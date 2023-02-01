ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

No. 2 Hermantown shuts out Totino-Grace 7-0

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon, the No. 2 Hawks hosted Totino-Grace. The 7-0 win for the Hawks extends their win streak to six. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
HERMANTOWN, MN
Arena League football to start in 2024, Duluth finalist for team

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - NFL Hall of Famer and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown announced Thursday the formation of “The Arena League”. The Arena League (TAL) will be a new arena football league starting in 2024. Duluth is one of the finalists for one of the...
DULUTH, MN

