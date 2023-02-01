ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

krwg.org

A full-service hospital should include a psychiatric ward

Must the city and county, as MMC’s landlords, sue Memorial Medical Center to make MMC keep its written promises?. MMC’s 5th floor psych ward is an essential community resource. Many citizens need psychiatric care, and Las Cruces is woefully underserved. Some patients with urgent medical needs have mental health problems that interfere with treatment. The lease requires MMC to remain “a full-service hospital,” with a “12-bed locked psychiatric unit.”
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

City creates climate office, names native El Pasoan to head new department

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has created an Office of Climate and Sustainability and has appointed El Paso native Nicole Alderete-Ferrini as the City’s climate and sustainability officer.  Alderete-Ferrini “will work to address the specific impacts of the global climate crisis as they relate to the urban desert environment and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
MESQUITE, NM
cbs4local.com

Sam's Club donates $40K to 2 UTEP initiatives aimed at helping students

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sam’s Club donated $40,000 to two University of Texas at El Paso initiatives aimed at helping students. The wholesale retailer presented the UTEP Food Pantry with $20,000 to help fight hunger and food insecurity on campus. Sam’s Club also presented $20,000 to the...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Sun Metro to replace aging ticket vending machines at transit terminals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —Sun Metro will be replacing ticket vending machines that have outlived their useful life starting Monday, Feb. 6. “The update we are making will improve service delivery for our passengers using the ticket vending machines,” Chief Transit & Field Operations Officer Ellen Smyth said.  The project will take about two weeks […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

KVIA ABC-7

Train vs. car crash sends one person to the hospital in Mesquite, NM

MESQUITE, New Mexico (KVIA)- Officials from the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office responded to a train vs. car crash that happened off of Highway 478 in Mesquite, NM. According to Doña Ana County Sheriff, Kim Stewart, the call came in at around 9:40 Saturday morning. Sheriff Stewart said a train traveling westbound towards Las Cruces The post Train vs. car crash sends one person to the hospital in Mesquite, NM appeared first on KVIA.
MESQUITE, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso Electric customers to receive new smart meters

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric customers in Texas will start receiving the most advanced smart meters at their homes and businesses. This announcement comes following last week’s approval of EPE’s smart meter project by the Public Utility Commission of Texas. The project will begin...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso is the worst-paying midsize U.S. metro for seniors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study from Smartest Dollar shows El Paso is the lowest-paying midsize American metro for seniors with the adjusted median annual wage coming in at $37,580. A “midsize” metropolitan area was defined as an urban center containing anywhere from 350,000 to 999,999 people in this particular study. A total […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police say motorcyclist hit center median in deadly east El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say a 24-year-old motorcyclist died after being thrown from his bike when he hit the center median while driving southbound on Hawkins. The crash happened Wednesday just before 10 p.m. near the Phoenix intersection. The rider was identified as Seville Gaines of...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Car crashes through the front of Starbucks in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to the El Paso Fire Department dispatch a car crashed through the front of a Starbucks in northeast El Paso Saturday morning. The Starbucks is located on 10830 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. No injuries are reported at this time, added dispatch. No...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Migrant injured after falling off border wall by Bowie High School

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A migrant was injured after falling off the border wall Friday morning. The incident happened around 10:23 a.m. Officials said it happened on the border wall across from Bowie High School. Officials said the migrant suffered minor injuries. No other information was provided. Sign...
EL PASO, TX

