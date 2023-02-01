Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
CACC adds new officers to campus police
Central Alabama Community College recently welcomed new officers to the college’s campus police department. CACC president Jeff Lynn has hired two full-time officers, Sabrina Osborne and Luis Mejia, to serve with the CACC Police Department. Lynn described the hirings as continued investment in the safety and security of CACC...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Benjamin Russell girls and boys outlast Coosa
It was another classic Ben Russell v. Coosa rivalry night on Thursday with emotions high and point totals higher. In the end, both Wildcat teams were able to outlast the Coosa attack, with the girls winning 45-36 and the boys grabbing a 84-73 victory. Benjamin Russell girls v. Coosa. Coosa’s...
Comments / 0