturday morning. The Starbucks is located on 10830 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. No injuries are reported at this time, added dispatch. No...
cbs4local.com
Migrant injured after falling off border wall by Bowie High School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A migrant was injured after falling off the border wall Friday morning. The incident happened around 10:23 a.m. Officials said it happened on the border wall across from Bowie High School. Officials said the migrant suffered minor injuries. No other information was provided. Sign...
