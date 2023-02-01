ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Man dies after being shot by police in Hamiltion County

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lcwt9_0kZLwJgm00

ABOVE: Wyoming Police Chief Brooke Brady’s video statement of the fatal shooting of Joe Frasure by a police officer.

WYOMING, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A man is dead after being shot by police in Wyoming, Hamilton County after officers responded to a reported break-in which family members said was the man cleaning out his deceased grandmother’s home.

Joe Frasure, 28, was shot by a City of Wyoming Police Department officer on Monday at approximately 12:37 a.m. at an apartment building on the 300 block of Durrell Avenue.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Frasure and his father were seen by Wyoming officers at the rear of the building. Frasure was in a minivan and ignored officer commands to get out, Wyoming Police Chief Brooke Brady said.

Sheetz abolishes controversial ‘smile policy’

As he was trying to drive away from the scene, Frasure hit a tree and then drove rapidly toward the officers, Brady said. Two officers then fired four shots at the minivan, hitting Frasure. The minivan then hit a building and started smoking.

Frasure was taken to the University Hospital Medical Center in critical condition but was pronounced dead Tuesday.

Family members told NBC News that Frasure and his father were clearing out the apartment of his grandmother, who had died recently.

A Facebook post from one of Frasure’s family members disputes the police account of the incident.

Brady said the officers had to make a split-second decision in the case.

“Careful investigation takes time to ensure that only accurate information is released,” she said. “This is important and we want to get it right.”

Landlord handed second jail sentence as three Columbus properties shut down

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting. Footage from officer body cameras has been turned over to both the sheriff’s office and the Hamilton County Prosecutors Office, Brady said.

“This is a tragedy for all involved, first and foremost,” Brady said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Frasure family at this time.”

The prosecutor’s office is expected to release more information during a press conference Friday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
Fox 19

West Price Hill man in custody after allegedly assaulting a woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A West Price Hill man was arrested Saturday and faces charges after being accused of assault, according to a Hamilton County Municipal Court complaint. Brandon Freeman, 53, was charged with one count of assault and one count of obstructing official business after a woman told police he grabbed her by her neck and slammed her into a wall, the document said.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Second suspect sentenced in 2020 killing of Forest Park grandmother

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second person has now pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the 2020 killing of a Forest Park grandmother. Kerwin Heard was sentenced to 15 years in prison following his guilty plea to charges of manslaughter with a gun specification and aggravated assault, according to a staffer at the Hamilton County Court House.
FOREST PARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio man sentenced in 2021 death of Centerville woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from central Ohio has been sentenced after a 2021 crash in the Great Smoky Mountains that killed a Centerville woman. According to a release, 20-year-old Bryce Allen Axline, of Columbus, was sentenced on Thursday, February 2 to 65 months in federal prison. Axline was sentenced for charges of vehicular […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Police-involved shooting in Evendale under investigation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Evendale early Friday after police say a man armed with a gun did not comply with an officer’s commands to drop his weapon. Police say the officer’s shot failed to stop the suspect, who then led them on a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Homicide investigators respond to Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale with at least two people found dead early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue. Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m. FOX19 NOW...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man on the run from U.S. Marshals after high-speed chase in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A high-speed chase led to a crash that ignited a fire at a Duke Energy substation in Westwood Friday, and the suspect is still at-large. The crash occurred on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Montana Avenue after a U.S. Marshal tried to serve an arrest warrant, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Triple homicide in Avondale, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue. Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Woman killed in Trotwood crash ID’d

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed after crashing her car into a pole on Monday, January 30. According to a police report, 58-year-old Cassandra Barnett was driving her Jeep Compass eastbound on Little Richmond Road in Trotwood. Around 5:10 a.m., Barnett drove her car over the center line and collided with a […]
TROTWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Mother, 2 sons found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother and her two sons are dead in what Cincinnati police are calling a double murder-suicide. Early Friday, police found the bodies of Eric Johnson Jr., 19, his 16-year-old brother Rodrigo Johnson and their 38-year-old mother Darlene Flores, inside an Avondale home, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy