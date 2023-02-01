Read full article on original website
Fire department nearly loses truck in sinkhole
A Hollywood fire crew prevented a Rosenbauer fire engine from falling into a sinkhole this week after a water main break – and they also managed to save a woman at the scene.
signalscv.com
Oil leak near Magic Mountain prompts HAZMAT response
A crude oil leak near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and The Old Road prompted the response of the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Health Hazardous Materials Division on Friday. The incident occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. near the Interstate 5 entrance and exit. While the cause of...
foxla.com
LAX power outage disrupts TSA screenings, departing flights
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles International Airport experienced a power outage Wednesday afternoon that impacted most terminals, bringing integral operations like TSA security screenings to a halt for nearly an hour as crews with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power worked to solve the issue. The outage...
Massive water main break shuts off water for Calabasas residents
A massive water main break shut off water service to residents in Calabasas on Saturday afternoon. Residents in the Vista Pointe and Westridge areas will be out of water service for the next 10-12 hours, according to Calabasas city officials. Video from the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District shows the 14-inch water main burst gushing […]
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraft
A California witness flying over San Bernardino reported watching a pill-shaped object flying 100 feet below the aircraft at 1:30 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kcrw.com
Recent storms are filling up LA area reservoirs, but not just with water
After the recent storms, LA reservoirs in the San Gabriel Mountains are filling up, but not just with water — millions of cubic feet of mud and wilderness debris, too. The roughly century-old water infrastructure system was designed to handle a large influx of stormwater and other unwanted additions, but climate change is forcing LA County to adapt.
Vehicle Burns Near 6th Street Bridge
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Imperial Street adjacent to the 6th Street Bridge in Downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning, Feb. 4, just before 1:30 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire coming from the...
longbeachlocalnews.com
Fatal traffic collision in Bixby Knolls
Long Beach Fire Department and Long Beach Police responded to a traffic collision at Atlantic and Roosevelt just before 5:30 am this morning. A truck appeared to crash into a tree in a single vehicle collision. The truck had two large water tanks that could be seen near the truck, not clear if it had any water inside.
Apartment Erupts In Fire, Smoke In Santa Clarita
A fire, dubbed the Rainbow Fire, broke out in an apartment building in Canyon Country on Thursday evening. UPDATE 5: 58 p.m.: Knockdown of the fire. At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday first responders received reports of an apartment on fire showing heavy smoke and flames on the 26500 block of Rainbow Glen Road, according to ...
longbeachlocalnews.com
Long Beach Utilities to set up relief program for high gas bills
Long Beach Utilities is set to launch a natural gas price-spike relief program following City Council action Wednesday to allocate excess utility users tax revenues to help residents struggling to pay high winter gas bills. The City of Long Beach collects a 5 percent utility users tax, or UUT, on...
Glendale Fire Department Battalion Chief Treats Unconscious Woman On Flight
A Glendale Fire Department battalion chief was a hero on flight to Los Angeles International Airport, providing medical aid to an unconscious 76-year-old woman.
beverlypress.com
Metro completes subway tunnels under Beverly Hills
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that tunneling for the Purple Line Extension subway project under Beverly Hills concluded after twin tunneling machines reached the Wilshire/La Cienega station in mid-January. The machines, named Harriet and Ruth, began excavating the tunnels between the Century City/Constellation and Wilshire/La Cienega stations on April 30, 2020, heading east from Century City. They excavated an average of 35 feet of soil per day, Metro spokesman Patrick Chandler said.
Chemical spill prompts hazardous materials investigation in Irvine
A chemical spill in Irvine prompted a hazardous materials investigation Thursday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene before 8 p.m. for a reported smell of gas in at the apartment, but they deemed the incident to be suspicious and contacted Irvine Police Department for assistance.Orange County Fire Authority reported that two people were evaluated at the scene, but denied medical care. Authorities evacuated all of the occupants while firefighters worked to ventilate the unit at the Village Apartments, located in the 4200 block of Spectrum Drive. Officers are working on a search warrant for the unit so they can further investigate. It was not immediately clear what the spilled chemical was. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Water main break in Hollywood sends river gushing down streets
An underground water main break in Hollywood sent a fountain gushing 30 to 40 feet into the air and rivers flooding down local streets Thursday night.
Business owners feeling shock of sky-high SoCalGas bills: 'Almost $10,000 ... for one month'
Many Southern California residents were left stunned when they saw their most recent SoCalGas bill, but it was even more shocking for business owners.
Southbound Highway 101 traffic from Carpinteria to Ventura due to emergency response in Rincon
California Highway Patrol conducted an emergency response on southbound Highway 101 near the Padre Juan Canyon Rd overpass on Wednesday afternoon. The post Southbound Highway 101 traffic from Carpinteria to Ventura due to emergency response in Rincon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Pedestrian Killed on 10 Freeway
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in La Puente.
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Sylmar
Did you feel it? A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck about a mile west of Sylmar at around 4:11 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred at a depth of 0.9 kilometers — nearly half a mile.Both San Fernando Police and Fire Departments say that they have not received any calls regarding damage or injuries as a result of the earthquake.
foxwilmington.com
Apparent Hoarder House, Cleaned Up in 2021, Makes a Comeback in California
A neighborhood problem many thought was over, is reappearing. Neighbors of this apparent hoarder house in Los Angeles’ Koreatown had been complaining about it for years.
